Russia recently confirmed that it has conducted trials for its personalized mRNA-based vaccine in the country, a cancer shot administered to a 60-year-old woman.

State media TASS reported on April 1st:

The first patient in Russia was administered a domestically-made personalized cancer vaccine on April 1, the Health Ministry said in a statement. “The Russian Health Ministry’s National Medical Research Center for Radiology has, for the first time in clinical practice, administered the Neooncovac personalized anti-cancer vaccine to a patient diagnosed with skin melanoma. The first patient to receive the vaccine was a 60-year-old resident of the Kursk Region,” the statement reads. “Today, we are at a point where cancer treatment is becoming truly personalized. We have for the first time used an mRNA vaccine customized for a specific patient. This marks a fundamentally different approach, aimed at not just treating a disease but at ‘teaching’ the immune system to identify and eliminate exactly the cells that pose a threat,” Andrey Kaprin, the Radiology Center’s director general, pointed out.

RT added:

The patient will be given 8-9 doses of the medicine at intervals of 2-3 weeks, with his immune response recorded after each injection. Results are expected after three months of treatment.

Preclinical animal trials had shown tumors disappearing in many cases, with metastases responding in around 90% of tests, Ginzburg has previously said.

Neooncovac is currently in the final stages of being made available for free treatment under Russia’s national health insurance system, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters on Wednesday.

The Gamaleya Center, which made the first registered Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, is also working on medicines targeting other oncological conditions, including pancreatic, kidney and non-small cell lung cancer – one of the cancers with the highest mortality rate worldwide.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

While the global lockstep measures that were implemented in 2020-2023, Russia’s vaccine campaign did not involve mRNA-based vaccinations, but a vector-based vaccine called Sputnik V. However, polls revealed that a lot of Russians were reluctant to get the domestically produced vaccine.

Perhaps it appears the handlers in Russia are making sure they bring the myocarditis to the motherland, though I’d I imagine some Russians would have seen the headlines and social media posts coming out of the West (if it hasn’t all been blocked in Russia by now) and have enough smarts to reject mRNA.

Oh, but clearly, ‘this is Russia resisting the deep state cabal’ — some pro-UN and retired military puppet assets in the Western “alternative” media told me.

It’s honestly hilarious all these plants in so-called “alternative” media who continue to tell us how innocent Russia and BRICS are. America is an evil empire, yes, but BRICS is a literal continuum and reformation of the existing globalist framework, with the UN as the center of world governance and the IMF as global finance.

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