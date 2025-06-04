Courtesy: Geopolitical Economic Report

The United States is once again ramping-up aggression towards China, this time militarily, as it threatens to go to war as the Trump administration is reopening weapon sales to Taiwan to oppose a potential Chinese invasion.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has for years railed against an imminent Chinese threat, upped the rhetoric on May 31st during a speech at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, where he made it clear that the U.S. is “preparing for war” with China though while claiming he hopes it does not come to that, but continued to emphasize this administration’s “peace through strength” policy.

Hegseth immediately set the tone for the speech by stating the U.S. will continue to flex its muscles and seek to maintain its hegemonic power in the region and in the world for many years to come.

“I'm certainly proud to be back into the Indo-Pacific for the second time as the Secretary of Defense. And I'm going to keep coming back, and back, and back again. You're stuck with me. “But it's not just me. America is proud to be back in the Indo-Pacific — and we're here to stay. The United States is an Indo-Pacific nation. We have been since the earliest days of our Republic. We will continue to be an Indo-Pacific nation — with Indo-Pacific interests — for generations to come.”

Hegseth went on to express how the U.S. is actively looking to reform the military with three main tenets: “restore the warrior ethos, rebuild our military, and reestablish deterrence.” Hegseth lauded Trump’s $1 trillion military budget, the first-ever declared budget that size in the nation’s history, along with plans to build the “Golden Dome, a project to create a new F-47 stealth bomber, new hypersonics and more.

The Defense Secretary also echoed Trump’s plan to re-control the Panama Canal, something the administration says China controls.

Hegseth also boasted that under Trump, the North Atlantic Trade Organization (NATO) is now stronger. “An alliance cannot be ironclad if in reality or perception it is seen as one-sided,” he said.

Last year, NATO allies - though they are nowhere close in proximity to China - declared China to be a “decisive enabler of Russia.” “We agree that China cannot continue to fuel the largest military conflict in Europe without this impacting Beijing’s interests and reputation,” then-NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated last year.

But Hegseth in his speech, argues the U.S. is not trying to bully the world into capitulating to them.

“We are not here to pressure other countries to embrace or adopt policies or ideologies. We are not here to preach to you about climate change or cultural issues. We're not here to impose our will on you. We're all sovereign nations. We should be able to choose the future we want to build. We respect you, your traditions, and your militaries. And we want to work with you where our shared interests align for peace and prosperity.”

Though claiming the U.S. does not want war with China, Hegseth warned “we will not be pushed out of this critical region. And we will not let our allies and partners be subordinated and intimidated.”

Hegseth warned that Taiwan could come under attack and that will not be tolerated, implying that the U.S. would intervene.

“Again, to be clear: any attempt by Communist China to conquer Taiwan by force would result in devastating consequences for the Indo-Pacific and the world. There's no reason to sugarcoat it. The threat China poses is real. “And it could be imminent. We hope not. But it certainly could be. “[…] Nobody knows what China will ultimately do, but they are preparing. And therefore we must be ready as well.”

Though Hegseth says “we do not seek regime change,” The WinePress noted last year a paper published in the magazine Foreign Affairs that clearly laid out plans by both Republicans and Democrats to launch a cold war against China, and will attempt to intimidate China and explicitly will work to force a coup and regime change.

But Hegseth then made it clear the U.S. will go to war with China if they attempt to invade Taiwan, and is already actively establishing new militarization and lookouts in the Philippines.

“President Trump has also said that Communist China will not invade Taiwan on his watch. So, our goal is to prevent war, to make the costs too high, and peace the only option. And we will do this with a strong shield of deterrence, forged together with you – America's great allies and defense partners. Together, we will show what it means to execute peace through strength. In many ways seen and unseen. Overt and covert. “But if deterrence fails, and if called upon by my Commander in Chief, we are prepared to do what the Department of Defense does best – fight and win — decisively. “[…] So first, the Department of Defense is prioritizing forward-postured, combat credible forces in the Western Pacific to deter by denial along the first and second island chains. In my first trip to the Indo-Pacific in March, I traveled to the Philippines to meet with President Marcos and Secretary of National Defense Teodoro. While there we announced our commitment to deploy more advanced U.S. military capabilities to the Philippines. “President Trump is a leader of peace, a man of peace, a force for peace. And together, we will achieve that peace through strength. Reestablishing deterrence. Sharing our burdens. Multiplying our strengths. Reinforcing our great alliances. Respecting our cultures. Not starting wars, but preventing them. And building a better future for our nations, for our mutual benefit.”

Hegseth has been railing about Chinese aggression since before he became Defense Secretary.

In 2020, Hegseth published a book called “American Crusade: Our Fight to Stay Free.” In it, he called for a “Holy War” against China, reminiscent of the Roman Catholic Crusades during the Middle Ages. Hegseth dawns a number of crusader tattoos on his body. “Deus Vult" is a Latin phrase which roughly translates to "God Wills It." He also has a Jerusalem cross on his chest, another crusader emblem.

