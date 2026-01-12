Last week, Health and Human Services (HHS), headed by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), led by Secretary Brooke Rollins, released a long awaited food and nutrition guidelines and recommendations in an attempt to tackle the obesity pandemic and chronic health issues in the United States.

From the USDA press release:

Every American deserves to be healthy - but too many Americans are sick and don’t know why. That is because their government has been unwilling to tell them the truth. For decades, the U.S. government has recommended and incentivized low quality, highly processed foods and drug interventions instead of prevention. Under the leadership of President Trump, the government is now going to tell Americans the truth. Today, the White House released the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025–2030, the most significant reset of federal nutrition policy in decades. Under President Trump’s leadership common sense, scientific integrity, and accountability have been restored to federal food and health policy. For decades, the Dietary Guidelines favored corporate interests over common sense, science-driven advice to improve the health of Americans. That ends today. The new dietary guidelines call for prioritizing high-quality protein, healthy fats, fruits, vegetables and whole grains – and avoiding highly processed foods and refined carbohydrates.

The new guidance, they say, is “evangelizing whole food.”

The previous Biden administration, with bipartisan support, attempted to make some sort of reforms to the food system and health guidelines in the country, but ultimately was laughed to scorn when the top doctors and researchers involved were promoting a diet model that claimed highly-processed sugary cereals, pre-packaged meals, fake eggs cooked in vegetable oil, candy and ice cream were encouraged to have more of or eaten in moderation, but things such as ground beef, real eggs cooked in butter, and cheese were discouraged, among other things.

The Trump administration has now taken a crack at it by issuing their revised guidance. In 1992, the United States adopted the Food Pyramid, a framework that has been heavily criticized for exacerbating the health crisis and obesity problem, while aligning with corporate interests.

Then in 2011, the Obama administration introduced My Plate, but did little if anything at all to fix the health crisis.

Now the Trump administration has introduced what they call “The New Pyramid” - they flipped the old pyramid upside down.

Ironically, this new approach was actually joked about in a 2014 episode of the popular adult cartoon South Park, where gluten was being blamed for widespread death, resulting in the USDA, in a state of panic, being told to flip the old pyramid upside down. The crisis was averted and everyone celebrated by eating steak and butter cubes on a stick at a party.

RFK Jr. even acknowledged that their model comes from South Park.

That ought to tell us just how much time, energy, and thought went into these reformed guidelines…

For more details, the USDA published a short fact-sheet, a 10-page of specific guidelines, a servings guide, a 90-page report explaining the foundation for the changes, and a massive over 400- page appendix with the studies to back their claims; all of which can be found on realfood.gov.

From the guidelines document:

To Make America Healthy Again, we must return to the basics. American households must prioritize diets built on whole, nutrient-dense foods—protein, dairy, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and whole grains. Paired with a dramatic reduction in highly processed foods laden with refined carbohydrates, added sugars, excess sodium, unhealthy fats, and chemical additives, this approach can change the health trajectory for so many Americans. These Guidelines call on every American to eat more real food. They call on farmers, ranchers, health care professionals, insurers, educators, community leaders, industry, and lawmakers across all levels of government to join in this critical effort. Together, we can shift our food system away from chronic disease and toward nutrient density, nourishment, resilience,

and long-term health.

The document goes on to broadly list some of the habits Americans should adopt:

Noticeably, the new guidelines encourage obtaining protein from soy-based foods.

There is an apparent contradiction with the guidelines as it tells Americans to cap their saturated fat intake, which is rather difficult to do considering that emphasis has been placed on eating more meat.

In general, saturated fat consumption should not exceed 10% of total daily calories. Significantly limiting highly processed foods will help meet this goal. More high-quality research is needed to determine which types of dietary fats best support long-term health.

Read the rest of the guidelines here.

Kennedy said in a statement: “These Guidelines return us to the basics. American households must prioritize whole, nutrient-dense foods—protein, dairy, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and whole grains—and dramatically reduce highly processed foods. This is how we Make America Healthy Again.”

Rollins added: “Thanks to the bold leadership of President Trump, this edition of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans will reset federal nutrition policy, putting our families and children first as we move towards a healthier nation.

“At long last, we are realigning our food system to support American farmers, ranchers, and companies that grow and produce real food. Farmers and ranchers are at the forefront of the solution, and that means more protein, dairy, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and whole grains on American dinner tables.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

“Too many Americans are sick and don’t know why. That is because their government has been unwilling to tell them the truth.” - Well, therein lies the problem, now doesn’t it? We’ve become so nanny-stated for so long that Americans are incapable of thinking and acting for themselves without the government, the media and the algorithm, the public schools, the corporations, telling Americans what and how to think, do, say, eat, sleep, love, hate, etc.

If people would STOP listening to these entities then perhaps people just might actually be much better off.

Nevertheless, though these guidelines are not perfect, they are still better than anything we’ve had in a long time. Give credit where credit is due.

Having said that, will this framework change a whole lot? I highly doubt it. Americans know that they are eating slop and they continue to keep eating it regardless, and refuse to make any real meaningful changes. I know people who cheer on RFK and his proposals to transform dietary habits and the food system (mostly because he’s now on Team Trump), but will continue to gorge themselves on the same crap that’s killing them and the “food” that RFK professes he wants to get rid of; and because these guidelines come from the Trump admin., we’re going to have roughly half of the country and most schools ignore them completely. That, and if we are being honest, do we really think the corporations in this country are going to change their habits? Fat chance. There is WAY too much money in the slow death and zombification of Americans, killing them slowly with “food,” industrial waste and poisons, and then “treating” the deficiencies and toxicity (that they call disease) with more sorcery and drugs.

