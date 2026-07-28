Earlier this January, we covered how xAI founder Elon Musk felt that this year was the year for the AI “Singularity,” and OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman a year prior said something similar.

So, what is the singularity? According to IBM:

The technological singularity is a theoretical scenario where technological growth becomes uncontrollable and irreversible, culminating in profound and unpredictable changes to human civilization.

In theory, this phenomenon is driven by the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) that surpasses human cognitive capabilities and can autonomously enhance itself. The term “singularity” in this context draws from mathematical concepts indicating a point where existing models break down and continuity in understanding is lost. This describes an era where machines not only match but substantially exceed human intelligence, starting a cycle of self-perpetuating technological evolution.

The theory suggests that such advancements could evolve at a pace so rapid that humans would be unable to foresee, mitigate or halt the process. This rapid evolution could give rise to synthetic intelligences that are not only autonomous but also capable of innovations that are beyond human comprehension or control. The possibility that machines might create even more advanced versions of themselves could shift humanity into a new reality where humans are no longer the most capable entities. The implications of reaching this singularity point could be good for the human race or catastrophic. For now, the concept is relegated to science fiction, but nonetheless, it can be valuable to contemplate what such a future might look like, so that humanity might steer AI development in such a way as to promote its civilizational interests.

Well, this past week Altman revealed that he believes we have finally reached that moment: the Singularity has arrived.

In an interview with Ti Morse on the Relentless podcast, Altman contended that humanity has now entered the singularity.

“We are now in the singularity, this is the moment. For the last 10 years ago, this was like a kind of far-off dream at best. It seemed very improbable and now we're like actually in the moment that we used to talk about at the lunch table in a very not serious way. “So the thing that drives me is I've been waiting for this my whole life, and I think it's going to be incredible, hugely positive, awesome for the world. I’m excited to get to work on that. “I also think some of the alternative visions painted by other companies are quite terrifying. I’m going to make sure that gets pushed against and is not what happens. But the main thing of what’s different than 10 years ago is we’re actually in it. Like this is the real— I think it is both true that it is all one crazy exponential, and any one moment is not like the tipping point, and also that we are somehow in another one of those decisive periods where the curve can go one way or another like it was when we started 10 years ago.”

Futurism added:

Altman’s comments come days after OpenAI claimed that several of its AI models, including GPT-5.6 Sol and, mysteriously, an “even more capable pre-release model,” broke out of their research environment, gained access to the internet, and hacked their way into a database to find the answers for cybersecurity tests.

With this in mind, Altman went on to say that OpenAI and other AI companies are very close to creating a digital “genie” that can grant anyone’s wishes.

“We are close to creating the genie that can grant any wish. We are going to make sure that our first wishes are to broadly benefit humanity and get the world to a place where a lot more people get to have a lot more wishes. The space of what you can wish for is incredibly big and creative, and it’ll be quite exciting to figure that out with real human values and preferences. “You start making these wishes, the computer grants them, and then you’re like, ‘I didn’t think that was going to work. What now?’ It’s a weird feeling.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Some things never change:

Deuteronomy 18:9 When thou art come into the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee, thou shalt not learn to do after the abominations of those nations. [10] There shall not be found among you any one that maketh his son or his daughter to pass through the fire, or that useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch, [11] Or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer. Isaiah 8:19 And when they shall say unto you, Seek unto them that have familiar spirits, and unto wizards that peep, and that mutter: should not a people seek unto their God? for the living to the dead? Isaiah 19:3 And the spirit of Egypt shall fail in the midst thereof; and I will destroy the counsel thereof: and they shall seek to the idols, and to the charmers, and to them that have familiar spirits, and to the wizards.

We’ve already examined a number of the repeated esoteric and devilish claims being made by these big-tech dorks. This is not just bravado: this is what they believe, and they continue to remind you it is all about at its core.

It’s necromancy plus technology, meaning it is technomancy. There is no new thing under the sun; these large-language models (LLMs), these datacenters and quantum computers are simply the new powerful mediums as a means to get in touch with these evil spirits.

Genies, or jinn, as they are called, are other words for devils in Arabian, Islamic, and Talmudic mythology. They are not like the watered down, cutesy Genie as seen in Disney’s Aladdin.

According to data library EBSCO:

The exact origin of jinn folklore is unknown, but some researchers believe an ancient Mesopotamian wind demon named Pazuzu may have been one of the inspirations for the legend. According to Islamic belief, God created angels out of light, humans from clay and mud, and the jinn from smokeless flame and fire. They are believed to be invisible nature spirits but able to change shape and manifest in physical form. The name jinn comes from the Arabic word janna, meaning “to conceal” or “cover with darkness.” They live long lives, but they are not immortal. Many have free will, and most are able to choose between good and evil. Benevolent jinn are known to reward humans for their kindness, while evil jinn are said to be the source of mischief or accidents. In Western cultures, the jinn are known as wish-granting spirits called genies. In the Islamic world, many people believe the jinn are real, and they are often blamed for causing mental illness or harm to humans.

This is quite fascinating when you also consider that Musk has said they are “summoning the demon” with AI, his xAI datacenter in Memphis, Tennessee — Memphis being the ancient capital of Egypt (remember “the spirit of Egypt” mentioned above in Isaiah 19:3 in relation to sorcery and necromancy) — is the place of their “new god;” and the founder quantum computer company D-Wave said their technology is like an “altar to an alien god” and taps into “parallel universes.”

So now this Altman creep wants to create a system where everyone’s wishes can come true. Hmmm… where have I heard this before?

Genesis 3:5 For God doth know that in the day ye eat thereof, then your eyes shall be opened, and ye shall be as gods, knowing good and evil. [6] And when the woman saw that the tree was good for food, and that it was pleasant to the eyes, and a tree to be desired to make one wise, she took of the fruit thereof, and did eat, and gave also unto her husband with her; and he did eat. Ecclesiastes 6:9 Better is the sight of the eyes than the wandering of the desire: this is also vanity and vexation of spirit. James 3:15 This wisdom descendeth not from above, but is earthly, sensual, devilish. [16] For where envying and strife is, there is confusion and every evil work. Revelation 13:15 And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.

But as we know, once the genie leaves the bottle, it doesn’t want to go back in…

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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