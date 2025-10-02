Fox News

President Donald Trump is one step closer to launching a new war against Venezuela.

Semafor reported this morning:

The Trump administration isn’t ruling out launching military strikes inside Venezuela as it continues its campaign against drug cartels, a senior Trump administration official confirmed to Semafor.

“If Venezuela is sending drug cartels to the United States by land or sea, he’ll consider action on it,” the official added, expanding on comments made by Trump earlier this week hinting at further action against alleged cartel members “coming by land.”

The comments forecast what might be next for Venezuela, after Trump asserted there are “absolutely no drugs” coming into the US by water following the administration’s deadly strikes against alleged drug boats off the Venezuelan coast.

Notably, the US military continues its buildup in the region — prompting Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro to make preparations this week for a state of emergency in the country.

This heightened stance against Venezuela was reaffirmed later today when the White House published a memo, seen by the Associated Press, declaring the United States is now in a “non-international armed conflict” against drug cartels, following a string of strikes destroying boats in the Caribbean that were allegedly shipping drugs, the administration claimed at the time.

Trump recently bragged about the strikes in his address to the 800+ generals in Virginia this week. "If you try to poison our people, we will blow you out of existence, because it's the only language they really understand.”

“Although friendly foreign nations have made significant efforts to combat these organizations, suffering significant losses of life, these groups are now transnational and conduct ongoing attacks throughout the Western Hemisphere as organized cartels,” according to the memo, which refers to cartel members as “unlawful combatants.” “Therefore, the President determined these cartels are non-state armed groups, designated them as terrorist organizations, and determined that their actions constitute an armed attack against the United States.”

The AP reported:

Congress was notified about the designation by Pentagon officials on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The memo, startling in scope, signals a potential new moment not just in the Trump administration’s willingness to reach beyond the norms of presidential authority to wage war but in Trump’s stated “America First” agenda. It also raises stark questions about how far the White House intends to use its war powers and if Congress will exert its authority to approve — or ban — such military actions.

Pentagon officials could not provide a list of the designated terrorist organizations at the center of the conflict, a matter that was a major source of frustration for some of the lawmakers who were briefed, according to the person.

The White House and the Pentagon did not respond to requests for comment. Multiple defense officials reached Thursday appeared to be caught off guard by the determination and would not immediately comment or explain what the president’s action could mean for the Pentagon or military operations going forward.

What the Trump administration laid out at the closed-door classified briefing was perceived by several senators as pursuing a new legal framework that raised questions particularly regarding the role of Congress in authorizing any such action, the person familiar with the matter said.

Amidst increasing threats, Venezuela has called upon allied nations in the BRICS bloc for support.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I’ve said a number of times before that this has nothing to do with drugs, but everything to do with oil. If they were serious about stop drugs then disband the CIA, there’s a start!

Even though Hegseth’s and Trump’s speeches to the generals and admirals earlier this week was a bit of a clown show, the two made it very clear that this country is on the explicit warpath. What was said publicly was concerning enough as is: what was not said publicly should be even more concerning.

It appears we are very close to going to war with Venezuela, judging by the rhetoric and the maneuvering we have done in the region. So, prepare for a false flag and the Trump administration to craft some new narrative.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE