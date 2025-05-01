Exercise Hammer Strike by Pakistan Army’s Mangla Strike Corps. © ISPR

Another major armed conflict is primed to escalate and break loose very soon between nuclear powers India and Pakistan, two neighboring countries that have a history of going to war with each other. The two countries have fired retaliatory shots at each other and peace treaties have collapsed, leaving other nations to worry this may lead to yet another escalation that disrupts trade.

Last week, radical Jihadist Muslims launched a terrorist attack in India’s Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory resulting in the execution of 26 people, leading to India to retaliate and end pacts with Pakistan.

RT provides a brief synopsis of the events so far:

Background

India-Pakistan relations have been strained for decades over Kashmir. The two nuclear-armed neighbors have fought four wars and have had repeated border skirmishes. Relations between Islamabad and New Delhi have been nearly frozen since 2019, after the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government abrogated Article 370 of the constitution, which granted a certain level of autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the Pahalgam attack, the two countries took sweeping measures to further downgrade diplomatic and trade ties.

New Delhi reduced the staff at the Pakistani High Commission, expelling Pakistani diplomats, and closing its land border. It also suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals and advised Indian citizens in Pakistan to promptly return home.

Also, for the first time in six decades, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, which allows the two countries to share the waters of the Indus River system. New Delhi said the measures would remain in effect “until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.”

Islamabad has denied it had any involvement in the Kashmir attack. It issued a reciprocal response to India’s measures on Thursday, suspending key bilateral agreements and cross-border routes, closing its airspace to all Indian-owned or operated airlines. India has also closed its airspace to Pakistani airlines, one week after Islamabad did so.

Islamabad was especially outraged over India’s unilateral suspension of the water treaty, warning that if India follows through on its threat to block the rivers, it would take this as “an act of war.”

For the past week, the Indian Army said Pakistani troops have been firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting retaliation. No casualties have been reported on the de-facto border so far, despite the tensions among civilians in the border areas.

Meanwhile, Pakistani officials have claimed that military action against their country is “imminent” and Islamabad is ready to face the mounting threats.

Pakistan is expecting an Indian military incursion following last week’s deadly attack, Pakistan’s defense minister told Reuters on Monday. Asif accused New Delhi of “preparing for all-out war” and vowed that Islamabad is prepared to respond in kind. He also claimed that the Kashmir attack was “a false-flag operation” orchestrated by the Indian authorities.

Nations Call For De-escalation

China, a trading partner with fellow BRICS+ member India and Pakistan, has urged the two to ease tensions and find a peaceful resolution, while hesitating to become an active participant in this conflict.

However, it appears China has tipped its hat towards Pakistan more so than India. Ladislav Zemánek, non-resident research fellow at China-CEE Institute and expert of the Valdai Discussion Club, wrote in a piece:

“Although China strongly condemned the attack in Pahalgam, it offered no assistance to India and did not accept New Delhi’s interpretation of the events. Instead of embracing the allegations linking Pakistan with the attack, Beijing supported the Pakistani government’s call for a swift and fair investigation. “Talking to his Pakistani counterpart on April 27, Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted that China understood the legitimate security concerns of its ‘ironclad friends’ in Islamabad, supporting Pakistan in safeguarding sovereignty and security. Wang’s comments indicate that Beijing remains very serious about the commitments toward Islamabad and reserved in relation to India.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also urged for a de-escalation, but tipped his hit towards India’s defense by expressing support to India in combating “terrorism” and pressed Pakistan to cooperate in an investigation of the terrorist attack.

But Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the U.S. to pressure India to “dial down the rhetoric and act responsibly.”

Meanwhile, India is now increasingly patrolling its border to Bangladesh as it considers seizing a contested valley in Pakistan occupied territory.

For more details, War Fronts published a great video explaining more of the events leading up to the present.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Matthew 24:6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. [7] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. [8] All these are the beginning of sorrows.

When asked about this tensions today, Colonel Douglas MacGregor said he believes that cooler heads will prevail and will not lead to a wider conflict. But we will see in time if this is true.

