Bassehound
2h

The UN/WEF meetings last week seemed to be a big digital push and several countries within about a week prior and after the meetings on a big digital push sounds like something about to slam down on us, much like with konvid.

With the big announcement of get ready for war in several countries and trump having troops deployed around in various areas ready if martial law is declared seems fishy.

Seems like a global war could be a convenient excuse to push the whole forced digital/biometric ID and digital money. Trump has set it up to be ready to go any day for the US and some countries already there like Vietnam.

Jim V.
6h

See!!! See!! It's all coming together. I'm not surprised.

