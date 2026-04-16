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Despite the fact that the Trump administration and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed that it officially left the World Health Organization (WHO), it was recently revealed that the department is still working with WHO.

In May 2025, RFK Jr. announced initial plans to leave the WHO and create an alternative health network with Argentina.

In January of this year, the administration officially announced its departure from WHO, but revealed that it still had not shut the door entirely on some future collaborations, particularly with creating new flu vaccines.

According to a February report by NPR, U.S. officials still participated in meetings with the WHO to create vaccines to treat bird flu.

NPR reported:

For the past week, about 50 flu scientists from around the world were crammed into a conference room at a Hilton hotel in Istanbul, Turkey. Their goal was to design a flu shot that will confer the best protection for the next flu season —starting in the fall of 2026. Each day, they pored over reams of data — about how the virus is evolving worldwide, how well last year’s shot performed, and which strains might be easiest to mass produce for a vaccine. Friday morning, the WHO announced the strains recommended by the committee for next year’s flu shot. The meeting, convened by the World Health Organization twice a year, is a critical moment for the WHO’s Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System. It’s also “really tedious,” says Dr. Dan Jernigan, who led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases from 2023 to 2025. “In order for you to make the best choice for what to put in the vaccine, you have to review a lot.” In past years, CDC scientists like Jernigan have played a major role in these meetings. But after the U.S. officially withdrew from the WHO in January, it wasn’t clear the U.S. would participate in any WHO-led meeting. Earlier this month, the administration confirmed CDC would be sending staff despite the U.S. exit from the organization, albeit virtually instead of in person. “CDC representatives will take part in the meeting to support international technical collaboration,” the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement to NPR. “Their participation will solely focus on providing technical expertise, sharing surveillance data, and contributing to scientific discussions that inform vaccine strain recommendations. This participation does not change the U.S. position on withdrawing from the WHO.” “I think it speaks to the irreplaceable nature of these multi-country networks,” says epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo, director of the Pandemic Center at Brown University. The Trump administration “may bluster and say, ‘We’re not going to do this,’ but at some point, they run into reality, which is that there is no other way to protect the nation.” […] Another departure from normality is the absence of U.S. officials literally at the conference room table. “You want the whole process to be very objective and quantitative, but ultimately the interaction of the different researchers is really important,” says Jernigan. CDC researchers have always had a lot of sway in picking which strains to include in the vaccine. But with U.S. officials only participating virtually, and the U.S. shunning international collaboration more generally, representatives from other countries may be less inclined to follow America’s lead. “You want your country’s problems to be represented in what flu virus gets selected” to ensure the best match, says Jernigan. With the U.S. in virtual attendance only, he says, “there’s really not an incentive for them to select the vaccine virus that represents what may be circulating in the United States.” NPR asked the Department of Health and Human Services, which houses CDC, to address that concern but the agency did not provide a response.

As noted by journalist John Fleetwood, “The coordination aligns toward a single outcome: orchestrating an influenza outbreak before the public is ever told it has begun—echoing the same pattern of parallel threat development and response deployment seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Though the U.S. is still working with the WHO, NPR did note that the WHO has lost a good portion of its funding and data compilation.

Meanwhile, other states are bypassing the federal departure and are working with the WHO.

This week, Washington state announced it has joined the World Health Organization’s Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network (GOARN), a “worldwide partnership of public health agencies, national governments, academic centers, laboratories, and response organizations focused on rapidly detecting and responding to public health emergencies.”

According to the press release:

Washington State Gov. Bob Ferguson made the announcement on April 1 and said the network strengthens Washington’s preparedness for emerging threats and future pandemics. “Washington will not stand idle as the federal government retreats from global public health, undermines science and threatens the wellbeing of our communities. By joining GOARN, we’re ensuring Washington’s public health leaders have the tools and information they need to protect Washingtonians,” Ferguson said. The announcement came after President Trump’s withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO) in January. Washington joins California, Illinois, Colorado, and New York City in joining GOARN. The governor’s office said Washington’s public health experts would benefit from the following resources: Global outbreak early-warning alerts.

Technical collaboration and support during major public health events.

International training, exercises, and best-practice exchanges.

Coordinated outbreak response support.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Reiterating what I said back in January —

Proverbs 13:17 A wicked messenger falleth into mischief: but a faithful ambassador is health.

This administration, more than any other, absolutely loves subversion and optical illusions. They say we are out of the WHO, but we’re not really; and at this point, who really believes that the U.S. is ever going to work with the WHO again? And, if we are being honest, as soon as this administration is out the next one will put us right back in the WHO.

In keeping with the never-ending political theater, California Governor Gavin Newsom, the frontrunner for the Democrats in 2028, immediately announced that California will join the WHO disease network.

The bird flu scam will not go away; and I have been adamantly warning that this will in all likelihood become the next global scamdemic to consolidate power and control.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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