Endless advertising and constant upselling continues to get worse, and now even after you may have dropped hundreds, perhaps thousands of dollars into a new appliance, the item is going to still force commercials on you even in the comfort of your own home.

Samsung is the latest guilty offender.

Last week, a user on Reddit posted a picture of his smart refrigerator that, after an update, indicated the screen on the refrigerator would begin displaying ads.

After the post went viral, Samsung confirmed in a statement to Ars Technica that the South Korean-based company is in fact pushing ads through their smart appliances.

The sales rep said Samsung is “conducting a pilot program to offer promotions and curated advertisements on certain Samsung Family Hub refrigerator models in the US market.”

“As a part of this pilot program, Family Hub refrigerators in the US will receive an over-the-network (OTN) software update with Terms of Service (T&C) and Privacy Notice (PN). Advertising will appear on certain Family Hub refrigerator Cover Screens. The Cover Screen appears when a Family Hub screen is idle. Ad design format may change depending on Family Hub personalization options for the Cover Screen, and advertising will not appear when Cover Screen displays Art Mode or picture albums.”

The spokesperson added that users can remove certain ads they don’t like so they do not have to see them “again during the campaign period,” the person noted.

The current line of Family Hub refrigerators can range anywhere from $1,800 to $3,500.

Samsung also confirmed the change in a statement to Fortune.

“Samsung is committed to innovation and enhancing every day value for our home appliance customers. As part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen that value, we are conducting a pilot program to offer promotions and curated advertisements on certain Samsung Family Hub refrigerator models in the U.S. market.”

The paper added:

Samsung recently downplayed the idea of using smart appliances’ screens for ads. While speaking with The Verge in April, Jeong Seung Moon, EVP and head of the R&D team for Samsung Electronics’ Digital Appliances Business, said Samsung had “no plans regarding the inclusion of advertisements on AI Home screens.”

Technically, the pilot program is running on fridges’ larger “Cover Screens,” not “AI Home Screens,” which are smaller (7 -or 9-inch) touchscreens that Samsung introduced to appliances in late 2024. But it still feels like Samsung missed numerous opportunities to manage expectations with its rollout of ads on Samsung products.

Despite this, some may have been tipped off to Samsung’s potential shift to ads from the company’s growing obsession with putting screens on products that are usually controllable with more repairable, affordable, and simpler solutions, like buttons and dials. But there are still bound to be people upset to see their fridge updated to display commercial messaging where their family eats and cooks.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

A rule of thumb: if it has a screen, it will have ads. 2 Timothy 3:1 “This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. [2] For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, […].” Society has become one giant advertisement; the insatiable greed is incalculable, where everything has a dollar sign attached, everyone is trying to sell you something and capitalize on you. The vexation is real and is tiresome to say the least.

Ecclesiastes 6:9 Better is the sight of the eyes than the wandering of the desire: this is also vanity and vexation of spirit.

However, there is a solution: don’t get smart products.

People forget that “Smart” is an acronym which stands for “Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology.” It’s all about tracking and interconnectivity protocols.

This same line of Samsung refrigerators has AI built into them that detects what food you have in the refrigerator.

How much lazier can you get when the refrigerator screen has to tell you what’s in it rather than just opening the door?

But this intrusion is all by design. Once the fridge knows what’s in it, it can then push ads tailored to the items placed in it. And, we who understand where all of this is all headed, understand this will then be linked to smartphones and people’s digital IDs, where items will tracked and tokenized, and relayed to social credit protocols and tokens that monitor what you eat, how you eat, when you eat, where you get it, and what you can eat. That’s not hyperbole. It’s coming.