In addition, this administration, RFK included, has promoted the use of GLP-1 drugs for weight loss and has cut deals with these drug peddlers to provide cheap weight loss drugs to Americans; after previously discouraging their use for healthy weight loss. Money talks and BS walks. With the introduction of GLP-1 pills, Americans will NOT change their habits, but will pop pills to keep them from gaining any additional weight - which, one does not have to be a genius to know that Americans will get sicker, fatter, older, dumber all the more. There are no shortcuts. The Economist, as we've covered previously, has said that GLP-1 drugs are going to explode in use this year. Big-pharma has found its new cash cow in place of the Covid drug and vaccine jolt from a few years ago.

Proverbs 23:20 Be not among winebibbers; among riotous eaters of flesh: [21] For the drunkard and the glutton shall come to poverty: and drowsiness shall clothe a man with rags.

And let’s not forget President Burger King and how he eats. What a picture of health he is (sarcasm)!

This news kind of came and went, which goes to show that the administration half-heartedly cares, the media is seldom talking about it, and people we know are not going to follow it.

After all, health policy in this country comes from a flippin’ cartoon! What a social commentary on this country.

If my opinion matters to you, here is my advice:

Romans 14:1 Him that is weak in the faith receive ye, but not to doubtful disputations. [2] For one believeth that he may eat all things: another, who is weak, eateth herbs. [3] Let not him that eateth despise him that eateth not; and let not him which eateth not judge him that eateth: for God hath received him. [4] Who art thou that judgest another man's servant? to his own master he standeth or falleth. Yea, he shall be holden up: for God is able to make him stand. [5] One man esteemeth one day above another: another esteemeth every day alike. Let every man be fully persuaded in his own mind. Romans 14:21 It is good neither to eat flesh, nor to drink wine, nor any thing whereby thy brother stumbleth, or is offended, or is made weak. [22] Hast thou faith? have it to thyself before God. Happy is he that condemneth not himself in that thing which he alloweth. [23] And he that doubteth is damned if he eat, because he eateth not of faith: for whatsoever is not of faith is sin.

I used to be overweight and incredibly unhealthy for most of my life. My family did little to help me and fed me complete garbage. I grew up drinking clean, minerally-dense private well water, so that was one saving grace I had, thank God, but otherwise I ate terribly; I remember the days when I was a glutton, shoving my face full of crackers and cookies like a chipmunk, as I was using the bathroom! I was sick all the time to the point where I just accepted me being sick was normal. Thank the Lord Jesus for saving me and changing my life around, because my goodness I was destroying myself.

I used to wear a XXL shirt and at one point a 40-inch waist. I now wear a medium-sized shirt, 32” inch waste, dropped a whole two shoe sizes; I’ve lost roughly 50-60 pounds overall, and put on plenty of lean muscle tissue.

My advice is simple:

Philippians 4:5 Let your moderation be known unto all men. The Lord is at hand. 2 Peter 1:6 And to knowledge temperance; and to temperance patience; and to patience godliness;

Remove all highly-processed, pre-packaged meals, snacks and beverages.

Cook from scratch. It’s cheaper in the long run and it’s fun. Yes, it takes longer; but it takes time to do things right.

Try to keep everything organic, though what the USDA classifies as “organic” is becoming more fugazi these days. Do your best. I think it is superfluous to try to network with local farmers who do not spray their crops, regeneratively and pasture-raise livestock; and try to grow your own food if you can.

Use this link to find raw milk farmers, that’s a good place to start: https://www.realmilk.com/raw-milk-finder/

I also recommend examining what foods and meals are staples in your kindred/ethnicity and ancient culture. If you are German, eat Germanic and central European foods; if you are Indian, eat Indian cuisine; and so and so forth. It’s a good place to start. This hard-fast diet model for everyone doesn’t work.

I eat a fairly balanced diet, though with emphasis placed on meats and fats, but I still get a decent amount of carbohydrates - though, they must be organic at the very least. Look into it if you don’t believe me, but cutting out carbs entirely can kill your testosterone. Having said that, when I went about losing a lot of my weight I did reduce my carb intake for a time until I started to steadily reintroduce them into my diet.

I also eat sugar and other sugar sources (honey, syrup, molasses) in moderation (that’s the key word).

Definitely include foods that promote pre- and probiotic health. That will make a huge difference. I eat and make a lot of sauerkraut, raw yogurt and sour cream, ginger bugs, water kefir, apple cider vinegar, etc.

Fasting is something I do a lot, for mental, physical, and spiritual health. That’s where I lost a lot of my weight.

Tip: the quickest way to lose weight is to be in a caloric deficit while increasing protein.

Stay active. Sweat. Move around, go for walks at the very least. I try to do something daily. I go for walks, mile-long jogs, sprints at full speed at the park, bike rides, resistance bands and other free weights, weighted vests, and so forth. I used to do drywall full-time for some years and that too is a workout.

Get sunlight. Geoengineering and cloudseeding and is ruining this, but try to get all that vitamin D you can get: you will notice a difference.

Get proper sleep. Put down the screen, read a book before perhaps.

These things and more will help a lot.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE