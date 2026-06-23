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sourapples's avatar
sourapples
2h

13D chess

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R Nichols's avatar
R Nichols
2hEdited

I know that RFK could have been controlled opposition from the start. But I think he could have been sincere in his endeavors so that Trump got him on board in order to corrupt him.

Now he is using MAHA to push wearables just like Klaus Schwab wanted. Isn't it great to have an anti-globalist in the White House? *Sarcasm alert.

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