After French President Emmanuel Macron threatened to use nuclear weaponry as a defense against Russia should the war in Ukraine continue to escalate, France is now set to publish a new document that instructs civilians on how to survive nuclear fallout, along with other things such as pandemics and other safety hazards.

While it is presumed the document was already months in the making, the timing of the release is notable considering Macron’s and the European Union’s recent posturing and scheming to remilitarize the struggling bloc.

Daily Mail reported:

The new 20-page booklet, reportedly packed with 63 measures, will advise the French on how to protect themselves and their families in the event of armed conflict, natural disasters, industrial accidents or even a nuclear leak.

It will include tips on how to create a 'survival kit' with essentials including six litres of water, canned food, batteries, a torch and basic medical supplies such as paracetamol and bandages.

Crucially, it will offer advice on what to do if an attack is imminent, including how to join local defence efforts, such as signing up for reserve units or firefighting groups.

Citizens will also be told to 'lock their doors' in the event of a nuclear incident - advice that has already drawn ridicule from commentators.

[…] The booklets will inform them on 'how to deal with various hazardous situations,' a deputy director for the interior ministry's civil protection unit, Robert Klonowski, told the PAP news agency.

Civilians will be given wartime tips on how to cope with 'a power outage lasting several days or several hours,' he said, adding that the information would also serve for reacting to natural disasters.

The brochure will be issued in Polish, and in Ukrainian for the some 900,000 Ukrainian refugees in the country.

“We are also planning a special version, or at least part of this guide, addressed to children,” Klonowski added.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

You may remember that in the early days of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, cities throughout the United States and the eurozone were publishing rhetoric about what to do if Russia attacks and nukes us. Total nonsense, but that’s the fearmongering the West continues to perpetuate in order to justify this ridiculous war that has sacrificed over a million men at this point, per some estimates.

While this is more fearmongering, these wars are going to absolute escalate: it’s been foretold and we are living it.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

