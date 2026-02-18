This week, China showcased some of the latest robots its companies have created.

CGTN reported:

A team of humanoid robots joined forces with young kung fu artists to deliver a knockout martial arts performance during the China Media Group (CMG) 2026 Spring Festival Gala on Monday.

The high-energy display saw versatile robots and young human kung fu masters perform a series of impressive choreographed stunts and synchronized moves in a breathtaking stage segment.

From demonstrating the graceful elegance of martial arts moves, the sequence soon shifted to a more high-tempo display that showcased the agility and physical dexterity of the robots, leaving audiences in awe.

The robots also used traditional kung fu weapons such as swords and nunchucks, demonstrating impressive speed, balance, coordination and precision as they executed the pulsating performance in style.

While the U.S. has made great strides with its robotics and humanoids, China has been quite busy as well, such as creating and launching robot competitions in a display of just how far Chinese innovation has progressed.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Give them a gun and then…

I’m sure Western media will find a way to downplay China’s advancements, but clearly their robots are very advanced and can and will be deployed in factories and in the battlefield very soon.

America has similar aspirations and is already in the process of deploying its humanoids in warzones soon.

But this is a race that no one will win as we race towards the annihilation of mankind.

Proverbs 1:31 Therefore shall they eat of the fruit of their own way, and be filled with their own devices.

