Saturday evening has seen a somewhat unexpected threat of US military intervention in West Africa from President Trump, as he has threatened Nigeria with potential direct action.

He has said the United States will mull cutting off aid completely over government’s of failing to protect Christians. But more importantly and ominously he affirmed on Truth Social that he’s ordered the Pentagon “to prepare for possible action” to wipe out “Islamic Terrorists” in the country.

“If we attack,” he stated, “it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!” (one wonders why he never issued similar statements over Syrian Christians).

He already the day prior said Nigeria will be labeled a country of particular concern, as it’s “engaged in severe violations of religious freedom.”

He had further said Friday that “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria” - following allegations from several US lawmakers and Evangelical leaders that thousands of Christians are poised to be wiped out by Islamist forces - something which Nigeria has rejected.

But President Bola Ahmed Tinubu roundly rejected the characterizations, saying Saturday that Nigeria “as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians.”

Boko Haram is one of the terror groups long active in the country of some 220 million, and it has terrorized Christians, but also Muslims deemed ‘apostate’ for not following the group’s hardline beliefs.

The US military has long been active in another African country of late - Somalia - conducing drone warfare against various Islamist groups and warlords.

Hegseth quickly says the military is at the ready, even with the unprecedented build-up off Venezulea: “The Department of War is preparing for action.”

But like with Somalia, the Pentagon would likely have limited success in vast Nigeria, also given radical groups tend to be dispersed throughout the country, and among the population - and so there is no ‘front line’ in such a ‘counter-terror’ conflict, making total eradication of such groups nearly impossible.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Business as usual, the military industrial complex continues unmolested. Oh, but I was told Trump was going to end all these useless wars and prevent us from starting any new ones, yet the Trump administration is determined to wage war with anyone for any reason.

Psalm 55:21 The words of his mouth were smoother than butter, but war was in his heart: his words were softer than oil, yet were they drawn swords.

There are many reasons why, and it has nothing to do with Christian persecution (seeing as the United States and Western society has fallen so far from Bible-believing, reading, and practicing Christianity; and see as this administration could care less about the “Christians” in Syria who are getting executed by ISIS/Al-Qaeda terrorists that we funded, or the “Christians” in Gaza and the West Bank - those don’t count). Whatever excuse the country can concoct to justify more debt expansion and money printing. As the American empire collapses, the fallen empire is lobbing the final grenades as it goes down in a blazing, ruinous heap, and the elites will escape before the anvil drops.

Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa and one of the largest in the world, and is a partner (not member) with the BRICS bloc. They have plenty of natural resources, of course.

We’ll see what happens, but this is probably Trump and this administration pandering to the neo-Evangelical and broader Christian Nationalist groups. ‘Look at us, we’ll vindicate the Christians from terrorists!’ - terrorists the U.S. had a hand in creating, per usual.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

