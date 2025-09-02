The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
4h

Let's just call it the Department of Peace and drop the nukes the next day. 👊🦅🔥

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave's avatar
Dave
4h

Twilight Zone reality in which we live.

Venezuela is next. Supposedly, the Feds are concerned with drug deaths in America.

Venezuela is #1 in the world with untapped oil potential. Number one.

So, I’m supposed to believe that DTJ and all the billionaire and technocrats in Trump’s crew are concerned about junkie deaths? I’m supposed to believe THAT’S why we are parking ships of the Venezuela coast?

More BS. It’s the oil. Billionaires making more billions. FOX News and right wing influencers are already getting their cue cards ready to support the Venezuela war. Just like what happened with Iran.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by The WinePress and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture