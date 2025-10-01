The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Elusive1
Elusive1
5h

Thank you for writing this cause I didn't listen to it. My son, a recent ex-Marine, did.

One of the main reasons he got out was how frustrating it was to watch, even at the lower levels, how mediocrity and less is rewarded and advancements made on no apparent basis (politics).

Like you said, one would think that they were planning to share some earth- shattering news causing them all to come in from here, there and everywhere. Such wasteful lunacy and theatrics!

Dave
5h

All of this is speeding up. Coming fast.

We seriously could have a war n Venezuela, an escalation of wars in the Middle East, and the obvious continuation of the Ukraine-Russia war.

At the same time, we can have the US military in American cities. Martial law could be upon us.

DTJ and Hegseth are two peas in a pod fanning the fires as they expect total domination on all fronts.

The End Game is near.

I imagine the Dr. Strangelove movie, but see Trump riding the missile.

