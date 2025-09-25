Courtesy: ABC News

It appears things are about to change very rapidly.

Today, it was revealed that the Secretary of Defense War Pete Hegseth announced a rare summons of over 800 generals and admirals from around the world to meet in Virginia next week. What will they discuss? We don’t know yet and the Pentagon has yet to clarify.

The Washington Post was the first to break the story.

The WaPo writes (excerpts):

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered hundreds of the U.S. military’s generals and admirals to gather on short notice — and without a stated reason — at a Marine Corps base in Virginia next week, sowing confusion and alarm after the Trump administration’s firing of numerous senior leaders this year.

The highly unusual directive was sent to virtually all of the military’s top commanders worldwide, according to more than a dozen people familiar with the matter.

In a statement Thursday, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell affirmed that Hegseth “will be addressing his senior military leaders early next week,” but he offered no additional details. Parnell, a senior adviser to the defense secretary, voiced no security concerns about The Washington Post reporting on the meeting, scheduled for Tuesday in Quantico, Virginia.

It was not immediately clear whether the White House is involved with the meeting or if President Donald Trump also intends to be there. A spokesperson referred questions to the Pentagon.

There are about 800 generals and admirals spread across the United States and dozens of other countries and time zones. Hegseth’s order, people familiar with the matter said, applies to all senior officers with the rank of brigadier general or above, or their Navy equivalent, serving in command positions and their top enlisted advisers. Typically, each of these officers oversees hundreds or thousands of rank-and-file troops.

Top commanders in conflict zones and senior military leaders stationed throughout Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region are among those expected to attend Hegseth’s meeting, said people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to publicly discuss the issue. The order does not apply to top military officers who hold staff positions.

“All general officers in command in grade O-7 through O-10 and their general officer senior enlisted advisers are directed to attend within operational constraints,” the order states, according to one person who saw a copy. O-7 through O-10 refers to the military’s classification for all generals and admirals.

None of the people who spoke with The Post could recall a defense secretary ever ordering so many of the military’s generals and admirals to assemble like this. Several said it raised security concerns.

“People are very concerned. They have no idea what it means,” one person said.

Others expressed frustration that even many commanders stationed overseas will be required to attend Hegseth’s impromptu summit, with some questioning the wisdom in doing so. “It will make the commands just diminished if something pops up,” a defense official said.

The Defense Department possesses and often uses highly secure videoconferencing technology that enables military officials, regardless of their location, to discuss sensitive matters with the White House, the Pentagon or both. Another person said ordering hundreds of military leaders to appear in the same location is “not how this is done.”

“You don’t call GOFOs leading their people and the global force into an auditorium outside D.C. and not tell them why/what the topic or agenda is,” this person added, using an abbreviation for general officer or flag officer.

“Are we taking every general and flag officer out of the Pacific right now?” one U.S. official said. “All of it is weird.”

On Capitol Hill, where Hegseth’s unorthodox stewardship of the Defense Department has rankled members of both political parties, lawmakers also appeared caught off guard. Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate and House armed services committee did not immediately comment on the development.

The orders come as Hegseth has unilaterally directed massive recent changes at the Pentagon — including directing that the number of general officers be reduced by 20 percent through a sweeping consolidation of top military commands, firing senior leaders without cause and a high-profile order to rebrand the Defense Department as the Department of War.

Hegseth’s directive in May to slash about 100 generals and admirals also has generated concern among top military leaders. He called then for a “minimum” 20 percent cut to the number of four-star officers — the military’s top rank — on active duty and a corresponding number of generals in the National Guard. There also will be another 10 percent reduction, at least, to the total number of generals and admirals across the force.

Luke 21:9 But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by. [10] Then said he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: [11] And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.

Clearly we are on a war path, there is no debating that, and it will be with Trump “The Peacemaker” at the helm. It is very odd to summon all these generals together in the same place, which means there will be lapses in command all throughout the world. I figure there will be some consolidation and dismissals of some of these generals and admirals: we have way too many, just as we have way too many foreign bases and operations.

We will see what comes of this in the days to come, but there is no question that another expansion of war is here. But “be not terrified:” we knew this was going to happen. It’s the only next ‘logical’ step as the American empire collapses and we go out with a bang. The financial state of things cannot be hidden anymore so it’s time for kinetic action.

I have been away for a few days so I have not had the chance to cover all the latest movements that have occurred just within the last few days. I’ll quickly cover some of that now.

For starters, the DoW is no longer allowing journalists and agencies to report on classified information, ask critical questions, or have access to parts of the Pentagon. The media has been the arm of the Military Industrial Complex for a long time, we know this, but now Hegseth and the Pentagon are essentially saying if they don’t repeat their manufactured lies they cannot be at the Pentagon.

Statist propaganda at its finest; whatever the king decrees. It has a familiar ring to what Trump has been saying lately about getting rid of quarterly earnings reports for corporations and the government cooking the books even more than they already were.

Then on Monday, Trump made yet another reversal on the Russia-Ukraine war. We went from ending the conflict in “24 hours” to now Trump providing continued support and even lauding the idea that Ukraine could take back territory and strike within Russia, while calling Russia a “paper tiger,” adding that “this is the time for Ukraine to act.” The U.S. will continue to sell weapons to NATO so NATO can gift them to Ukraine. In other words, here come more blank checks.

He also threatened more tariffs and sanctions.

Moreover, he openly said that if Russia invades or violates NATO airspace NATO should shoot down any aircraft as he sat next to Zelensky.

This is the same Biden rhetoric. Nothing has changed under Trump and it’s worsening. This is not shocking, however, as we covered remarks from JD Vance earlier this year when he admitted the war in Ukraine was not going to end anytime soon. Drumpf is the snake, always was.