Courtesy: Geopolitical Economic Report

He wrote: Hegseth declared that the Chinese “are literally the villains of our generation”, and warned, “If we don’t stand up to communist China now, we will be standing for the Chinese anthem someday”.

“Even Mickey Mouse would understand that the communist Chinese government and its economic engine are a threat and we must compel our companies to stop enabling them with American technology. We must bring the companies back home to America, coercively if necessary.” “China has a dream—it’s called the Chinese dream—and it ends with the reestablishment of the former Chinese Empire.”

Arming Taiwan

As further evidence that the Trump administration is serious about arming Taiwan - a continuation from the Biden administration - the President recently announced new arms sales to Taiwan. Reported by Taiwan News last week:

The Trump administration plans to increase weapons sales and deliveries to Taiwan over the next few years at a level that will surpass Trump’s first term, Reuters reported on Friday.



The White House is also exerting pressure on opposition KMT members in the Legislative Yuan, urging them not to impede the Lai administration’s efforts to increase national defense spending to 3% of GDP. The report is based on statements from two US officials who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

According to the report, the US authorized around US$18.3 billion (NT$547 billion) in arms sales to Taiwan under the previous Trump administration, compared to US$8.4 billion (NT$251 billion) under former President Joe Biden.



Despite concerns over Trump’s commitment to the defense of Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense remains confident that the US is capable and willing to deter Chinese aggression targeting the nation. The latest reports that Washington plans to boost weapons sales to Taiwan will further ease worries about the Trump administration’s support for Taiwan.



US officials quoted in the Reuters report said Trump personally expressed a commitment to “enhancing hard deterrence” for Taiwan. The officials said a new arms package is already being prepared, but that it is dependent on the Taiwanese side procuring adequate funding.

Amid Taiwan’s ongoing domestic dispute over the national budget, US officials are actively trying to message to the opposition KMT and TPP ahead of a vote on a special defense budget drafted by the DPP administration.



The report quoted one anonymous US official, “We're messaging pretty hard (in Taipei) to the opposition. Don't get in the way of this. This isn't a Taiwanese partisan question. This is a Taiwanese survival question.”

The Ministry of National Defense declined to report on any new arms packages being negotiated. The Presidential Office emphasized that it is determined to work with partners like the US to ensure Taiwan has the means to defend itself.

Chinese Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Hegseth’s remarks and arms deals to Taiwan.

“The Taiwan question is at the core of China’s core interests, and the first red line that cannot be crossed in China-U.S. relations. China firmly opposes the U.S.’s arms sales to China’s Taiwan region, urges the U.S. to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiqués, especially the August 17 Communiqué of 1982, stop selling arms to Taiwan and stop creating new factors that could lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait. China is firmly resolved in defending its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

I have said for the last several years that even though it makes zero logistical sense, the U.S. is determined to throw its last grenade and go out with a bang in World War III by trying to take on Russia, Iran, and China all at once. It can try, but we do not have the capacity in the slightest to come close. Hegseth is another useful idiot put there to talk tough and keep preaching this fake message of strength. China has its own set of issues, but them striving to become an imperialist and hegemonic power is nonsense. Over and over the Chinese keep saying they are not interested in that and their actions do not prove that: only the U.S. military industrial complex keeps claiming that.

In March, when Trump began to ramp-up the tariff talks, China warned that it was prepared to stand resolute and fight any war, including militarily. Jian said at the time:

“Let me reiterate that intimidation does not scare us. Bullying does not work on us. Pressuring, coercion or threats are not the right way of dealing with China. Anyone using maximum pressure on China is picking the wrong guy and miscalculating. “If the U.S. has other agenda in mind and if war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end. We urge the U.S. to stop being domineering and return to the right track of dialogue and cooperation at an early date.”

In early 2023, a dossier was reportedly ‘leaked’ that showed Four-star Air Force General Mike Minihan saying that he believes the U.S. will be at war with China in 2025, and directed the Air Force to prepare for this event. Minihan wrote at the time:

“I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me will fight in 2025. [Chinese President] Xi [Jinping] secured his third term and set his war council in October 2022. “Taiwan’s presidential elections are in 2024 and will offer Xi a reason. United States’ presidential elections are in 2024 and will offer Xi a distracted America. Xi’s team, reason, and opportunity are aligned for 2025. “Go faster. Drive readiness, integration, and agility for ourselves and the Joint Force to deter, and if required, defeat China. This is the first of 8 monthly directives from me. You need to know I alone own the pen on these orders. “My expectations are high, and these are orders are not up for negotiation. Follow them. I will be tough, fair, loving in my approach to secure victory.”

We will see what happens, let’s hope it does not come to it, but it looks like the U.S. is bound and determined to further this new cold war with China… to America’s own demise…

Proverbs 18:12 Before destruction the heart of man is haughty, and before honour is humility.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE