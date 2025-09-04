Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently revealed new details for the department’s health tech ecosystem digital ID, an initiative that would transfer a person’s unique digital records and place them all on one’s phone, which can then be accessed by doctors, healthcare services, and other authorities.

At the end of July, President Trump and RFK Jr., along with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Mehmet Oz, CMS Advisor and DOGE Administrator Amy Gleason, and AI and Crypto Czar David Sachs, announced this new initiative.

CMS also published an unlisted video titled “A Vision for the Future” that provides a visualization as to how this new system will work.

“Imagine scanning a QR code at your doctor's office and instantly sharing your medical history. Just like when you board a flight, imagine having an AI assistant that knows your care plan and helps you manage medications with confidence. “That's not science fiction. That's what healthcare can and should look like. We're finally at a moment where real progress is possible. “The time is now. Are you in?”

Trump revealed that a number of big tech firms came together to help make this a reality, including Apple, Google, Samsung, Amazon, OpenAI, Anthropic, Epic, Oracle and others.

The current list of companies that have signed on can be read here.

Not much has been said about it since then until last week during the President’s cabinet meeting, where RFK Jr. revealed that over 60 of the leading tech companies have partnered with the administration to create these digital health IDs and will be ready in 2026.

“We made another historic agreement with personal health records. The 60 biggest tech companies in our country have all agreed to allow Americans, for the first time, access to their personal data, which they own, which these companies have been monetizing without permission. “You're going to be able to see by next year all of your health records on your cell phone. “It's going to save lives. It is going to fuel an infusion of technology into that space where people can access those records. They can compare their diet to what they personally need and will have personalized medicine.”

HHS further attenuated these goals yesterday when it announced a crackdown on health data blocking.

According to the press release:

Many patients rely on access to their health information, directly, through their providers or through the use of health apps, to monitor their chronic conditions, to adhere to their treatment plans, to find errors in their health records, and to track their progress in wellness and disease management programs. Empowering individuals to take control of their health is critical to delivering on Secretary Kennedy’s promise to Make America Healthy Again.

“Unblocking the flow of health information is critical to unleashing health IT innovation and transforming our healthcare ecosystem,” said Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Jim O’Neill. “We will take appropriate action against any health care actors who are found to be blocking health data for patients, caregivers, providers, health innovators, and others.”

In a video message, Kennedy explained:

“Patients should be able to access their healthcare information on their phones or computers. They should be able to share that information with their doctors, their hospitals, researchers of their choice, and trusted relatives. After all, it’s your data. And you should be in control of your information. And you will be, under the new HHS. “[…] We at the new HHS have zero tolerance for any companies that interfere with your right to access your health information, and your right to share your health information with trusted parties of your choosing. Your health data is your data, and we’re going to make sure that it serves you.”

Kennedy has been a big advocate for wearable devices to monitor people’s health, and some of these companies have partnered with HHS and CMS to create these digital health passports, such as Oura and Noom. He has previously said,

“My vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within the next four years.” […] “You know the Ozempic is costing $1300 a month, if you can achieve the same thing with an $80 wearable, it's a lot better for the American people. We're exploring ways of making sure that those costs can be paid for.”

Speaking of O’Neil, RFK Jr. last week fired the now former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director, Susan Monarez, after a month and replaced her with Acting Director Jim O’Neil.

O’Neil has a tenured history with Silicon Valley big-tech firms and particular partnership with Palantir.

CNN reported:

O’Neill joined HHS in June after years as a Silicon Valley-based technology and biotech investor, including stints with the Thiel Foundation and later the Thiel Fellowship, a grant program for young entrepreneurs started by billionaire Palantir founder Peter Thiel. O’Neill also worked for HHS during the George W. Bush administration, when, as principal associate deputy secretary, he led changes to food regulation and emergency response.

Gizmodo published a piece titled, “The CDC’s New Acting Director Is a Peter Thiel Pal (and a Total Nightmare).”

The outlet wrote:

But, as Stat reports, the sure-fire tell that this man waves a freak flag is his deep connections to PayPal co-founder and all-around weirdo Peter Thiel.

One of the first things you notice when you check out O’Neill’s LinkedIn is just how much time he’s spent working for Thiel. Between 2008 and 2012, O’Neill served as the managing director of Clarium Capital Management, one of Thiel’s first hedge funds. After that, O’Neill spent nearly a decade as the managing director of Mithril Capital Management, one of Thiel’s venture capital firms, which has been responsible for funding companies like Thiel’s defense contractor, Palantir (which is also doing a lot of work for the Trump administration right now).

It appears O'Neil has since deleted his page.

