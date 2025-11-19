Courtesy: The Economist/Andrew Rae

On November 13th, the British-based The Economist magazine, whose some of its stakeholders and previous owners include the controversial Rothschild family, published its annual “The World Ahead” for 2026, providing some general forecasts for the year ahead.

The Economist, which has been around for around 180 years, has garnered a reputation for publishing cover art that often subtly hints at and seems to predict future events that are in the pipeline, and the latest cover appears to be no different.

The Economist wrote in a brief blurb describing their latest article:

More specifically, Tom Standage, editor for The World Ahead series, highlighted ten things he and the other contributors predict for next year, while providing a broad intro to the magazine’s predictions in a press release published several days before the latest edition was published.

“2026 will be a year of uncertainty, as Donald Trump’s reshaping of long-standing norms in geopolitics, diplomacy and trade continues to cause worldwide repercussions—and keeps the president in the global spotlight. But it also promises to be a year that tells us about where the world is heading. Will the trade war cause an economic slowdown? Will AI produce a boom, a bust or a backlash? Will Mr Trump’s unconventional approach to diplomacy bring lasting change to the Middle East? Will the bond markets call time on rich countries that are living beyond their means? The answers to these questions will determine how global affairs unfold over the next few years. “The World Ahead 2026 provides our analysis of these and other trends, and the challenges and opportunities they present to countries, companies and citizens in the coming year. “This is Donald Trump’s world—we’re all just living in it. The disruptor-in-chief was the biggest factor shaping global affairs in 2025, and that will be the case for as long as he remains in the White House. His norm-shattering approach has caused turmoil in some areas (as in trade) but has also delivered diplomatic results (as in Gaza) and forced necessary change (as with European defence spending). As the Trumpnado spins on in 2026, here are ten trends and themes to watch in the coming year.”

These ten things include (click the links to read the individual articles for more detail):

1. America’s 250th. Expect to hear wildly diverging accounts of America’s past, present and future, as Republicans and Democrats describe the same country in irreconcilably different terms to mark the 250th anniversary of its founding.

2. Geopolitical drift. Foreign-policy analysts are divided: is the world in a new cold war, between blocs led by America and China, or will a Trumpian deal divide the planet into American, Russian and Chinese “spheres of influence”, in which each can do as they please? Don’t count on either.

3. War or peace? Yes. With luck, the fragile peace in Gaza will hold. But conflicts will grind on in Ukraine, Sudan and Myanmar. Russia and China will test America’s commitment to its allies with “grey zone” provocations in northern Europe and the South China Sea. As the line between war and peace becomes ever more blurred, tensions will rise in the Arctic, in orbit, on the sea floor and in cyberspace.

4. Problems for Europe. All this poses a particular test for Europe. It must increase defence spending, keep America on side, boost economic growth and deal with huge deficits, even though austerity risks stoking support for hard-right parties. It also wants to remain a leading advocate for free trade and greenery. It cannot do all of these at once.

5. China’s opportunity. China has its own problems, with deflation, slowing growth and an industrial glut, but Mr Trump’s “America First” policy opens up new opportunities for China to boost its global influence.

6. Economic worries. So far America’s economy is proving more resilient than many expected to Mr Trump’s tariffs, but they will dampen global growth. And with rich countries living beyond their means, the risk of a bond-market crisis is growing.

7. Concerns over AI. Rampant spending on infrastructure for artificial intelligence may also be concealing economic weakness in America. Will the bubble burst?

8. A mixed climate picture. Limiting warming to 1.5°C is off the table, and Mr Trump hates renewables. But global emissions have probably peaked, clean tech is booming across the global south and firms will meet or exceed their climate targets—but will keep quiet about it to avoid Mr Trump’s ire. Geothermal energy is worth watching.

9. Sporting values. Sport can usually be relied upon to provide a break from politics—but maybe not in 2026. The football World Cup is being jointly hosted by America, Canada and Mexico, whose relations are strained. Fans may stay away. The Enhanced Games, in Las Vegas, may be even more controversial: athletes can use performance-enhancing drugs. Is it cheating—or just different?

10. Ozempic, but better. Better, cheaper GLP-1 weight loss drugs are coming, and in pill form, too. That will expand access. But is taking them cheating, too?

Interestingly enough, last week, around the same time The Economist dropped its latest magazine, Ashok Elluswamy, Tesla's Vice President for AI software, warned that 2026 will be a rocky road to say the least. Speaking to workers at Tesla, the VP said “2026 will be the hardest year of your life,” with one person at the meeting saying his remarks were meant to be a “rallying cry,” he told Business Insider.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The Economist needn’t tell us what we already know is coming, for it is written:

Luke 21:9 But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by. [10] Then said he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: [11] And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven. 2 Timothy 3:1 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. […] [13] But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived.