Then we have Venezuela. By all accounts, the United States is preparing for a war with Venezuela, and it looks very serious this time. I wrote a detailed piece in March explaining what was going on with Venezuela, so read it if you want all the details as to not repeat myself.

The ruse is that this is about halting drug cartels and the spread of fentanyl. That is comically false. No, it’s about the sweet, sweet black gold. Trump has even admitted it.

In June 2023, Trump spilled the beans on the real reason why the U.S. wanted Guaidó to win: to seize control of Venezuelan oil, which is considered to have the largest reserves in the world.

“When I left, Venezuela was ready to collapse. We would have taken it over; we would have gotten to all that oil; it would have been right next door. “But now we’re buying oil from Venezuela. So we’re making a dictator very rich. Can you believe this? Nobody can believe it.”

As explained in my article at the time, Trump 1.0 tried very hard to launch a coup in Venezuela to get rid of Nicolás Maduro. That failed. Based on remarks by neocon war whore John Bolton, Trump apparently fantasized about toppling Venezuela often, though this ambition goes all the way back to the Bush administration. The country is very oil-rich and its neighbor Guyana also has tons of oil off its coast, and the U.S. wants it badly.

Now the administration is no longer hiding that they want regime change, officials outright told the New York Times this week. The paper wrote:

Several current and former military officials, diplomats and intelligence officers say that while fighting drugs is the pretext for the recent U.S. attacks, the real goal is to drive Mr. Maduro from power, one way or another.

“The massive naval flotilla off the coast of Venezuela and the movement of fifth-generation F-35 fighters to Puerto Rico has little to do with actual drug interdiction — they represent operational overkill,” said Adm. James G. Stavridis, a former head of the Pentagon’s Southern Command.

“Rather, they are a clear signal to Nicolás Maduro that this administration is growing serious about accomplishing either regime or behavioral change from Caracas,” Admiral Stavridis said. “Gunboat diplomacy is back, and it may well work.”

Mr. Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have both said the military would carry out more strikes in the coming weeks as part of what they describe as a counternarcotics and counterterrorism campaign. The military struck a third boat on Friday, killing three people, Mr. Trump said.

“Narco-terrorists are enemies of the United States — actively bringing death to our shores,” Mr. Hegseth said on social media this week after the second strike, adding, “We will track them, kill them, and dismantle their networks throughout our hemisphere — at the times and places of our choosing.”

That’s the kind of language Pentagon leaders have used for years in their battle against terrorist groups such as Al Qaeda and the Islamic State in the Middle East, Southwest Asia and Africa.

“Given the large number of U.S. military assets that have been deployed to the Caribbean, it is clear that the administration intends to continue such operations,” Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, said at a Senate hearing on Thursday.

Rubio tweeted this during the first Trump administration with a picture of Maduro and Ghaddafi getting brutally murdered and anal stabbed, insinuating something like this could happen to Maduro.

Venezuela is also a member of BRICS and members Russia, China and Iran have already signaled their support in aiding Venezuela. I question if BRICS members are going to let one of their own fall so easily.

With the U.S. building forces and Venezuela standing resolute, with the aid of Russia and China and BRICS, this could turn very serious very quickly. Everything the media is saying, everything the military is doing, is reminiscent of all of the other wars we waged years these past decades.

The Pentagon earlier this month signaled that its new focus will be on Latin America and the Caribbean. A draft of the latest National Defense Strategy places “domestic and regional missions above countering adversaries such as Beijing and Moscow,” Politico revealed, citing three people briefed on early versions of the report, The Cradle reported.

Then we have Trump flirting with retaking an airbase in Afghanistan. Yes, Trump wants to go back into Afghanistan - after spending two decades over there wasting time, money, and American men for nothing, only to have the Biden administration have their atrocious exit, leaving the Taliban still in control.

Over the weekend, he threatened “bad things are going to happen” if the Bagram Airbase is not returned to the U.S. The U.S. did not build that airbase, by the way, the Soviets did.

His reason for wanting the base? “It is located an hour's drive from where China produces its nuclear weapons," he said in an interview. Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, who once commanded from Afghanistan, gave his input on his show.

Interestingly, I reported in early 2023 on a leaked memo from a top Air Force General that predicted war with China in 2025. Will that happen? Guess we’ll find out.

But China is not the only goal. I think we understand that this is about getting closer to Iran’s doorstep once again. Israel has continued its campaign to flush out the remaining Gazans and take over the West Bank; and I think I can safely say that the U.S. will go after Iran once again at the behest of Netanyahu, Israel and the Jesuits. Israel is determined to put their Greater Israel plan into high-gear, and they want to get their Temple built; for which Hegseth is happy to help build.

So those are the main war movements of recent that I am aware of. We’ll eventually learn more of what comes from this meeting, but none of it sounds great.

Psalm 55:21 The words of his mouth were smoother than butter, but war was in his heart: his words were softer than oil, yet were they drawn swords. [22] Cast thy burden upon the LORD, and he shall sustain thee: he shall never suffer the righteous to be moved. [23] But thou, O God, shalt bring them down into the pit of destruction: bloody and deceitful men shall not live out half their days; but I will trust in thee.

There is no need to fret and panic, we understand that these things must come to pass; but at the same time be awake, be aware, be vigilant, and do what you can to make the necessary preparations, whatever that may be - spiritually, physically, emotionally, mentally, financially - for the road ahead.

America is overextended and its economy is collapsing at a blistering pace. It is going the way of the Roman empire; and it appears the U.S. is gearing up for the last grenade in World War III where it will lose. As chaos ensues, it will be a great buying opportunity for the bigs as the elites are already jumping ship before the Titanic sinks.

