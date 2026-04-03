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Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard's avatar
Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard
3d

Iran played along with Kovid too and shot up their populace with "vaccines".

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Anatolii Pobezhymov's avatar
Anatolii Pobezhymov
2d

I could never understand those saying that Russia and BRICS are "totally different" from this "western evel", even thought what is happening in Russia is orders of magnitude worse than anything happening in the west.

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