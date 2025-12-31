After delaying its initial commercial rollout last year, Russia will finally debut its wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) for government usage in January.

There are two general types of CBDCs: wholesale and retail.

As defined by the World Economic Forum:

A retail CBDC is a form of central bank digital currency that is used by the general public.

A wholesale CBDC, on the other hand, is used among banks and other licensed financial institutions for interbank payments and securities transactions.

Courtesy: WEF

In the case of wholesale, the WEF added:

Wholesale CBDCs represent less of a shift from the current way of doing things compared with retail CBDCs, according to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). That’s because domestic wholesale CBDCs operate much in the same way as the reserve accounts that commercial banks often hold with central banks today, according to the Forum’s Central Bank Digital Currency Global Interoperability Principles white paper.

However, wholesale CBDCs could unlock new opportunities in streamlining cross-border payments, foreign exchange and cross-country securities transactions in the cross-border context. In 2021, the BIS Innovation Hub, Banque de France, Swiss National Bank and Accenture demonstrated the feasibility of achieving foreign currency clearing using wholesale CBDC as part of Project Jura.

First reported by Russian state media TASS in November,

Russia’s Federal Treasury is ready to accept payments to the budget system in the digital ruble from January 1, 2026, head of the Treasury Roman Artyukhin said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. “This year also saw the first payments in the digital ruble. Starting January 1, 2026, we, together with the Bank of Russia, are also ready to accept payments to the budget system in the digital ruble,” he said. Artyukhin also spoke about the digital treasury, a set of powers implemented using the largest state information systems, namely the electronic budget, and the unified procurement system. Digital solutions ensure the fulfillment of all state obligations in a stable and timely manner, he noted.

Ledger Insights explained that “Potential usage includes for social security payouts, government salary payments, and capital expenditure and maintenance for government properties. The digital ruble will be offered as a payment option, so it is up to the recipient to choose how they would prefer to be paid.”

Earlier this week, Director of the Central Bank’s National Payment System Department Alla Bakina told TASS the central bank is still exploring other areas where its digital ruble could be used.

“There are very few countries in the world that are as prepared to work with a central bank digital currency as we are. We are among the leaders, and our digital national currency has great potential. Together with market participants, we are identifying and discovering areas where the capabilities of the digital ruble can be used to best effect. First and foremost, this is smart contracts. The second area is budgetary payments, and the third is cross-border mechanisms. “The issue is not so much that we need something that does not yet exist. Rather, it is about ensuring that each instrument has its own niche.”

The central bank estimates that the digital ruble could represent 5% of the volume of cashless payments over a seven-year period.

Earlier this month it was revealed that more than 20 credit institutions are looking at expanding the digital ruble and widespread access, Bank of Russia Deputy Governor Zulfia Kakhrumanova said.

“More than 20 banks are participating in the pilot, and over 90,000 transactions have been conducted. Around 2,500 users are involved. We are gradually and systematically expanding the number of pilot participants and broadening the range of services,” Kakhrumanova said.

This, according to TASS, is part of a broader plan to introduce Russia’s CBDC into the retail sector by September. The paper added:

She recalled that earlier this year, the regulator, together with the Finance Ministry and the Federal Treasury, conducted test launches of smart contracts based on the digital ruble in Chuvashia, Tatarstan, and Rostov-on-Don.

The digital ruble is the third form of Russia’s national currency, alongside cash and non-cash money. Major banks will be required to provide their clients with the ability to conduct operations in the digital national currency starting September 1, 2026.

Russia was supposed to have launched its CBDC by July 2025, but was postponed after many of the country’s largest commercial banks were not yet ready.

But with directives issued by President Vladimir Putin and the State Duma, broader acceptance of the digital ruble is expected by 2027 on a vast retail scale by banks and businesses.

Crypto publication Airdrops reported:

The push toward the digital ruble is part of a broader modernization effort under the “digital treasury” program, which integrates major federal systems such as the Electronic Budget and the Unified Procurement System. Artyukhin highlighted that regional governments are already benefitting from digitalization, with 277 billion rubles transferred this year and a target of 325 billion rubles by year-end.

The Treasury now operates as Russia’s third-largest revenue administrator, having already processed 983 billion rubles out of its planned 1.116 trillion. The official noted that these digital systems enable faster allocation of funds to regional priorities, reinforcing fiscal agility.

Transfers between private users will be completely free, while merchant payments will carry minimal fees of 0.3%, and utility payments 0.2%.

However, despite the state’s push, adoption may be gradual. A top Central Bank advisor recently admitted that widespread use is unlikely at first because digital ruble accounts will not earn interest, making them less attractive than traditional bank deposits.

By July 1, 2027, all Russian state budget transactions—across ministries, agencies, and regional governments-must support the digital ruble. This aligns with Moscow’s broader strategy to digitize public finance, strengthen control over cash flows, and reduce reliance on traditional banking rails.

Officials argue that a CBDC will improve security, transparency, and efficiency, especially under Western sanctions that limit cross-border settlement options. The digital ruble is expected to serve as a strategic tool enabling state-controlled digital payments both domestically and internationally under Russia’s emerging experimental legal regime.

The WinePress reported in October and in November Russia is moving fast to implement its own digital control grid. In October, the country launched its new all-in-one digital app called MAX, combining digital ID, banking, medical and other important documents, social media, and more. The app was explicitly designed to emulate China’s WeChat app which is used by the Communist Party to enforce its social credit score.

Following its rollout, Russian officials then moved swiftly to introduce a very stringent digital ID along with banning an array of VPNs. State Duma member Andrei Svintsov said in an interview that online anonymity will be completely erased.

“A huge number of lobbyists from platforms are slowing down any changes to restore order on the Internet. But in a certain future — three, maximum five years, — everything we do on the Internet will be de-anonymized, that is, each subscriber on the Internet will register through some specialized identifier, which will confirm his age and some other necessary access. “An analogue of “State Services” — when you are a verified user, it opens up the widest possible set of functionality for you. I think it’s time to introduce something similar to cleanse all social networks, platforms from these bots, from the various limitless amount of content generated. “Very quickly, the internet turns into a dead internet, where bots generate content, bots put it on various fake pages, and the feed is already filled with some generated content that has no real live author. That is, all these are bot farms. All this will grow in the coming years, and, of course, both the platforms themselves and society will simply require everyone to implement such systems of protection against unwanted content, illegal content and content that does not have a human author, but simply has a system for producing content. This needs to be limited, otherwise we will simply lose any point in using social networks at all, because there will be 99% robotic content, some bots, pages.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

How come the BRICS shills here in the West and the U.S. ever talk about these things? Is America an evil empire? Absolutely; but let’s not act like all these other countries in the East are these innocent, protectors and bastions of freedom and liberty. They are not. As a matter of fact, they are farther along the globalist agenda than the U.S. and other Western countries - which is indirectly why so many of these BRICS shills don't want to talk about it, because many of them are in the back pocket of the United Nations and other globalist think tanks.

