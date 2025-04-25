Elon Musk gives a tour to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and lawmakers of the control room before the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket, in Brownsville, Texas, U.S., November 19, 2024 . Brandon Bell/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

It appears that the purported spending cuts and savings made by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) headed by Elon Musk were for naught, as Republicans in Congress have introduced a bill that would increase defense spending by another $150 billion - the amount supposedly saved by DOGE.

Earlier this month, Musk quietly revised the DOGE savings goal down from the initial $2 trillion initially promised in 2024 - which was then revised to $1 trillion in estimated savings before Trump’s January 20th inauguration - down to a relatively much smaller $150 billion.

These numbers, however, are also a bit dubious due to a number of admitted accounting errors by the DOGE team, and for not adjusting the total headline number promoted on the website.

Musk has since indicated that he will be spending significantly less time with DOGE so he can refocus on Tesla, which has seen a decline in sales and dramatically falling stock prices.

Nevertheless, the House GOP are now essentially taking these savings - taken at face value - and are now reallocating them to fund the Pentagon.

As first reported by Politico:

House Republicans will seek a $150 billion Pentagon spending hike as part of their party-line megabill, according to three people familiar with the process, granted anonymity to describe private deliberations, abandoning a lower defense target and aligning with plans set by their Senate counterparts.

The upward move by the House is a win for defense hawks, who have been pushing to use GOP’s control of Congress and the White House to maximize military spending.

A budget framework that cleared both chambers earlier this month proposed $150 billion in additional defense spending on the Senate side, while the House settled for a lower $100 billion Pentagon goal. The instructions for House committees in the budget blueprint, however, can be waived with the same majority vote needed to pass a final bill.

And according to a new report by CNBC, Musk might be recipient of this boost in defense funding. The financial outlet wrote:

Republicans in the U.S. Congress plan to introduce a sweeping $150 billion defense package that will give an initial $27 billion boost to President Donald Trump’s controversial Golden Dome missile defense shield and bolstering shipbuilding, according to a document and a congressional aide.

The measure would supercharge the national defense budget with new money to build 14 warships and lift homeland security spending. This will add $150 billion to the already approved $886 billion national security budget for 2025. It will be part of Trump’s sweeping tax cuts bill, which will cut taxes by about $5 trillion and add approximately $5.7 trillion to the federal government’s debt over the next decade.

The measure, details of which have not been previously reported, includes a $27 billion investment in Golden Dome to build more missile interceptors and purchase Terminal High Altitude Area Defense antiballistic missile batteries, according to the congressional aide. THAAD is made by Lockheed Martin.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and two partners have emerged as frontrunners to win a crucial part that would track incoming missiles as part of the Golden Dome program, Reuters reported last week.

According to that report, SpaceX has partnered with Peter Thiel’s Palantir and drone builder Anduril to help build Trump’s Golden Dome, if the contracts are signed. If approved, the tech firms “would build and launch 400 to more than 1,000 satellites circling the globe to sense missiles and track their movement,” Reuters noted.

The report added: “A separate fleet of 200 attack satellites armed with missiles or lasers would then bring enemy missiles down, three of the sources said. The SpaceX group is not expected to be involved in the weaponization of satellites, these sources said.”

Interestingly, SpaceX has proposed setting up its plans as a “subscription service” where the DoD would pay for the support in perpetuity rather than the Pentagon acquiring the technology outright.

The proposed GOP bill also funds the procurement of 14 new ships, and a “historic” investment in unmanned ships, autonomous systems, production of new munitions, the expansion of the country’s supplier base, and the replenishment of critical minerals stockpiles.

“Notably, much of the funding allocated in this package will not expire at the end of the fiscal year, providing a significant boost to the country’s defense capabilities,” CNBC added.

The new spending is reportedly to act as a deterrence to China. The text of the document reads, “Strength, particularly in the Indo-Pacific, will make China less eager to break the status quo, which has led to a vast global prosperity among people who’ve never had it before. This is part of a plan to prevent war.”

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump announced the country’s first-ever $1 trillion defense budget. Though the U.S. has repeatedly gone over budget this is the first time the Pentagon will have a baseline $1 trillion to play with.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 11:15 He that is surety for a stranger shall smart for it: and he that hateth suretiship is sure. Proverbs 17:18 A man void of understanding striketh hands, and becometh surety in the presence of his friend.

When you make a deal with one of the devil’s children this is what happens.

Courtesy: Hugo Talks

Yet people, entire legions of Americans, were beguiled into believing that Musk - a technocratic transhumanist satanist, the richest man in the world on paper - was going to help the masses and return freedom of speech, wealth and prosperity to Americans.

We've called this out multiple times this year: how many times have I reiterated that DOGE was not cutting but consolidating? In my report covering Trump’s $1 trillion Pentagon budget, I wrote:

Regular readers of The WP will recall that I have repeatedly said - here, here, and here - that DOGE is not cutting but consolidating. Trump, by his own words, validated this in his speech. Even though DOGE has exaggerated its so-called savings, what money is being “cut” is just being redirected to other departments, in this case the DoD - the same DoD that has not passed an audit in forever it feels, but here we are once again funding the war machine in preparation for the ‘official’ start of World War III.

Nothing was saved and spending is only going to increase, and Musk is a beneficiary of these “savings.” What a nice little grift Musk and the military industrial complex have created for themselves.

But a marvelous thing has been established in that the propagandists have proven very successful in convincing the “patriots” to relish in statism and dengism, believing the world’s elite and globalists are now coming to rescue them and restore prosperity. Now THAT is some effective propaganda. And even now this crowd is still going to go out on their shields defending the indefensible, accepting lies and broken promises as “winning.” But I guess that makes me a sissy Libtard for calling out the hypocrisy and not “trusting the plan” and this cosmic game of 20-D chess.

