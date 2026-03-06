The WinePress News

Cappy
2h

UCC Article 8 states you don't have ownership of stocks, crypto, or deposits in a bank account. UCC Article 12 makes room for any asset backed digital token to be taken by the ones holding the keys. No matter if you only wanted to tokenize a small portion of a home or other asset to create needed liquidity, it changes the ownership rights, potentially leading to confiscation under I believe the "take free clause". "Own nothing and be happy".. doubt this will end well, though most people will likely be suckered into it before the rug pulls.

Andrew Guerra
2h

Oh boy, that’s going to spell disaster!

