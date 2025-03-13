This week, Russia, China and Iran - nations whom a number of U.S. officials have derided as this new “axis of evil” - completed naval operations training as part of the Security Belt-2025 joint exercise. The exercises are held annually and were held near Iran’s Chabahar Port.

Iranian Tasnim News Agency noted in a report briefing: The aim of the joint exercises is to strengthen security and its foundations in the region, expand multilateral cooperation among the three countries, and demonstrate their goodwill and ability to support global peace, maritime security, and the creation of a maritime community with a common future.

China’s Global Times also reported:

The maritime drill phase was held in a region near Chabahar Port from Monday to Tuesday, featuring training courses such as maritime target strikes, VBSS (visit, board, search and seizure), damage control, as well as joint search and rescue operations, China Bugle reported.



According to a video released by the military channel of China Central Television (CCTV) on Wednesday, the exercise featured live-fire shooting of heavy machine guns against maritime targets, night live-fire shooting practices, light communication practices, rescuing simulated hijacked commercial ships and a fleet review.



Zhang Junshe, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times that the exercise has boosted the three navies' maritime combat capabilities through maritime strike and damage control trainings. The drill focused on non-traditional security threats, such as countering maritime terrorism and anti-piracy.

World Affairs in Context also pointed out that Chabahar Port is a strategic trade route for global trade and oil exports. The Gulf of Oman, where the exercises were held, is important strategically as it connects to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for oil. Watch:

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The U.S. is bound and determined to wage war against these nations more directly in the not too distant future, but it does have the men, resources, logistics and resolve to even think about winning such a war; but that doesn’t mean the war pigs won’t still engage in World War III.

In the end, Eastern powers are the dominating forces in the end times.

Revelation 16:12 And the sixth angel poured out his vial upon the great river Euphrates; and the water thereof was dried up, that the way of the kings of the east might be prepared.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE