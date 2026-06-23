Yesterday, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced “Operation TrailBlazer” to increase American drug production by accelerating pharmaceutical testing procedures, in other words, to bring new drugs to market much quicker than before.

In an op-ed for Fox News, Secretary Kennedy wrote: “America should continue to lead the world in clinical research and medical innovation. Instead, we are losing ground.”

HHS’ new mission is a body-wide approach spanning multiple departments under the leadership of HHS. Kennedy explained:

Today, FDA, NIH, CMS, ONC, ARPA-H, and the HHS Office of Inspector General launched a coordinated effort to strengthen America’s clinical research enterprise and bring more clinical research and investment back to the United States. At FDA, Acting Commissioner Kyle Diamantas and career leadership are clarifying expectations for sponsors, streamlining Phase 1 development and developing a pilot program to accelerate early-stage clinical trials. FDA estimates these changes could reduce development timelines by 6 to 12 months. The agency has also clarified that, in many cases, one high-quality clinical trial supported by confirmatory evidence may provide the basis for approval. At NIH, Director Jay Bhattacharya is strengthening support for informative, well-powered clinical trials while advancing artificial intelligence, human cell-based models, real-world data and other tools that can move promising therapies to patients more efficiently. NIH researchers are also applying lessons from pioneering personalized gene-editing therapies and working to streamline cancer clinical trials and improve enrollment. The Office of the National Coordinator is working to connect more eligible patients with clinical trials through electronic health records and other digital tools integrated into routine care. ARPA-H is developing technologies that identify promising therapies earlier, predict safety issues sooner, improve trial design, and reduce development costs. The HHS Office of Inspector General is seeking public input on whether existing regulations create unnecessary obstacles to compensating clinical trial participants while preserving safeguards against fraud and abuse. These efforts pursue a straightforward objective: make the United States the best place in the world to conduct clinical research and develop new medicines. […] We are modernizing outdated processes that slow innovation and rebuilding the foundation for the next generation of medical breakthroughs. We will continue to innovate. We will continue to lead.

In other words, the Trump administration and RFK Jr. are working to move drugs from development into people faster, and to increasingly digitize these processes.

The FDA provided a more specific breakdown of its role in Operation TrailBlazer. The department emphasized how it will seek to hasten drug approval times.

“The proposed Expedited IND pilot program would leverage America’s world-class research institutions as collaborative partners to shorten the time from drug identification to first-in-human study, while protecting clinical trial participants. “ “In the past, some companies have submitted more data than is necessary at that step in the development process, creating unnecessary work that delays promising treatments from reaching early-stage clinical trials. […] By focusing exclusively on phase-appropriate requirements, companies can save 6 to 12 months of development time.” “FDA revised this guidance to clarify circumstances in which drug developers may be able to rely on one rigorous, adequate and well-controlled pivotal clinical investigation, plus confirmatory evidence, to demonstrate substantial evidence of effectiveness for drug approval. The guidance recognizes that advances in our understanding of biological processes and the increasing availability of high-quality data have transformed the evidentiary landscape for drug development.”

Health agencies under Trump 2.0 have noticeably removed barriers to increase drug approvals.

Almost exactly one year ago to date, the FDA announced that it was “shorten[ing] its review time from approximately 10-12 months to 1-2 months following a sponsor’s final drug application submission.” The Associated Press noted at the time that this change reflects a “truncated process used to authorize the first COVID-19 vaccines under Operation Warp Speed.”

But Operation Trailblazer inadvertently admits that this new data-sourcing will come from patients.

The full detailed report. SOURCE

According to the Operation TrailBlazer document, the FDA will modernize in how it collects data:

“Physicians play a crucial role in patient engagement in clinical trials. The level of physician engagement affects not only patient recruitment and retention, but also the quality of data collected, which can in turn affect the overall success of a trial and get new treatments to patients faster. “However, physicians face severe time constraints from clinical practice and may struggle with awareness of patient eligibility and complex clinical trial logistics and protocols, as well as administrative infrastructure and institutional barriers. “Removing barriers for physician engagement presents a great opportunity for unlocking efficiencies in trial recruitment and retention, data collection, and start-up time, and reducing costs. Restrictive enrollment criteria may also affect clinical trial recruitment and represents a key cause for delays in clinical trials.” “[…] These guidances represent the FDA’s ongoing commitment to create efficiency across drug development. As the world evolves, new technologies emerge, and understanding of disease and data deepens, so too must our regulatory frameworks. This work is an ongoing, iterative process: one that will require collaboration, stakeholder engagement, and innovation to ensure our guidance remains relevant, science-based, and responsive to the realities of modern drug development.”

NIH is doing something similar by nabbing real-world data.

“NIH, in conjunction with the MAHA initiative, is further exploring how to augment the use of real-world data and causal inference methods to improve protocol feasibility, recruitment planning, and evidence generation in ways that make trials both faster and more informative. As this landscape of data sharing evolves, NIH is poised to work with other federal and non-federal partners to strive toward interoperability and maximum utility of data from a variety of sources, including electronic health records and claims data, to expedite regulatory decisions. “NIH will advance decentralized and hybrid clinical trial models that bring research closer to where people live and receive care, including in rural, Tribal, and other underserved communities. Building on programs such as NIH CARE for Health, NIH will explore approaches that embed research in community-based care settings and leverage telehealth, AI-enabled tools, remote monitoring, and realworld data to support recruitment, consent, follow-up, and evidence generation while maintaining rigor, privacy, and participant protections. “NIH will also investigate opportunities to expand this work by partnering with other agencies to align rural health investments with research infrastructure, support pragmatic trials in rural care settings, and evaluate approaches that improve access, retention, outcomes, and cost-effectiveness.”

Last July, the Trump administration and MAHA announced a unified digital health ID network, which both Trump and CMS said would help “facilitate data exchange and help “kill the clipboard,”” and by “replacing paper intake forms with seamless digital check-in methods.”

In order to bring this to reality, big-tech titans have signed-on to help make this a reality by helping to create and manage the technology, and share records and data with each other. These include Apple, Google, Samsung, Amazon, OpenAI, Anthropic, Epic, Oracle” and others, which Trump referred to as “great companies.”

The initiative is something the World Economic Forum has promoted for years, The WinePress noted at the time.

RFK Jr. has been a big advocate for wearables.

In a post on X, Kennedy said, “Wearables put the power of health back in the hands of the American people. We’re launching one of the largest HHS campaigns in history to encourage their use—so every American can take control of their health, one data point at a time. It’s a key part of our mission to Make America Healthy Again.”

During the hearing, RFK Jr. said:

“My vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within the next four years.” […] “You know the Ozempic is costing $1300 a month, if you can achieve the same thing with an $80 wearable, it’s a lot better for the American people. We’re exploring ways of making sure that those costs can be paid for.”

Kennedy, however, received pushback and rebuke at the time, including from members of Children’s Health Defense, the organization Bobby helped to found. Despite this, the FDA has exempted wearable devices from regulation, taking the stance that they “don’t believe in censorship.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 12:18 There is that speaketh like the piercings of a sword: but the tongue of the wise is health.

I have said before that MAHA should be called HAHA because the joke is on us. MAHA and RFK Jr. were never really serious about fixing the core health issues in this country — they talked about it, they directly identified the issues, but have proceeded to promote and defend the very things they previously rebuked; including things such as glyphosate and other pesticides this administration is protecting and prioritizing, accelerating vaccine development (including mRNA), promoting GLPs and other drugs, and has been incredibly friendly to drug companies.

Instead, MAHA is just another co-op by the tech bros to steal and harvest your very intrinsic and personal health data, so big-tech and AI companies can composite that data to create digital IDs and a tokenized economy, trained and stored in these datacenters.

RFK Jr. even rebranded MAHA last year as “MABA” (Make American Biotech Advance), clearly highlighting that the movement was just a cunning ploy to trick Americans desperate for a reformed and cleaner health system, to instead get technocracy.

RFK is and has been just another gutless politician who said things to get elected.

But hey, at least we’re getting no more Red 40 in your ultra-processed Pop Tarts (supposedly) and Steak ‘n Shake will deep-fry their seed oil-coated french fries in beef tallow. I can’t handle all this winning.

The administration is moving on from MAHA, as it currently stands it is simply not a big enough issue for Americans nor was the administration committed to fulfilling MAHA promises.

So now what remains is just another quiet announcement that most people are going to overlook, let alone even read the Operation TrailBlazer report as I did; but reading it reveals that it is another techno-fascist takeover and obstruction of your personal and bodily rights.

How will the government work with big-pharma to expedite drug approvals and make “safer” drugs? Simple, skip the trials and just steal your patient data instead.

And we saw and still continue to witness the ramifications of the Father of the Vaccine's Operation Warp Speed; so what will happen as more drugs are quickly approved with little to no testing? I think we know the answer.

Job 13:4 But ye are forgers of lies, ye are all physicians of no value.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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