O’Neill was also previously a board member of Thiel’s Seasteading Institute, an organization that is devoted to the creation of autonomous floating cities that are governed by private entities rather than traditional (i.e., democratic) governments. A picture on the group’s website from 2014 shows O’Neill hanging out with dead-eyed libertarian operative Grover Norquist at Burning Man. The Seasteading Institute is run by Milton Friedman’s grandson, Patri Friedman, who is also a point person for the “Network State” movement, which Thiel is also all wrapped up in.

Frankly, O’Neill’s dense ties to Thiel are one of the less worrying things about him. Much more concerning is the wealth of information about him online that would give any sane person pause when considering whether to let him run a public health agency. For one thing, there’s an old YouTube video of him talking about how we should open up organ donation to the “free market” (there’s nothing wrong with incentivizing people to buy and sell organs, right?), and he’s also a fan of Silicon Valley’s trendy new life-extension sciences (he has shared kind words about the penis-shocking, teen-blood-transfusing health guru Bryan Johnson).

[…] In 2014, he told a biotech group: “Let people start using them [the drugs], at their own risk.” And, of course, he wants healthcare to be a “free market” enterprise.

[…] When it originally broke that Trump was considering O’Neill for this post back in 2016, Gizmodo wrote an article entitled: “Trump is Considering an Insane Silicon Valley Libertarian to Head the FDA.” At the time, much controversy was stirred up by the mere suggestion that O’Neill take the FDA role, and eventually, Trump dropped the idea. Now, unfortunately, O’Neill is going to be running an agency nearly twice as large and significantly more important, at least for the time being.

Though the article has apparently been deleted, the Wayback Machine reveals a 2021 article he wrote called, “Ten years ago we created the Thiel Fellowship.” This group, according to their website, says “the Thiel Fellowship is a two-year program for young people who want to build new things. Thiel Fellows skip or stop out of college to receive a $200,000 grant and support from the Thiel Foundation’s network of founders, investors, and scientists.”

Kennedy’s recent remarks regarding Americans’ access to and ownership of private data reflect the so-called techno-libertarian philosophy. In 2009, Thiel once remarked in a piece published by the libertarian Cato Institute:

“I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible.”

Being one of the original co-founders of PayPal, Thiel said the mission of PayPal was “a new world currency, free from all government control and dilution — the end of monetary sovereignty, as it were.”

Although Monarez was not the CDC Director for very long, she too has plenty of ties to Palantir, too, along with other government research centers and biopharmaceutical companies, as detailed by Unlimited Hangout.

In a blog post published on September 2nd, “We’re Restoring Public Trust in the CDC,” Kennedy wrote:

The path forward is clear: Restore the CDC’s focus on infectious disease, invest in innovation, and rebuild trust through integrity and transparency. To achieve this, the CDC will focus on six priorities:

Protect from threats. Detect and defeat infectious diseases through enhanced respiratory-disease surveillance and a Biothreat Radar powered by cutting-edge molecular tools.

Build infrastructure. Strengthen global and domestic systems to predict, track and respond to dangerous exposures and outbreaks.

Modernize systems. Upgrade data, laboratories and epidemiology to meet 21st-century threats.

Invest in workforce. Rebuild the proud tradition of disease detectives, training epidemiologists at home and abroad.

Enhance scientific rigor. Apply gold-standard science to every recommendation, ensuring America leads the world in safe, effective vaccines and trusted guidance.

Empower states and communities. Return to the original mission of supporting state and local health departments on the front lines of outbreaks.

We have already taken steps to eliminate conflicts of interest and bureaucratic complacency. We have shaken up the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. We have replaced leaders who resisted reform. The American people elected President Trump—not entrenched bureaucrats—to set health policy. That is the MAHA commitment—make America healthy again—in action. Most CDC rank-and-file staff are honest public servants. Under this renewed mission, they can do their jobs as scientists without bowing to politics. The agency will again become the world authority on infectious-disease policy.

First, the CDC must restore public trust—and that restoration has begun. It won’t stop until America’s public-health institutions again serve the people with transparency, honesty and integrity.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Jeremiah 8:15 We looked for peace, but no good came; and for a time of health, and behold trouble!

I’ve said it multiple times now that “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) is an absolute joke and should be abbreviated “HAHA” because the joke is on YOU! They promised a reformed healthcare and food and agricultural system, one that prioritizes the small, independent American and returns basic liberties to truly be prosperous and healthy, and in control of your own health. Instead, what you are getting is techno-fascism.

You need to be very careful about this new brand of libertarianism and anarcho-capitalism. It’s a trap. This is why people such as Trump, Musk, Javier Milei, and others, have suckered so many people in because they are presented as sticking a middle finger to the globalists, to the right and the left, but are really just preaching fake patriotism; lauding the “free markets” and “privatization,” all so we can destroy the liberal hivemind and woke agenda.

