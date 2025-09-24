The WinePress News

The WinePress News

nymusicdaily
1d

i was at the fried chicken place the other night, business was slow so i was talking with the girl at the counter. she was complaining how difficult it is to open the new fridge there, she's small and she had to put her shoulder into it. and then she left it open and it started shrieking at her.

if that fridge picked up our conversation, that poor girl's goiing to be out of a job

Jesus dog för dig
1d

When everything has a display, play ads, and can track at least something about you. They made there utopia.

Oh, you let one slipped, that will be 1 dollar in carbon/gas tax. Thank you.

