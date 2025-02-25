Last week on Thursday, June 10th, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Biden administration has launched an initiative to make more government-stored data available to artificial intelligence (AI) researchers, to keep the United States on the cutting edge of technology.

‘The National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource Task Force, a group of 12 members from academia, government, and industry led by officials from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the National Science Foundation, will draft a strategy for potentially giving researchers access to stores of data about Americans, from demographics to health and driving habits,’ according to the WSJ article.

Additionally, they also seek to make available computing power to study the information, aiming to allow access for all researchers across the nation.

“This is a moment that is calling us to be strengthening our speed and scale [when it comes to advances in AI technology]. It is also calling us to make sure that innovation is everywhere,” said Sethuraman Panchanathan, National Science Foundation Director.

This congressionally mandated task force – as part of the the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Act of 2020 – is an effort to “ensure the U.S. remains at the vanguard of technological advancements.”

The WSJ goes onto to note that the bipartisan Senate bill to bailout out big-tech with another $250 billion to advance even more research and development for technologies to stay competitive with China. The report additionally notes that former President Trump enacted similar legislation in 2018, by launching new AI research institutes and discussed making more government data available to these researchers.

The WSJ story concludes with, ‘Developing artificial intelligence depends on accessing vast stores of data to fuel machine learning. There is a growing consensus in Washington and business that China, Russia and other countries threaten to surpass the U.S. in the field of artificial intelligence in part because of their efforts to tap data.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

There’s that good ‘ol Patriot Act being put into use once more. The Patriot Act, for those who are unaware, was, similar to the Covid panic in March of last year with the signing of the CARES Act and lockdown of the states – in the wake of 9/11, our tyrannical government passed sweeping legislation to allow the government to access phone calls, emails, text messages, and all other forms of information that is trackable; such as, video messages and webcams, audio and speech, every key stroke you make, and so on – to stop the “terrorists.” China has developed technology that allows them to track emotions and is linked to social credit scores.

So when you hear the government talk about being “more competitive” to stay on the cutting edge of innovation, they really mean more taxpayers’ money to fund our enslavement.

And again, could you imagine my “surprise face” when reading that Trump did something similar, and got the ball rolling on this invasiveness? I am being sarcastic. The WinePress routinely busts the door open on the Trump delusion, showing he was never, and never will be, a friend of the American people.

But now these mad scientists will seek to create AI that almost perfectly emulates our actions, now that the media has explicitly declared they are doing so. In other words, they’ve been doing it, they just decided to tell us now, though most people will completely miss this major news, and/or forget about it in minutes: the masses will return to their six-packs and their sleaze.

NOTE: Fast forward to now, and you have people such as Oracle’s Larry Ellison openly saying he wants to control every aspect of our lives with AI, and that AI will put us all on our “best behavior;” and harvest all of our most sacred and intrinsic information about us, including our DNA, so the AI models can be trained to run our lives and do everything for us.