Take Milei, for example, someone alt- and right-leaning media propped up Milei as a Libertarian, as some sort of hero, especially when he “rebuked” the WEF for its terrible ideals. But after he took over as president two years ago and not long thereafter Milei gave a firebrand speech at the WEF, he met with BlackRock’s Fink to discuss investment opportunities and infrastructure. It did not take long at all, but Milei walked back most of his campaign promises and has already filled his cabinet with the same old “swamp creatures” as before. It’s business as usual. Not that long ago he admitted to secretly “transferring” Argentina’s sovereign gold reserves abroad, but did not specify the details (where, amount, why, legal rights, etc.).

The Financial Times reported at the time that “The global business elite is infatuated with Javier Milei.” The reporter for the FT wrote: “The Davos elite had been lectured about losing its way and had loved it.” One WEF attendee who was particularly bullish about Milei was Daniel Pinto, the number two at J.P. Morgan, who told the Financial Times that Milei (who has several JPM alumni in top roles in his administration) was “addressing all the right things in the economy.”’

Earlier this year, RFK and Milei partnered to create a new health system that claims to be departed from the WHO.

I know I am dovetailing here, but I mention this because what the MAGA/MAHA crowd has been led to believe they are getting is a restoration of freedom and liberty, but it’s quite the opposite; you get an ever-expanding deep state, an empowered central bank, corporatism (fascism), neo-techno-feudalism, dengism; and they call it freedom…

So now, once again, we get even more big-tech, omni-surveillance state goons to run and ruin our lives. Surprise, surprise.

Analyze what Kennedy said during the cabinet meeting:

“We made another historic agreement with personal health records. The 60 biggest tech companies in our country have all agreed to allow Americans, for the first time, access to their personal data, which they own, which these companies have been monetizing without permission. You're going to be able to see by next year all of your health records on your cell phone.”

Wait, what? Hold on… You’re telling me that our private health information was illegally sold and stolen by big-tech, monetized it for corporate gain, and to build their databases, feed AI, make devices to sell the “cures,” and then strongarm us with that data that “they own”; and then big-tech is now going to give us back that information (that they control in collusion with the government) and put it on a smartphone so as to replace old-fashioned records, all in the name of convenience, while proclaiming we have autonomy and control over our information.

If that does not disturb you then I don’t know what else to tell you.

I have repeatedly brought this up, but it is paramount to emphasize this: the MAHA Report published in May clearly states this administration wants AI surveillance to track what we do.

The report lays out ten initiatives MAHA hopes to achieve:

Addressing the Replication Crisis: NIH should launch a coordinated initiative to confront the replication crisis, investing in reproducibility efforts to improve trust and reliability in basic science and interventions for childhood chronic disease. Post-Marketing Surveillance: NIH and FDA should build systems for real-world safety monitoring of pediatric drugs and create programs to independently replicate findings from industry-funded studies. Real-World Data Platform: Expand the NIH-CMS autism data initiative into a broader, secure system linking claims, EHRs, and environmental inputs to study childhood chronic diseases. AI-Powered Surveillance: Create a task force to apply AI and machine learning to federal health and nutrition datasets for early detection of harmful exposures and childhood chronic disease trends. GRAS Oversight Reform: Fund independent studies evaluating the health impact of selfaffirmed GRAS food ingredients, prioritizing risks to children and informing transparent FDA rulemaking. Nutrition Trials: NIH should fund long-term trials comparing whole-food, reduced-carb, and low-UPF diets in children to assess effects on obesity and insulin resistance. Large-scale Lifestyle Interventions: Launch a coordinated national lifestyle-medicine initiative that embeds real-world randomized trials—covering integrated interventions in movement, diet, light exposure, and sleep timing—within existing cohorts and EHR networks. Drug Safety Research: Support studies on long-term neurodevelopmental and metabolic outcomes of commonly prescribed pediatric drugs, emphasizing real-world settings and meaningful endpoints. Alternative Testing Models: Invest in New Approach Methodologies (NAMs), such as organon-a-chip, microphysiological systems, and computational biology, to complement animal testing with more predictive human-relevant models. Precision Toxicology: Launch a national initiative to map gene–environment interactions affecting childhood disease risk, especially for pollutants, endocrine disruptors, and pharmaceuticals.

Well, looks like we have our friends at Palantir, Oracle, Google, OpenAI, X, etc., etc. to come help with that; and then they can tokenize all of that data and put it on a blockchain whilst combating “fraud and waste.” That’s where the ‘fat tax’ will come in. ‘Don’t eat that cookie because your blood glucose is too high for our standards. Sorry, you’ve had too much meat this month, and that’s unsustainable, that’s not kosher.’

Job 13:4 But ye are forgers of lies, ye are all physicians of no value.

If you want true health freedom, then stop going to the doctors: be your own doctor; grow your own food, network with farmers; build community; and above all else trust in Jesus Christ the Lord.

