The following report is by Cointelegraph (excerpts):

Indiana will start allowing certain retirement and savings plans to include crypto investments and has enacted stronger legal protections for the crypto industry under a newly signed bill.

Governor Mike Braun signed House Bill 1042 into law on Tuesday, after it passed the legislature last Thursday. The legislation requires Indiana’s state public retirement and savings plans to offer self-brokerage accounts with at least one crypto investment option by July 2027.

According to the bill’s description, this requirement applies to the legislators’ defined contribution plan, the Hoosier START plan, certain public employees’ retirement funds, and specified teachers’ retirement fund plans.

The bill also includes provisions to protect the rights of crypto users. Under the legislation, public agencies — except the Department of Financial Institutions — are barred from adopting or enforcing rules that ban crypto payments, self-custody or mining.

The bill also clarifies that a money transmitter license isn’t required for apps and software protocols that allow non-custodial transfers.

Local governments, such as counties, municipalities, or townships, also can’t single out crypto mining businesses or home miners with special restrictions not applied to similar businesses or activities in the same zoning area.

At the federal level, President Donald Trump’s August executive order “Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(k) Investors” directed the SEC to make alternative assets like crypto more accessible in participant-directed retirement plans.

Some analysts, such as Tom Dunleavy, the head of venture at Varys Capital and a former senior analyst at Messari, predicted that even a 1% allocation to crypto in 401(k)s could bring in $120 billion in new flows.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

If I am ever able to retire, I would invest in tulips: I got just gotta spend them before they wilt.

Seriously, if you fall for this blatant wealth transfer scam, I can’t say I pity or feel sorry for you. The younger generations will never a have a retirement fund, and the strong majority of elders have not a single iota about crypto. They’d only invest in this if their lying, greedy fiduciaries con them into doing so.

I talked about back in November remarks from UBS how governments are going to look to steal the roughly $80 trillion held collectively by Baby Boomers from ever reaching their posterity. They say it would be to pay off the debt, which we know is absolute bullocks and will only end up straight into their pockets. Braun’s bill and Trump’s EO are examples of this wealth transfer via mechanized theft.

Ecclesiastes 5:13 There is a sore evil which I have seen under the sun, namely, riches kept for the owners thereof to their hurt. [14] But those riches perish by evil travail: and he begetteth a son, and there is nothing in his hand. [15] As he came forth of his mother’s womb, naked shall he return to go as he came, and shall take nothing of his labour, which he may carry away in his hand. [16] And this also is a sore evil, that in all points as he came, so shall he go: and what profit hath he that hath laboured for the wind?

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE