On Friday, February 20th, the Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 vote to overturn most of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, after it had teased for months that his tariffs would be ruled illegal by the Court. But this has undeterred the President who then immediately announced new tariffs through new loopholes; and it has been revealed that some of his closest administration officials were banking that the tariffs would be struck down, and because of it they have profited much from this occupation.

Trump and the administration justified their executive use of tariffs per wording in the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, which the administration argued granted the president a way to bypass Congress to set and impose tariffs. The Supreme Court said no.

The majority ruling Justices wrote in their answer that this law “does not authorize the President to impose tariffs,” that no President in history ever used this statute “to impose any tariffs, let alone tariffs of this magnitude and scope,” and to justify the “extraordinary” tariff use, the President must “point to clear congressional authorization,” the Justices wrote. “He cannot.”

Foreseeing that his tariffs would be overruled, Trump wrote on Truth Social in January, “If the Supreme Court rules against the United States of America on this National Security bonanza, WE’RE SCREWED!”

Writing for the dissenting Justices, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a Trump-appointee, wrote:

“In the meantime, however, the interim effects of the Court’s decision could be substantial. The United States may be required to refund billions of dollars to importers who paid the IEEPA tariffs, even though some importers may have already passed on costs to consumers or others.

“As was acknowledged at oral argument, the refund process is likely to be a ‘mess,’” he added.

“In addition, according to the Government, the IEEPA tariffs have helped facilitate trade deals worth trillions of dollars — including with foreign nations from China to the United Kingdom to Japan, and more. The Court’s decision could generate uncertainty regarding those trade arrangements.”

Contrary to what the President has said, the net importer pays the tariff fee, not foreign countries. These added costs are paid by importers and businesses, and either have to be absorbed and/or passed onto the consumer in the form of higher prices for their products and services.

It is estimated that the administration will now have to return at least $175 billion in tariff revenues to those companies.

According to CNBC,

The $175 billion refund estimate from the Penn Wharton Budget Model was produced at the request of the Reuters news wire service. The model is a nonpartisan fiscal research group at the University of Pennsylvania.

Multiple importers already have pending lawsuits seeking refunds of their tariffs, citing lower-court rulings that found Trump’s tariffs are not legal.

Brian LeBlanc, senior economist at PNC Financial Services Group, in a LinkedIn post Friday said “we estimate” that the IEEPA-related tariffs that have been ruled illegal constitute “roughly 60% of the tariffs issued to date.”



“That’s a big deal. Until President Trump replaces those tariffs with alternative authorities, the tariff rate just dropped from around 9.5% to around 5%,” LeBlanc wrote. “Refunds are going to be tricky, and we expect the Trump administration to replace most (but not all) of this lost tariff revenue.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection in December said the amount of tariffs collected that would be at risk of having to be refunded was $133.5 billion.

That tally would have risen since then because of the ongoing collection of duties.

Trump came out in December (and during has address to the nation) claiming that we brought in $18 trillion in tariff revenue — a completely asinine lie that he made up out of thin air. It’s literally impossible for that to be the case. The federal government had collected $236 billion in tariffs and duties by that month. That figure comes straight from the Treasury Department’s monthly reports. Some estimates are a little higher, but it is evident that Trump grossly oversold how much the U.S. has brought in from tariffs.

The Supreme Court did not explictly explain if the administration would have to pay back these tariffs, so that burden will be discussed among lower courts.

However, the action has added more pressure on the bond market, the Financial Times reported.

“This has implications for the US Treasury market. Revenue from Trump’s tariffs had been forecast to help contain the country’s large fiscal deficit and debt burden, but the ruling — and the prospect of rebates — makes the income stream look shaky. Long-term government bond yields nudged only slightly higher on Friday, suggesting traders assume new tariffs will be implemented. Still, policy uncertainty will hang over markets as well as the calculations of the US Federal Reserve.”

Brian Kim from ClearValue Tax provided more initial details of the tariff reversal and how many of the President’s claims and promises regarding tariffs and the economy simply never materialized. (The video report was filmed before Trump addressed the media).

Following the announcement, Trump held an impromptu press conference with dim lighting to reveal what they would do next.

When asked why he won’t work with Congress to establish a tariff policy, Trump said, “I don’t have to. I have the right to do tariffs and I've always had the right to do tariffs. It has all been approved by Congress. So there's no reason to do it.”

