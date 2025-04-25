The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Char's avatar
Char
2h

Well surprise, surprise as Gomer Pyle would've said on the Andy Griffith Show, but actually is isn't a surprise. There's no such thing as an honest crook. When you see the $ sign, you will see greed overflowing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Born Again's avatar
Born Again
2hEdited

" . . . With Musk As Beneficiary In New Contracts . . . "<----Who couldn't see THAT coming? 🙄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture