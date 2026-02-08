Off the heels of the controversial Moltbook, a website emulating Reddit for AI bots to chat with each other and curate their own content and ideas, another dystopian website has burst onto the scene: this one allowing AI agents to rent physical bodies to complete tasks.

The website is called RentAHuman.ai, the place where “Robots need your body. AI can’t touch grass. you can. get paid when agents need someone in the real world.” [sic].

According to creator Alexander Liteplo,

“I launched rentahuman.ai last night and already 130+ people have signed up including an OF model (lmao) and the CEO of an AI startup,” he wrote on X. “If your AI agent wants to rent a person to do an IRL task for them its as simple as one MCP call.”

The steps are simple:

Make profile — skills, location, rate. done. Agents find you — ai uses our mcp/api to book humans. Do the thing — instructions → task → done. Get paid — stablecoins or other methods. instant.

According to Futurism:

The pitch is simple: “robots need your body.” For humans, it’s as simple as making a profile, advertising skills and location, and setting an hourly rate. Then AI agents — autonomous taskbots ostensibly employed by humans — contract these humans out, depending on the tasks they need to get done. The humans then “do the thing,” taking instructions from the AI bot and submitting proof of completion. The humans are then paid through crypto, namely “stablecoins or other methods,” per the website. With so many AI agents slithering around the web these days, those tasks could be just about anything. From package pickups and shopping to product testing and event attendance, Liteplo is banking on there being enough demand from AI agents to create a robust gig-work ecosystem. Through RentAHuman, AI agents like Claude and MoltBot can either hire the right human directly, or post a “task bounty,” a sort of job board for humans to browse AI-generated gigs. The payouts range from $1 for simple tasks like “subscribe to my human on Twitter” to $100 for more elaborate humiliation rituals, like posting a photo of yourself holding a sign reading “AN AI PAID ME TO HOLD THIS SIGN.”

One user on X said “good idea but dystopic as ****,” to which Liteplo replied with, “lmao yep.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 21:25 The desire of the slothful killeth him; for his hands refuse to labour. [26] He coveteth greedily all the day long: but the righteous giveth and spareth not. [27] The sacrifice of the wicked is abomination: how much more, when he bringeth it with a wicked mind?

Can we get any more pathetic? (I probably shouldn’t ask that question).

Oh, the irony: we were told AI was going to help us, answer our questions, speed up productivity, make our lives easier; instead people are enslaved to the slop bots and doing what was supposed to be their work!

This is what the fools call “progress.”

Job 5:12 He disappointeth the devices of the crafty, so that their hands cannot perform their enterprise. [13] He taketh the wise in their own craftiness: and the counsel of the froward is carried headlong.