Trump announced that he would then implement a flat 10% global tariff for 150 days under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act. The White House published a fact sheet explaining their justification for these new tariffs, but there have been no new signed documents detailing the timing, CNBC noted.

The administration will also try to exploit Section 301, allowing Trump to impose unlimited tariff rates in response to discrimination against US businesses, pending an investigation, the Financial Times noted.

The following day, Trump then announced he would up his new tariffs to 15%. He wrote on Truth Social:

“Based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday, after MANY months of contemplation, by the United States Supreme Court, please let this statement serve to represent that - “I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been “ripping” the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level. “During the next short number of months, the Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again - GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

The Supreme Court ruling, however, still benefits the administration in some ways.

Following the ruling, a July 2025 article by WIRED resurfaced that revealed that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (who stood beside Trump at his impromptu press meeting) was betting that the tariffs would eventually be reversed, and he would profit from that.

The outlet revealed at the time:

In a letter seen by WIRED, a representative from Cantor said the firm was willing to trade tariff refund rights for 20 to 30 percent of what companies have paid in duties. “So for a company that paid $10 million, they could expect to receive $2-$3 million in a trade,” the representative wrote. “We have the capacity to trade up to several hundred million of these presently and can likely upsize that in the future to meet potential demand.” “Secretary Lutnick knows nothing about this decision because he has no insight or

strategic control over Cantor Fitzgerald,” wrote Kristen Eichamer, press secretary for

the Department of Commerce, in an email to WIRED. “He has fully complied with the terms of his ethics agreement with respect to divesture and recusals and will continue to do so.” “Cantor is not in the business of positioning any risk or taking views in litigation claims including tariffs," Erica Chase, a spokesperson for Cantor Fitzgerald, said in an emailed statement.

In other words, the scheme works like this: companies paid billions of dollars in tariff costs that have now been deemed illegal; Cantor tells those companies, ‘I’ll give you 25 cents now for every dollar you’re owed in refunds;’ companies snap up that quick cash rather than wait months and probably years to get their refunds; when the refund clears, Cantor gets the full dollar amount back.

In order to avoid overt conflict of interest, Howard divested from Cantor by handing it over to his sons Kyle and Brandon, placing his equity in a trust for his posterity, and paying zero capital gains tax on the transfer.

DD Geopolitics noted:

“As Commerce Secretary, Lutnick has direct visibility into the government's legal strategy, how their lawyers rate their odds, and what arguments they'll make. His family's firm is betting against the very tariffs his boss created.

”They bought at 25 cents on the dollar, and after today's SCOTUS ruling, those rights could be worth 80–90 cents. The potential payout could be in the billions. This is insider trading with extra steps.”

Right on Cantor’s own website, the firm brags that Lutnick’s sons “Score Record Year” while denying claims of administrative conflicts, citing a magazine article from Bloomberg, which also explains how the firm (which deals with digital assets and stablecoins) has benefitted greatly from Trump signing the Genius Act.

From the article:

Climbing Wall Street’s league tables, jumping out in front of the cryptocurrency boom and returning to SPAC-fueled dealmaking, the private New York financial boutique is having its busiest — and most successful — year on record. Cantor is now controlled by Brandon and Kyle Lutnick, the sons of Howard Lutnick, who joined President Donald Trump’s administration as Commerce secretary earlier this year. The firm is on track to post revenue in 2025 of upwards of $2.5 billion, an all-time high and a jump of more than a quarter on last year, according to people familiar with the matter. Cantor has also partnered with longstanding client Tether Holdings Ltd. to launch a stablecoin in the US, and is advising the company — in which it’s also an investor — on a fundraise that could value it as high as $500 billion and deliver a multibillion-dollar profit to the investment bank. The firm has also benefited from the Trump administration’s July passage of the Genius Act, which is setting out a regulatory framework for stablecoins in the US. “We were in crypto well before Howard went into office,’’ Kelly said. “We were in tech and industrials well before Howard went into office. We were in power and renewables well before Howard went into office.’’

Cantor has again denied allegations of foul play after the Supreme Court ruling. “As stated previously, Cantor can confirm that it is not in the business of positioning any risk, taking views, or facilitating trades in litigation claims involving the legality of US tariffs,” a spokesperson said.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I think Brian Kim’s reaction summarizes how we are all feeling about this:

Exactly.