We already knew things would continue to cascade and careen into the side of the ravine; we’ve long since passed the point of no return since 2020; all that we are seeing and experiencing is a formality.

Having said that, having read through each of the ten blurbs The Economist provided, there are some key takeaways. Keep in mind that The Economist is primarily based in London and has a delusional, progressive and neo-liberal, Western exceptionalism mindset; such as the authors continue to propagate that Ukraine stands resilient against ‘evil’ Putin, and Russia is collapsing, and all of that tripe; and while it is true that the Russian economy is slowing down, Russia has lost hundreds of thousands of lives, and Putin and crew are just as big of part of this Great Reset as everyone, Ukraine has mass graves everywhere, desertion, and are seen kidnapping elders and disabled men off the streets to be thrust on the frontlines. Ukraine is not “winning” anything. So, keep this in mind when analyzing The Economist.

That being said, as the authors point out, and as the cover art clearly shows, we can expect war, war, and a lot more war, both foreign and domestic, and more economic trade wars and trade collapses. This is a hard lock, take it to the bank, bet the farm on it.

The authors say that the war in Ukraine will continue to drag on and Europe is facing “the spectre of direct conflict with Russia.”

Indeed, I too agree that that “war” will continue on until it does not. It makes zero sense what is happening over there; the mainstream media we know is lying, and the alternative media “experts” - i.e. Scott Ritter, Col. Douglas MacGregor, Redacted, Larry Johnson, Jeffrey Sachs, Andrew Napolitano, etc. - have repeatedly said ‘Ukraine will collapse in a week, Russia is strong’ narrative for now approaching four years (especially the first three on my list), so the whole thing is a con job.

I have previously articulated that this war will continue until it doesn’t; I said Trump was never going to stop it or pull out, and he hasn’t; and Vice President JD Vance has confirmed that, as BlackRock is already inking contracts to fund the rebuild.

As far as I am concerned, this war with ever-changing objectives on both sides is to (no pun intended) “kill time” to allow the new global multipolar world order to be reshaped, allow more easy money to be created while siphoning money to the top 1% and 2%, all while the new tokenized economy and AI IoT/IoB economy is created. That’s my take on it anyway.

A similar thread can be said for Israel and the Middle East, as Israel looks to expand its borders and the globalists look to turn Gaza and other countries into this new technocratic paradise built on the ashes of destruction.

Looking at the cover, we see Trump smack in the center, of course, along with China’s Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Israel’s Bibi Netanyahu, India’s Narendra Modi, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, and (I think) Italy’s Giorgia Meloni. They will play big roles next year, as expected.

Expect BRICS to grow and flourish some more.

As for drugs, get ready for drugs up the wahzoo under Trump and RFK with the “Make America Healthy Again” movement, which we have seen is just an excuse to peddle more drugs and vaccines, along with wearables and other technologies. We said coming into this year that would be the case, and it has proven very true; especially with the Trump administration inking deals to lower the cost of these GLP-1 drugs for Americans. The authors noted: “With a daily pill rather than a weekly jab, patients may be more likely to forget doses, or choose to skip an occasional pill to avoid unwelcome side-effects.”

The climate rhetoric has always been a crock, false alarmism for decades, and the charade is coming undone. COP30 came and went with hardly any mention. Other countries around the world are still playing along, but the veneer is dropping now that datacenters require stupid amounts of natural resources and ‘dirty energy’ to keep powered, and populations in the West are becoming more privy to things such as cloudseeding and frankenfoods, for example.

However, The Economist is placing emphasis on geothermal as the latest scam. They wrote: “This is where Fervo Energy, a buzzy startup backed by Bill Gates, Google and other high-powered investors, is showing that techniques borrowed from the oil business could transform the moribund geothermal industry into an energy source bigger than nuclear power.” Elon Musk recently revealed concepts of using satellites to block and extract sunrays for energy while fighting climate change.

The big thing that stuck out to me, and The Economist repeatedly highlighted this in their headlines and in their report, was the fear of a bond catastrophe - “With rich countries living beyond their means, the risk of a bond-market crisis is growing,” they said.

In a dedicated article called “Expect mediocre growth and, in America, too much inflation in the year ahead: More blows will land on the world economy,” the authors wrote: “The threats to growth are almost too many to count. The lesson of recent years is that they are less likely to cause a crash than some might fear. Yet they could still throw plenty more sand in the gears of the world economy.”

I haven’t talked about it in depth recently (and I suppose I need to start talking about it again), but the bond/debt/credit market is a ticking timebomb that, when it collapses (at a time of the handlers’ choosing), the whole thing, the country, the economy, will meltdown; all the bubbles will burst, there will be a credit freeze and transactions will just stop, and thus will lead to a full-blown population bust. We’ve seen it before in history when economies totally lock-up and collapse, and mortality rates decline significantly, and dog-eat-dog ensues.

The fact that The Economist is making sure to highlight this multiple times in their report and press release should not be ignored. The elite class, the club, understands this: the masses do not. Right now the 10-year yield is stable, but when we start to have rapid, uncontrolled spikes and a selloff, then we know the game is over, and I mean over; and let Mad Max begin.

Will next year be the year when things finally come undone? I guess we’ll find out. I personally think more damage will need to occur, more pain, more debt slavery, before this happens, but time will tell.

And lastly, we have 250th of the United States; but who is celebrating? We all know it, we all feel it, the American empire is over. The Economist said it upfront:

Donald Trump may not be the most literary of men, but he hit upon the perfect metaphor when he proclaimed that he would mark America’s 250th birthday by hosting a brawl on the White House lawn. The coming year will feature plenty of parades, fireworks and commemorative coins. Yet the octagon cage to be erected on the south lawn ahead of July 4th, and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bruisers who will grapple within it, will best represent the state of American society, at least as channelled through its politics, in the second year of Mr Trump’s second term. […] The year-long commemoration of the semiquincentennial (for those who collect such terms) is shaping up not as mere metaphor but as a straightforward display of America’s fractured state. Two rival national commissions are planning events. In 2016 Congress created the America250 Commission, its leadership formed of worthies drawn equally from the Democratic and Republican parties. Its honorary co-chairs are the Obamas and Bushes, and it aspires to a nonpartisan representation of the American story. Representatives of the Trump administration also have roles in that commission.

That, coupled with all the major sporting events next year that are being hosted in the U.S. next year, get ready for endless bread and circuses to coverup for all the economic collapse, wars, corruption and fraud.

This banqueting, this revelry, this gambling, these bread & circuses are all symbolic and indications that the empire is over. Why do you think Trump is dining with all of these elites right out in the open, as they fund his new “ballroom,” while hosting a cage fight on the front lawn of the White House?

It’s over, it’s over like every other empire before us. The proverbial writing on the wall is here…

Daniel 5:26 This is the interpretation of the thing: MENE; God hath numbered thy kingdom, and finished it. [27] TEKEL; Thou art weighed in the balances, and art found wanting. [28] PERES; Thy kingdom is divided, and given to the Medes and Persians. Ezekiel 16:47 Yet hast thou not walked after their ways, nor done after their abominations: but, as if that were a very little thing, thou wast corrupted more than they in all thy ways. [48] As I live, saith the Lord GOD, Sodom thy sister hath not done, she nor her daughters, as thou hast done, thou and thy daughters. [49] Behold, this was the iniquity of thy sister Sodom, pride, fulness of bread, and abundance of idleness was in her and in her daughters, neither did she strengthen the hand of the poor and needy. [50] And they were haughty, and committed abomination before me: therefore I took them away as I saw good.

But fret not, because Trump said the FIFA World Cup next year will be “inclusive,” while allowing fast-tracked visas to enter the U.S. (and never leave). Winning!

The World Economic Forum said it all the way back in 2015 - when the phrase “You’ll own nothing and be happy” was introduced - that the U.S. would no longer be a world superpower by 2030.

So, don’t be fearful and fret too much; we knew these things were going to happen, it doesn’t take a genius to figure this out, but at the same time be mindful, prudent, discerning, make the necessary preparations that you can, and be in the fear of the Lord always; seek him, pray, fast, get sin out of your life, and if you are unsure of your salvation it’s never a bad time to get that sorted out.

Proverbs 19:23 The fear of the LORD tendeth to life: and he that hath it shall abide satisfied; he shall not be visited with evil. Proverbs 3:21 My son, let not them depart from thine eyes: keep sound wisdom and discretion: [22] So shall they be life unto thy soul, and grace to thy neck. [23] Then shalt thou walk in thy way safely, and thy foot shall not stumble. [24] When thou liest down, thou shalt not be afraid: yea, thou shalt lie down, and thy sleep shall be sweet. [25] Be not afraid of sudden fear, neither of the desolation of the wicked, when it cometh. [26] For the LORD shall be thy confidence, and shall keep thy foot from being taken.

