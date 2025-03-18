German Chancellor-elect Friedrich Merz has won a parliamentary vote allowing Germany to vastly increase borrowing and more spending on military, at a time when NATO nations are rapidly seeking to increase their militarization. Merz has also sought to lift an arms embargo with Israel and stated that Germany will not be taking in any Palestinian refugees, claiming there is not enough room for even more “antisemites.”

The WinePress documented last month that Merz was a former top executive at BlackRock’s German division, and almost immediately after he won the election he backtracked on some of his and his party’s major campaign promises.

After swaying some of his opposition, such as those in the Green Party, Merz and his conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) have secured a major victory in vastly expanding Germany’s military and decaying manufacturing. Merz was able to secure a two-thirds majority required to alter Germany’s constitutional “debt brake” - a legal framework that prevented the government from going over its capped debt limit.

As CNN put it: “The policy U-turn is Merz’s attempt to achieve a number of goals: generate fresh winds for an economy stuck in the doldrums, super-charge military spending and inject much-needed cash into Germany’s aging infrastructure.”

The Guardian reports:

Germany’s parliament has voted in favour of unleashing historic levels of spending to boost the military of Europe’s biggest economy and inject its infrastructure with investments worth hundreds of billions of euros.

Incoming conservative chancellor Friedrich Merz along with the Social Democrats (SPD), his likely coalition partners after last month’s election, led the drive for the creation of a €500bn fund and relaxation of its constitutionally protected debt rules. The parties secured the last-minute backing of the Greens, which was needed to push the plans through the outgoing parliament.

The package received the backing on Tuesday of 513 MPs, with 207 voting against, and no abstentions. The minimum required was 489 votes. It has been hailed by some as a necessary measure to give Germany the fiscal heft it needs to ensure national and European security, but by others as a “highly risky bet” that will be a burden for generations to come.

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union, speaks during a session of the lower house of parliament on March 18, 2025, in Berlin. Courtesy: © Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Getty Images

Merz told MPs the package was mainly motivated by “Putin’s war of aggression against Europe”, listing a range of suspected Russian sabotage “taking place every day” against Germany. He said these included attacks on critical infrastructure, arson attacks, spying and disinformation campaigns, as well as broader “attempts to divide and marginalise the European Union”.

Acknowledging that his funding plans were viewed with concern by many who feared the burden of debt, Merz said it was time to acknowledge the new era in which Germany found itself, not least having to be independent from the US.

“We understand the worries, we understand the criticism,” he said, but added: “We have, for at least a decade, felt a false sense of security.” Germany had now to face a “paradigm shift”, which Merz said required “us to rebuild our defence capabilities, in part from scratch”.

Markets rose on Tuesday even before the vote had taken place, in anticipation that the plans would boost growth across Germany and the wider eurozone. The euro reached its highest level in more than five months.

Prior to the vote, Carsten Brzeski, a senior economist at pan-European bank ING, told CNN in a statement that altering Germany’s debt brake would create implications for the rest of Europe. “Germany, the guardian of fiscal austerity in Europe, is opening up its wallet,” adding that “this idea of fiscal discipline needed in Europe is quickly fading away.”

In the weeks leading up to this vote, German media had already reported that the country had distinct plans to ramp defense spending. Merz told the press earlier this month,

"In view of the threats to our freedom and peace on our continent, 'whatever it takes' must now also apply to our defense.”

This approach will of course ratchet up Germany’s debt levels even further. DW reported:

Now considerable additional debts will likely be added on top of existing loans and would be counted toward the national debt under EU debt rules. In the EU member states, the debt level may not exceed 60% of economic output. Countries with a debt level above this face penalty payments if they don't reduce their debt ratio.

Loans are taken out on the financial market, so interest needs to be paid. Over decades, Germany has amassed a mountain of debt totaling €1.7 trillion. In 2024, €33 billion in the budget were earmarked for interest payments alone, and interest payments go up with rising inflation.

Lawyers and economists are already warning that additional debt-financed special funds would further increase the interest burden and further exacerbate the budgetary situation, which would ultimately restrict political leeway.

Nevertheless, defense contractors and other industrial giants are already feeling the boost, as Volkswagen, for example, plans to reenter military production, a callback to the days of Nazi Germany.

CEO Oliver Blume said in an interview with The Telegraph:

“First off, I think, given the current geopolitical situation, what we are seeing now in Germany and Europe is exactly the right decisions, in the sense that we need to invest more in order to be safe again. We are not in specific talks about what Volkswagen can do. My take on it is, if there was the option of military vehicles going forward, we would have to look at the concepts.”

The WinePress reported yesterday how NATO nations are rapidly looking to re-militarize and expand their armies, repeating the idea that Russia could attack them at any moment, and therefore justifies seizing residents’ personal savings and pension funds to the tune of trillions of euros.

Weapons For Bibi

Merz haste to ramp up defense production is not just for Germany and the E.U., but as for Israel. As noted by ReMix, Merz is an avid ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Merz plans to allocate some weapons to Israel as well and plans to invite Netanyahu to visit Germany. Merz is also closed-off to assimilating displaced Palestinians, claiming he does not want any more “antisemites” in his country.

ReMix wrote:

Friedrich Merz is known as a staunch supporter of Israel. After the Oct. 7 attack, he visited both southern and northern Israel and criticized outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz for imposing a de facto arms embargo on Israel.

Merz vowed that there would be no such restrictions under his administration and condemned the Biden administration’s policy toward Israel during the war.

Merz also announced that he would invite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Germany, despite an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court.

According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office in Jerusalem on Monday, the two politicians spoke by phone on Sunday evening, during which Netanyahu congratulated Merz on his election victory.

Merz supports a two-state solution but insists that the Palestinians must first recognize Israel’s right to exist. He has previously stated that “Germany’s relationship with Israel is unique – “there are no ifs or buts,” and in October 2023 he declared that Germany would not grant asylum to Palestinians because, in his words, “there are already too many anti-Semites in Germany.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

As if the dead horse wasn’t already twitching and rotting, let’s just whip it some more for the fun of it, right?

Germany and the eurozone are dead meat. I’m sorry, but it’s over, and without any regard for its people, the crooks and thieves in charge are worsening what was already going to be a nasty collapse.

And, of course, more money for Israel: are we surprised? Just another lapdog for Bibi and the radical Zionist monsters that bought and paid for most of the Western leaders.

But we also understand that in order to usher in the new world order, it must be born out of war, famine and disease. Prepare your heart, friend, because the road ahead is going to get very bumpy.

Matthew 24:6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. [7] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. [8] All these are the beginning of sorrows.

