The following report was first published on February 10th, 2024, on winepressnews.com. The following report is by the Trends Journal:

A U.S.-escorted convoy of 60 tankers stole oil from U.S.-occupied territory in Syria and was seen headed towards U.S. bases in northern Iraq, SANA, the Syrian news outlet, reported.

The report, citing civil sources from the Yarubiya countryside, which is near the Iraqi border, accused the U.S.—along with its QSD militia—of plundering the country of its natural resources. The alleged theft occurred after the U.S.’s bombing campaign in the region, the report said.

The State Department did not immediately respond to an email from The Trends Journal.

This is not the first time that Syria accused the U.S. of occupying about 20 percent of its country to steal its resources. In September, its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates sent a letter to Antonio Guterres, the UN’s secretary-general, that accused the U.S. of stealing oil and gas reserves, during Washington’s yearslong occupation in the name of fighting terrorists.

The letter reportedly claimed that the damage caused to Syria’s oil and mineral wealth sector amounted to $115.2 billion and ranged from 2011 to 2023.

“The United States of America and its tools of terrorist organizations and militias continue to violate sovereignty and loot the country’s wealth and strategic resources, with the aim of exacerbating the effects of illegal unilateral coercive measures and depriving Syrians of the capabilities of their homeland and increasing their suffering,” the letter read, according to an RT report at the time.

Last year, Robert Ford, the former Obama ambassador to Syria, called on American troops to come home in a letter to Congress. He said American forces have achieved success in degrading ISIS, but they have little chance of stopping recruitment, and, in the meantime, “have been regularly subject to attack by pro-Iranian militias allied to the Assad government.”

PUBLISHER’S NOTE: As Gerald Celente has been stating since America’s illegal invasion of Iraq, based on lies that Saddam Hussain had weapons of mass destruction, “Do you think America would invade if Iraq’s major export was broccoli?” The same with Syria and Libya… it’s all about oil and U.S. domination. (See “SYRIA ACCUSES U.S. OF PLUNDERING OIL, OTHER ‘STRATEGIC RESOURCES’” 19 Sep 2023.)

The United States has no right to be in Syria, a foreign nation that is no threat and has made no threats to America.

It also should be noted the initial reason given for U.S. military presence in Syria was not fighting ISIS, but rather President Barack Obama, The Nobel Piece of Crap Prize winner, demanded that its president, Bashar al-Assad, had to go.

Yet, the American media and the public join against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Israel’s genocide against Palestinians while they champion Washington’s foreign illegal and unjust foreign entanglements. Indeed, America has no right to tell other nations what to do and the Syrian government was, and is, no threat to America.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I mention this report because, once again, the evidence is clear cut that the United States’ wars are not just wars in the slightest: it’s all about pillaging and slaughtering innocents, and taking other land’s resources, and toppling governments and economies that might pose a threat to the “interests” of 1 and 2%’ers in this country.

As we have discussed many times before, “all wars are banker wars; and, “war is a racket,” said fmr. Marine General and two-time Medal of Honor winner Smedley Butler once said, nearly a century ago.

When Trump was asked why he did not pull the troops out of the Middle East during his tenure – something he campaigned on – he literally said it was because the U.S. was there stealing the oil.

Is it any wonder why so many young folks now have zero interest in serving in the military, on top of the myriad of reasons that compound on that fact?

1 Timothy 6:9 But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition. [10] For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

