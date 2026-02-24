Russia continues its path forward into the new financial system, and recently more Russian officials have signaled that a tokenized economy will become the ‘new normal’ of everyday life.

Reported by Russian state media Tass on January 13th:

A bill that will allow cryptocurrency to be removed from special financial regulation has already been prepared. It will help ensure that the use of this digital currency becomes commonplace in the lives of Russian citizens, said Anatoly Aksakov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market. “A lot of attention will be paid to the development of digital financial assets, and we will devote a lot of time to cryptocurrencies in the upcoming spring session. A bill has already been prepared that removes cryptocurrencies from special financial regulation, that is, they will be a common occurrence in our lives,” Aksakov said in a comment to the TV channel Russia-24. He also emphasized that the cryptocurrency market will be accessible to unqualified investors, while it is limited to 300 thousand rubles for the purchase of digital currency. “But professional participants in the financial market will be able to work in this market without restrictions,” the deputy noted. “Cryptocurrencies can be actively used for international payments, including in order to further place them on the financial markets of other countries when issuing them here.”

“Considerable attention will be paid to the development of digital financial assets, and we will devote a great deal of time to cryptocurrencies during the upcoming spring session,” he said, according to Vedemosti.

Aksakov’s comments come after the Bank of Russia published proposals to relax crypto regulations in the country, which they acknowledged central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins.

The bank proposed:

According to the concept, digital currencies and stablecoins are recognized as currency values, they can be bought and sold, but they cannot be paid for within the country.

Unqualified investors will be able to purchase the most liquid cryptocurrencies, for which criteria will be established in legislation, but only after passing testing and within the limit – no more than 300 thousand rubles per year through one intermediary.

Qualified investors will be able to purchase any cryptocurrencies other than anonymous ones (whose smart contracts hide information about the transfer of tokens to recipients), without restrictions on the volume of transactions, but also only after passing testing to understand their risks.

It will be possible to carry out transactions with cryptocurrencies through the current infrastructure: exchanges, brokers and trustees will be able to act on the basis of existing licenses. Separate requirements will be established only for special depositories and exchangers that will work with cryptocurrencies.

Residents will also be able to purchase cryptocurrency abroad (paying for it from foreign accounts) and transfer previously purchased cryptocurrency through Russian intermediaries abroad, but such transactions will need to be notified to the tax service.

Russia has stated it plans to implement a wholesale CBDC, which would be used among banks and other licensed financial institutions for interbank payments and securities transactions. Commercial banks will start using them later this summer, and then broader retail use in 2027.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I mention this because all around the world, nation by nation, they are transforming their economies very quickly to accommodate blockchain and tokenization, it is not limited in scope; yet I still continue to get people that comments saying that it’ll never work and it’s all a fever dream. Then why are all these countries’ central banks talking about it and implementing it, along with the BIS, IMF, WEF, UN and others at the top like BlackRock also directing nations to do so?

The key word is interoperability. Central banks, fintechs, and other financial systems, centralized or privatized, are being made so that these new currencies and token rails can work together with each other, and currency conversion can happen instantly via self-executing smart contracts.

