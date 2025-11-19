The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sourapples's avatar
sourapples
16m

American concentration camps ahead

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Logan 🐦‍🔥's avatar
Michael Logan 🐦‍🔥
44m

Thanks for this piece. The truth is they don't create it, we do. That's why they keep using controlled perception to steer the narratives.

I wrote about controlled perception here.

https://unsaidunderside.substack.com/p/the-spell-of-control-how-the-matrix

There is truth and there are beliefs. That's why belief encodes "lie".

They feed us the false narratives and because reality is holographic, a self-replicating fractal, and we manifest it by believing the deception. We create it by virtue of our own thoughts and beliefs. That's why it's important to Know Thyself. So you can't be programmed anymore and you can live by the rules of Divinity, not the rules of the deeply disturbed Luciferic forces and their hive-mind-controlled minions.

It's why the first Hermetic principle holds true: All is Mind. It's why we keep seeing the same sacred geometry in nature and all across existence at all levels of the fractal hologram. It's the same reason the father of quantum physics, Max Planck said "Mind is the matrix of matter"; where Matrix means womb.

I know it sounds crazy but even Christ and Buddha talked about it in their original words. 😉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture