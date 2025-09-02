Last week, President Donald Trump hinted that he wants to rename the Department of Defense to the Department of War. This used to be the original name of the department, but was changed in 1947 after World War II.

Now, amidst escalating tensions worldwide, Trump thinks it’s a good time to change the name back.

During a meeting with the South Korean President, Trump said last week:

“Pete Hegseth has been incredible with the, as I call it, the Department of War. You know, we call it the Department of Defense, but between us, I think we’re going to change the name. “You want to know the truth, I think we’re going to have some information on that maybe soon. “Defense is a part of that. But I have a feeling we’re going to be changing. Everybody likes that. We had an unbelievable history of victory when it was Department of War. “So Pete, you started off by saying the Department of Defense, and somehow it didn't sound good to me. You know, it didn't sound good. Defense, what are we defense? Why are we defense? So it used to be called the Department of War. And it had a stronger sound. And as you know, we won World War I, we won World War II, we won everything. Now we have a Department of Defense with defenders. “I don't know if you if you people want to stand behind me, if you take a little vote, if you want to change it back to what it was, when we used to win wars all the time, that's okay with me. All right, that's coming. You let me know if you want to do it. “I think Department of War, it just sounded bad. He said, ‘Sir, on behalf of the Department of Defense,’ defense. I don't want to be defense only. We want defense, but we want offense too, if that's okay. So you'll make a decision.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I’ve routinely pointed out that when politicians speak, none more so than with Trump, they speak in duality. When Trump said he wanted to be remembered as a “peacemaker” on Inauguration Day, he was telling the ‘truth,’ but what he really meant is that he would help be the instigator of expanding and launching new wars of aggression around the world; hence, why he, Hegseth and Rubio, has repeatedly referenced maintaining “peace through strength.” In other words, more war, more police state.

We’re covered last month CEO of Palantir Alex Karp’s remarks where he said that expects war with China, Iran, and China very soon. Palantir has become the new darling for defense war contracting beyond Trump’s and JD Vance’s affinity with Peter Thiel and the police state and control grid they are building with Palantir’s engineering.

If Karp is saying he expects more war, and the company is heavily invested in this sector, and the company is in bed with Trump, then you can expect more war.

Moreover, just recently the Pentagon granted four officials from Palantir, Meta and OpenAI the rank of Lt. Col., which gives them baseline clearance to enter the Pentagon. These tech companies, now that they have established and oversaturated the market with their devices, social media and digital opioids that everyone is addicted to, the real money left is defense offense spending.

Though Trump loves to bloviate, blow smoke and talk tough all the time, this is another indication that more war is coming. As we approach the anniversary of 9/11, we are going to see Israel and the U.S. ramp up the war against Iran - that war was not ended, it simply paused so Israel could recuperate. Right now the U.S. is maneuvering warships near the coasts of Venezuela as we continue to threaten war and manufacture a new color revolution there. We see continued threats against Mexico and the cartels; the list goes on and on.

America is about to go out, but if it is going to go out then it is going to go out on its last grenade, and go to war with everything to solidify the Great Reset by 2030.

Luke 21:9 But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by. [10] Then said he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: [11] And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

