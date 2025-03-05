The following report was first published on January 28th, 2023, on winepressnews.com.

Four-star Air Force general Mike Minihan says he has a “gut feeling” that the United States will be at war with China in 2025.

Minihan’s statements were made in a memorandum dated for February 1st, 2023, but was leaked a bit earlier than intended. Minihan, who leads the Air Force’s Air Mobility Command (AMC), was going to send this memo to other high-ranking authorities in the Air Force and other Air Commanders underneath him.

AMC has roughly 50,000 service members and around 500 planes, and are responsible for transport and refueling.

The subject is titled: “February 2023 Orders in Preparation for – The Next Fight.”

In the subsection listed as “Situation,” Minihan had this to say (emphasis his):

“I hope I am wrong. My gut tells me will fight in 2025. [Chinese President] Xi [Jinping] secured his third term and set his war council in October 2022. “Taiwan’s presidential elections are in 2024 and will offer Xi a reason. United States’ presidential elections are in 2024 and will offer Xi a distracted America. Xi’s team, reason, and opportunity are aligned for 2025. “Go faster. Drive readiness, integration, and agility for ourselves and the Joint Force to deter, and if required, defeat China. This is the first of 8 monthly directives from me. You need to know I alone own the pen on these orders. “My expectations are high, and these are orders are not up for negotiation. Follow them. I will be tough, fair, loving in my approach to secure victory.”

The memo went on to direct the AMC personnel with “weapons qualifications [to] fire a clip into a 7-meter target with the full understanding that unrepentant lethality matters most. Aim for the head,” he wrote.

The full list of directives can be read below.

Though the screenshots of the documents were not listed in the report, NBC claims that they were first able to obtain this memo.

Since publication a defense department official issued a statement regarding the memo:

“These comments are not representative of the department’s view on China. “This is an authentic internal memo from General Minihan addressed to his subordinate command teams. His order builds on last year’s foundational efforts by Air Mobility Command to ready the Mobility Air Forces for future conflict, should deterrence fail.”

Furthermore, Defense Department press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said in a statement:

“The National Defense Strategy makes clear that China is the pacing challenge for the Department of Defense and our focus remains on working alongside allies and partners to preserve a peaceful, free and open Indo-Pacific.”

In March of last year The WinePress began to report on China’s pronounced ambitions that sought to invade Taiwan. Since then the U.S. has consistently postured that they would be ready to defend Taiwan militarily by whatever means necessary. China of course has not taken too kindly to this, and have threatened their own military responses since the U.S. and Japan have continued to restrengthen themselves militarily to defend Taiwan.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

UDPATEED COMMENTARY: With tensions heating up as of late between the U.S. and China, we have to wonder, was this report predictive programming? Will war indeed break out this year? Time will tell; but I have said for the last couple of years that I think a war with China is in the cards, even if it makes no sense, even if it is a guarantee the U.S. cannot win - the handlers and the puppet masters are reorganizing the gameboard in this multipolar, fractionalized new world order. The U.S. empire, its economic and military hegemony has reached its conclusion, and what we are watching is the final days of the empire and last grenade before it all crumbles to the ground.

Gerald Celente of The Trends Journal says it best: “When all else fails they take you to war.”

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

