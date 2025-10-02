Yegor Aleyev / TASS

Last week, Russia began trialing its new digital ID on a new app designed to emulate China’s all-in-one WeChat. The app is designed by VKontakte (VK) and is called MAX.

In July, The WinePress detailed the plans to create this app after President Vladimir Putin signed a bill into law to initiate its creation. The bill specifically referenced WeChat as a framework. WeChat is a Chinese-based ‘super app’ that merges physical ID and documents, banking, medical records, social media and more all into one app, and it is how the government enforces its social credit score.

In August, The Moscow Times wrote: “Officials say Max will soon become Russia's "super-app": a single platform for messaging, payments and government services.”

Russian newspaper Izvestia reported that users 18 and older can register by providing a facial recognition scan and having an account with the government’s services platform Gosuslug. Users can also use a passport to help create the ID.

Izvestia lists the many different functions the MAX app can perform:

MAX is positioned as a national messenger and at the same time as a digital ecosystem of user services. It implements the functions of calls in audio and video formats, supports chats, voice messages, large file forwarding and money transfers. The news channels in the app are still working in a test version.

The platform also has built-in business tools in the form of mini-applications and chatbots, thanks to which users can solve various everyday tasks. The application is included in the official registry of the Russian software and is available for installation both on mobile devices and in versions for computers and web browsers. In early September, the number of MAX users exceeded 30 million people.

The application is optimized for different platforms, which allows you to use it both on mobile devices and on a computer without losing the quality of communication and data synchronization. At the same time, updates are released regularly and are aimed at improving functionality, increasing the level of protection and adding new convenient tools.

[…] If a person becomes a victim of a fraud at MAX, the probability of detecting violators is higher, since the messenger interacts with domestic law enforcement agencies and responds to their requests.

At the same time, MAX cannot be considered just as another messenger. This is a full-fledged Russian digital platform, the capabilities of which go beyond the exchange of messages and calls. It implements identity identification services, as well as built-in business tools to make life easier for users.

Biometric Update notes that, for now, users can only verify their age at Magnit retail stores in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Krasnodar.

The tech outlet did point out privacy concerns as the fine print underlying MAX says it can user’s information to the government.

Government agencies will receive verified accounts within the platform, while businesses will be able to serve users with mini-applications and chatbots. Max users will be able to pay fines and taxes, make doctor appointments, order taxis and delivery. The company has also opened the app’s channels to creators. The platform is heavily promoted by Moscow, which has mandated that all new smartphones sold in Russia come with Max pre-installed starting from September 1st. The government’s involvement, however, is also fueling suspicions of surveillance. According to its policies, the app may share user information with government agencies. VKontakte has an extensive history of collaboration with the Russian authorities.

The Moscow Times also noted that the MAX app will come preloaded on tablets, computers, and even smart TVs. The paper also said the Kremlin has begun contracting music artists and celebrities to promote the app. One rapper recently featured the app in his music video.

Users have mocked the primitive marketing messaging, with streamer JesusAVGN noting that Max is being praised simply for performing its basic function. "With Max, they'll catch you even in the elevator," he joked, hinting that Max, like VK in general, shares data with Russian authorities.

In a separate article, Russian authorities are forcing parent-teacher conversations onto the MAX app.

“A federal law has been adopted, so from Sept. 1, all school parent chats will be moved to Max,” Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova told reporters, referring to a law that designates Max as Russia’s official national messenger. Schools in more than 20 other regions will also be required to use the VK-developed app. The republics of Tatarstan, Mari El and Altai, as well as the Khanty-Mansi autonomous district and the Vladimir and Tver regions, are participating in a pilot project to transfer all school chats to Max.

Proverbs 28:15 As a roaring lion, and a ranging bear; so is a wicked ruler over the poor people.

As I have covered before, WeChat in China is used by the Chinese Communist Party to enforce its social credit score; and that’s according to Eastern media.

Moreover, Elon Musk has openly said that he wants to turn then Twitter into X, referencing WeChat as the model example.

Musk said in 2023 that “X would become half of the global financial system,” he said, “if done right,” he clarified. Musk also noted that it will be done in a way that most people do not think of when it comes to banking, but as the “most efficient database for thing that is money,” he explained.

On May 16th, 2022, Musk was a guest on the All-In Podcast where the hosts discussed a variety of topics, though mostly centered on technology, including his thoughts on Twitter – well before his recent purchase of the company.

During the podcast, Musk was asked about his thoughts on the Chinese-based app WeChat, and if Musk would consider making Twitter more like WeChat. He had this to say:

“For those that have used WeChat – WeChat’s actually a good model. If you’re in China you kind of live on WeChat: it does everything. “It’s sorta like Twitter, plus PayPal, plus a whole bunch of other things, and all roll into one with actually a great interface, and it’s really an excellent app. “And we don’t have anything like that outside of China. “Such an app would be really useful.[…] But I think this thing really needs to exist whether it is converting Twitter to be [like] an all-encompassing app, […] or start something new […], but it does need to happen somehow.”

This was not the last time, however, Musk considered overhauling Twitter and making it more like WeChat. One month prior he appeared in another interview, courtesy of The Kilowatts, where Musk joked about how he would literally just copy and paste the WeChat framework, and then sit back and watch the profits roll in.

“We don’t even have an app that’s as good as WeChat in China – you can live on WeChat, basically. “WeChat is kickass, and we don’t have anything like WeChat outside of China. “My idea would be like: ‘how about if we just copy WeChat?’ Copy them!”

Musk’s goal to transform X into an everything app is coming along swiftly. Earlier this year, Musk introduced “X Money” after partnering with VISA, facilitating money transfers from debit cards and bank accounts to “X Money” accounts, and will allow X users to pay each other on the platform.

As for Russia - it’s comical that alternative Western podcasts and media continue to try and frame Russia and BRICS as this more righteous and noble league of nations, when they are doing exactly the same things as the so-called Western “globalists.” No, they are all in on the Great Reset. All these trade and kinetic wars, this fake patriotism on both sides, is the bait & switch to justify this new global, fractionalized, tokenized system; where everyone’s nations are enslaved to their central banks and their governments.

Psalm 2:1 Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing? [2] The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD, and against his anointed, saying, [3] Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us. [4] He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision.

