Today, Department of Defense War Secretary Pete Hegseth held his anticipated generals meeting at Quantico, Virginia, where he discussed a number of reforms coming to the military and heavily insinuated more war is on the horizon.

The biggest headline grabber that has received the most attention was Hegseth’s call to end the ‘woke’ language and treatment that has permeated the military.

“No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses. No more climate change worship. No more division, distraction, or gender delusions. No more debris. As I’ve said before, and will say again - we are done with this s***.”

In the opening minutes of his speech, Hegseth emphasized that the U.S. will take on and portray a more serious and assertive posture. He made it clear that the U.S. is gearing up for more wars.

“From this moment forward, the only mission of the newly restored Department of War is this: warfighting, preparing for war and preparing to win, unrelenting and uncompromising in that pursuit not because we want war, no one here wants war, but it’s because we love peace. We love peace for our fellow citizens. They deserve peace, and they rightfully expect us to deliver. “Our number one job, of course, is to be strong so that we can prevent war in the first place. The president talks about it all the time. It’s called peace through strength. And as history teaches us, the only people who actually deserve peace are those who are willing to wage war to defend it. “That’s why pacifism is so naive and dangerous. It ignores human nature and it ignores human history. Either you protect your people and your sovereignty or you will be subservient to something or someone. It’s a truth as old as time. “And since waging war is so costly in blood and treasure, we owe our republic a military that will win any war we choose or any war that is thrust upon us. Should our enemies choose foolishly to challenge us, they will be crushed by the violence, precision and ferocity of the War Department. In other words, to our enemies, FAFO [F- around, find out].” “[…] This is a moment of urgency, mounting urgency. Enemies gather. Threats grow. There is no time for games. We must be prepared. If we’re going to prevent and avoid war, we must prepare now. We are the strength part of peace through strength, and either we’re ready to win or we are not.”

Of the roughly 800 generals and admirals in the room, a few of them let out a “woo!” in excitement.

In his 45-minute speech, Hegeseth emphasized that physical aptitude standards will be raised, will be gender-neutral, and more testing will be implemented.

“If women can make it, excellent. If not, it is what it is... It will also mean that weak men won’t qualify — because we’re not playing games. This is combat. This is life or death.”

He also ragged on “fat” generals.

“Frankly, it's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops. Likewise, it's completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon and leading commands around the country and the world. It's a bad look. It is bad, and it's not who we are.”

Tightened grooming protocols are also being reinstated. “If you want a beard, you can join special forces. If not, then shave. We don’t have a military full of Nordic pagans,” the secretary said.

President Trump gave an even longer speech that echoed a similar message.

However, things started a bit awkward when Trump took to the podium.

“I’ve never walked in a room so silent before... if you want to applaud, you applaud... and if you don’t like what I’m saying, you can leave the room — because there goes your rank, there goes your future.”

Nevertheless, Trump emphasized his “peace through strength” messaging in his speech.

“We’re going to be greater than we ever were before. We’re bringing back a focus on fitness, ability, character and strength — and that’s because the purpose of [the] American military is not to protect anyone’s feelings — it’s to protect our republic. And it’s the republic that we dearly love. It’s to protect our country. We will not be politically correct when it comes to defending American freedom, and we will be a fighting and winning machine. “In the coming months, we’ll be making even more historic announcements to fully embrace the identity of the Department of War. I love the name. I think it’s so great. I think it stops wars. The Department of War is going to stop wars.”

He emphasized the great investment the administration is making to strengthen and expand the military.

“We’re thinking about making it larger because we have so many people, and it’s nice to be able to cut people because of merit that aren’t really qualified for any reason, a physical reason, a mental reason, you don’t have to take them anymore, because you have, you have the pick of the litter, and they all want to be with you. They all want your job. They want to be with you. They want to work with you. They’ll even take your job.” “We’re investing tens of billions of dollars in modernizing our nuclear deterrence capabilities like never before,” the president said. “And we’ve begun construction on what we call the ‘Golden Dome’ missile defense shield. It’ll be the most sophisticated in the world. “Under my budget, we will be expanding the U.S. Navy by at least 19 ships next year, including submarines, destroyers, assault ships and more. “History has shown that military supremacy has never been simply a matter of money or manpower. At the end of the day, it is the culture, the spirit of our military that truly sets us apart from any other nation,” he said. “Our ultimate strength will always come from the fierce people, those brilliant people with such pride and the unbending will and the traditions of excellence that have made us the most unstoppable force ever to walk the face of the earth, and that’s what we are.”

Trump also claimed the military’s “most important priority” is defending America’s soil and not another nation’s - even though there was no real mention of turning off the spigot of arms and money for other nations.

Trump did indicate there might be a consolidation and discharge of generals. “And, we got many of them out of here too. I’ll be honest with you, didn’t like doing it, but we got many of you out of here because we weren’t satisfied we have we know everything about everybody," Trump remarked.

The President also alluded to militarization in violent cities and what the military can do when directed to these cities.

“I told Pete [Hegseth], we should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military, National Guard, but military, because we’re going into Chicago very soon, that’s a big city with an incompetent governor. “People are standing, their mouth is this far away from their mouth, and they’re spitting at them and they’re screaming at them. And that soldier standing there, he wants to knock the hell out of the person, but he’s not allowed to do anything. I say they spit, we hit. Is that okay? I think so, they spit it’s a new thing. They spit, we hit. {When rioters and protestors throw bricks or rocks at officers, Trump said}: “You get out of that car, and you can do whatever the hell you want to do, because those people are, you now can die from that.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Basically we dragged all our generals all in a room to tell them that they are fat and to attend a pep rally for more war. Hoorah!

This tried and true meme is right again:

Luke 21:9 But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by. [10] Then said he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: [11] And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.

There is a lot more I could get into with this meeting but there is no need to. Most of what was said was about what we expected and even said was going to happen when the meeting was announced last week.

Though, I will say, having 800+ generals and admirals for our 800-900 foreign military bases is asinine, with almost none of those people earning that rank for the right reasons. That, and I have no issues with raising the fitness standards and getting rid of the “woke” stuff. Fine, good. But we also understand that this administration does a LOT of bloviating, and most of it is designed to give the impression of looking tough.

However, remarking that we “will win any war we choose” was rather telling. We already knew more war was coming: this speech proved it. And based on what Trump was saying, we can expect - as I have been warning about - the normalization of more troops on the streets across the U.S., especially if more social unrest occurs.

Proverbs 16:18 Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall.

Beyond all that, all this talk of how how tough we are, this and that, is symbolic of the finals croaking hours of the American empire, just like the Roman empire…

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE