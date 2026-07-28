The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DJ's avatar
DJ
2h

The technocratic wizards, naive, and out of control, like little children playing with matches in a 100 year old barn full full of dry bales of hay. The technocratic wizards unleash a disaster that will happen. The second Pandora's box, the first being the nuclear bomb, A.I. is worse though, as it becomes a mind of it's own, the evil ghost in the machine.

A real life terminator movie.

Reply
Share
Clark Rector's avatar
Clark Rector
2h

Ah perfect. I have a wish I badly need to be granted. Here it is:

Cease the development of all AI and AI super intelligence.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture