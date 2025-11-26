The PJN-1 biodrone pigeon differs from a regular bird only in the neural interface wire protruding from its head, as well as in a backpack with electronics. Its main task is to provide monitoring of almost any type, for example, environmental and industrial, conduct search and rescue operations, and provide an additional security loop. Courtesy: Neiry

The following report is a press release published on November 25th by Neiry Group, “the largest group of Russian technology companies in the field of neuro-technology offering the widest range of medical, neurofeedback and other neuroproducts in the world.” The report has been translated to English (so there might be some grammatical errors).

The Neiry group of companies presents biodrone pigeons with neural interfaces implanted into their brains. A team of scientists and developers is currently testing their flight characteristics. Biodrones — a new Neiry product: instead of an aircraft, scientists and developers began using live birds with a chip in the brain. Thanks to the neurochip, the biodrone operator can control the bird by loading it with a flight mission, like in conventional UAVs.

An important difference between a biodrone and a trained animal is that training is not required: any animal becomes remotely controlled after surgery. Thanks to neurostimulation of certain areas of the brain, the bird itself “wants” to move in the right direction.

Biodrones differ from conventional drones in their long operating time and distance of use: the bird lives an ordinary life during operation, which is no different in duration from the life of its relatives. The mounted electronics are powered by solar panels located on the back. The probability of a biodrone falling or crashing is small and equal to the probability of a bird falling. Therefore, biodrones can be safely operated in cities.

Neiry’s own electrodes were implanted into the pigeon’s brain. The electrodes are connected to a stimulator, which is located in a backpack on the bird’s back along with a controller where the flight mission is loaded. The stimulator sends impulses that affect the bird’s desire, such as turning left or right. The system is positioned using GPS and other methods.

Operations are carried out on a stream using a special stereotactic installation, which allows you to place electrodes with high accuracy in the desired areas of the brain without the use of expensive CT and MRI. Scientists aim for 100% survival of birds during surgery.

“Now the solution works on pigeons, but any bird can be a carrier. To carry more payload weight, it is planned to use ravens to monitor coastal objects — seagulls, and albatrosses — for large sea areas,” — said Alexander Panov, founder of the Neiry group of companies.

Pigeon cameras work on the same principle as numerous cameras in public facilities: most real estate, public transport, taxis, car sharing, the perimeter of new cars, as well as delivery rovers. All personal objects are erased, faces are blurred using AI. Monitoring is irregular, and in accordance with all legal requirements of the location where the bird is located.

The price of a biodrone is comparable to the price of drones of a similar class, while hundreds of times higher than them in distance and time in flight. The project is at one of the final stages and is preparing for pilot implementation in areas where long-term or remote monitoring is required. For example, monitoring power lines, gas distribution hubs and other infrastructure facilities. Neiry is open to offers from companies — drone operators for the supply of biodrones.

Research on managing birds using implanted neural interfaces has already been carried out by scientists in China, Korea, the USA and India, but Neiry scientists and developers have not only conducted scientific research, but also moved on to industrial implementation. The introduction of the technology to the international market is being considered.

The project is being implemented with the support of the NTI Foundation.

Previously, the biodrone project was presented at the international forum on the development of unmanned systems “Archipelago 2025,” the project won the drone competition and received support from the NTI Foundation. Biodrone pigeons were discussed at the annual conference NeiryConf 2025, held on November 25 in Moscow.

In 2025, Neiry announced the installation of neurochips for cows to increase milk production. Also, in 2024, the company, together with the Moscow State University Institute of Research, introduced the smart rat Pythia, which could answer questions due to the fact that its brain is connected to the AI.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Lamentations 3:52 Mine enemies chased me sore, like a bird, without cause.

No longer is it a ‘conspiracy’ to think that the birds in the sky, the birds nestled on the benches and in the trees, are spying on us. I think most of us already kind of knew that was happening to varying extents (it has often been portrayed as such in mass-mixed media for decades); but rather than try to emulate a bird by making a bird robot, Russia has decided to stick a chip in it and use the bird’s eyes and ears for reconnaissance.

What could go wrong?

Oh sure, they tell us it will be useful in rescue missions and mitigating congestion on busy city streets… but we also know that this type of technology will be used to spy on people and collect data on us that normal CCTV and AI cameras could not normally reach.

Ecclesiastes 10:20 Curse not the king, no not in thy thought; and curse not the rich in thy bedchamber: for a bird of the air shall carry the voice, and that which hath wings shall tell the matter.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