Isaiah 32:5 The vile person shall be no more called liberal, nor the churl said to be bountiful. [6] For the vile person will speak villany, and his heart will work iniquity, to practise hypocrisy, and to utter error against the LORD, to make empty the soul of the hungry, and he will cause the drink of the thirsty to fail. [7] The instruments also of the churl are evil: he deviseth wicked devices to destroy the poor with lying words, even when the needy speaketh right.

A churl in this context refers to a miser, someone who is extremely greedy and covetous. This passage perfectly describes Trump and his gang of graverobbers.

Yet the deluded Trump tribalists still refuse to see it.

Reporter: “Are Tariffs working?” Man: “Hehe… I mean, it’s a no-brainer for me.” SOURCE

There is not a single solitary thing Trump has said about tariffs has come true. Yet he somehow convinced most of his base that other countries pay tariffs, and they would all grovel at his feet and beg for mercy and the privilege to do business here. Utter nonsense and horse crap. Tariffs are a TAX on the importer. Period.

A new study that came out in January confirmed that Americans paid 96% of the tariffs versus only 4% for exporters, according to Germany’s Kiel Institute.

“The claim that foreign countries pay these tariffs is a myth. The data show the opposite: Americans are footing the bill." The tariffs act like a consumption tax on imported goods. At the same time, both the variety and volume of available products decrease.

It’s absurd; and we knew this because as soon as Trump announced his tariff policy in 2024 I called it out back then.

Trump's entire economic policy was built on tariffs, yet none of the promises have come true.

We were told that tariffs would reduce the deficit. But the deficit has widened under Trump and is only getting worse.

We were told that tariffs would pay down the national debt. They have not and cannot (we’d be lucky if the tariffs could pay the interest accrued on that debt, at best). Instead the debt continues to increase, the One, Big, Beautiful [pile of crap] Bill ensured that with another $5.5 trillion over the next x amount of years and raising the debt ceiling, along with a $1.5 trillion military budget, the Fed still printing money and low interest rates, among other things.

We were told manufacturing would return. It has not. Instead businesses and small farms and consumers have been plundered; manufacturing and well-paying jobs have not returned, and instead we get more immigrants and robots.

We were told that tariffs would replace income taxes and we would have the External Revenue Service in place of the IRS. Another lie that was comical when he said it.

We were told we were going to get a “dividend” check (just like we would get a DOGE check because so much waste, fraud and abuse would be uncovered). Not only were we never going to get one, Trump last month denied ever promising a check!

It was a lie. All of it.

Instead, what we DID get is higher prices across the board, small businesses and small farmers battered down even further; we paid twice, corporations get their money back, prices will not at the store will not go down, and the government will now have to run another deficit and turn on the money printer for these payouts because they don’t have the money that they stole; and then we get another blanket 15% tariff on everything — that’s sextupled screwed!!

Trump used tariffs as a threat. He was never sincere about that. This is where “TACO” came from: Trump Always Chickens Out.

But what it did accomplish was driving away other nations and companies from doing business here, forcing investors and companies to turn elsewhere abroad. Meanwhile, it rick-sawed the markets, but clearly that was the goal.

We talked about it at the time, but Trump told his followers and inside investors to buy the market just before he reversed his tariffs; and he was caught more than once bragging with buddies about how much the stock market went up. As further evidence there was insider trading, official White House accountant Margo Martin posted a video on X showing Trump joking with investor Charles Schwab about making $2.5 billion in just one day from the markets rebounding.

And the candy cherry on top is that greasy scumbag — Jeffrey Epstein’s next-door neighbor (who is all up in the files and on the Island) — and his sons are profiting (along with anyone else who got in on this usury grift) heftily from this.

So, I take it back: when Trump said “we'll all be rich from tariffs,” I guess he was telling the truth: he was just speaking to his crew of criminals, and the 1% and 2% club. We knew that would be the deal, but now we finally got the confirmation.

Micah 3:11 The heads thereof judge for reward, and the priests thereof teach for hire, and the prophets thereof divine for money: yet will they lean upon the LORD, and say, Is not the LORD among us? none evil can come upon us.

The economic policy of this administration, as it has been with every nation and empire right before a collapse, is to pillage and siphon whatever is left and then cash-out when the crash is allowed to occur at a time the big banks and other interests decide it is time to checkout.

I said this recently with the AI bubble and job displacement in this country. It is becoming evident that these colossal job losses related to AI are less because of the AI itself and more because the companies hemorrhage jobs to cover the cost of their bad investment, after insisting on using the slop bots.

Another day, another con job. America: land of the slaves, home of the depraved.

