The specter of nuclear war was raised this week after President Donald Trump announced that he has directed the Department of War to perform tests on its nuclear weapons, the first such test in 33 years.

Trump said in a Truth Social post: “Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately.”

When asked on Air Force One what prompted him to initiate testing America’s nukes, Trump claimed that other countries were doing it as well.

“They seem to all be nuclear testing. We have more nuclear weapons than anybody. We don’t do testing. We halted it many years ago, but with others doing testing I think it’s appropriate that we do also. “I think we have it pretty well locked up. But I see them testing. I say, well, they’re going to test, I guess we have to test. And it’s something we are actually talking to Russia about that and China would be added to that.”

USA Today added:

The move seemingly signals an abrupt end to a 33-year period during which the United States did not test any nuclear weapons. The moratorium on nuclear detonations was put in place by former President George H.W. Bush, and the United States signed the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty in 1996. The Senate voted against ratifying the treaty.

While China and Russia have renovated their historical nuclear test sites in recent years, only North Korea has detonated nuclear weapons since 1998.

It was not immediately clear from Trump’s post whether the United States would fire a nuclear warhead before Russia or China does. All three countries ‒ and other nuclear weapons states ‒ routinely test their nuclear delivery platforms: Russia tested a new nuclear-powered cruise missile and a nuclear torpedo in recent days, and the United States test-launched a Minuteman III nuclear missile in May.

Though Trump says the U.S has the most nuclear weapons, Russia actually has the most according to recent compiled in August of this year; though, however, some sources differ on the exact numbers, but it is clear that Russia has the most.

Courtesy: ICAN

During his visit to Japan, Trump reasserted American dominance and reminded the Japanese of the “little conflict” Trump had with Trump, resulting in the U.S. obliterating Hiroshima and Nagasaki with nuclear bombs.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

33, you say? Of course it is… It’s all a big peak-a-boo for Halloween, in honor of their High Black Sabbath and “Sah-win.”

Matthew 24:6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. [7] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. [8] All these are the beginning of sorrows.

Trump “The Peacemaker” - the biggest warmongering paper tiger we’ve had in a very longtime if perhaps ever as a sitting President, is bound and determined to start every war imaginable; but this is what the final days of an empire look like: going out with a bang, literally.

Proverbs 18:12 Before destruction the heart of man is haughty, and before honour is humility.

Though Trump and Zelensky talked about providing nuclear-Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, that deal never materialized (for now). But clearly the administration is clearing preparing for the next stage of World War III - which has already begun, it’s just not ‘official’ yet.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

