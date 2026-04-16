The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Paulin's avatar
Christopher Paulin
1hEdited

If California Governor Gavin Newsom becomes president, he may start a scamdemic and then repeat the 2000 scamdemic. I can not tolerate their lust for power.

Reply
Share
David W's avatar
David W
1h

This reminds me of 'Brexit' over on this side of the pond - or more accurately, Brino - Brexit in Name Only!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture