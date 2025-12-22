On Wednesday, December 17th, President Donald Trump made a special address to the nation to brag about some of the administration’s accomplishments, and blame the worsening economy on his predecessors.

He did, however, announce a small payment to active servicemen and women worth $1776, representing the year the country was founded. Trump called them “warrior dividends.”

“Tonight, I am ... proud to announce that ... 1,450,000 military service members will receive a special, we call, ‘Warrior Dividend’ before Christmas. In honor of our nation’s founding in 1776, we are sending every [service member] $1,776.”

It is around $2.9 billion in total payments.

Trump claimed the money would come from tariff revenue.

“We made a lot more money than anybody thought because of tariffs, and the bill helped us along. Nobody deserves it more than our military. And the checks are already on the way.”

War Secretary Pete Hegseth added in a statement:

“1776; as you know, our great nation was founded in the crucible of revolution in that year. Now, as we enter the Christmas season, some 250 years later, we are proud to provide ‘1776’ with a whole new modern meeting for our joint force. As he announced to the nation last night, thanks to President Trump’s unwavering commitment to our warriors and the provisions provided in the One Big, Beautiful Bill, more than 1.45 million service members will, in the coming days, receive a one-time tax-free bonus of $1,776. “This Warrior Dividend serves as yet another example of how the War Department is working to improve the quality of life for our military personnel and their families. All elements of what we’re doing are to rebuild our military.”

However, the administration has confirmed that it is not coming from tariffs, but rather are a reallocation of already appropriated funds, per the One, Big, Beautiful Bill. This was confirmed to military outlet Defense One. The outlet reported:

President Donald Trump’s $1,776 checks for more than a million troops, announced Wednesday, come from Congressionally-allocated reconciliation funds intended to subsidize housing allowances for service members, a senior administration official confirmed.

[…] The senior administration official told Defense One in an emailed statement late Wednesday evening that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directed the Pentagon to “disburse $2.6 billion as a one-time basic allowance for housing supplement” to all eligible service members ranks 0-6 and below.

“Congress appropriated $2.9 billion to the Department of War to supplement the Basic Allowance for Housing entitlement within The One Big Beautiful Bill,” the senior official said. “Approximately 1.28 million active component military members and 174,000 Reserve component military members will receive this supplement.”

Top Congressional leaders have repeatedly pushed Pentagon officials during confirmation hearings to commit to following lawmakers’ guidance for the more-than-$150 billion allocated for defense in the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” reconciliation legislation. The $2.9 billion meant to subsidize the basic allowance for housing, the monthly payment to cover troops’ off-base expenses such as rent, mortgage, and utilities known as BAH, comes as some service members have struggled to make the most of the benefit. A Jan. 27 Rand report examining BAH for Army personnel said the Defense Department should better assess methodology amid rapid changes to the housing market.

“BAH is generally adequate for Army personnel, though not necessarily when the housing market is changing rapidly and dramatically, as it has in recent years,” the report said. “Furthermore, while our analysis of housing choices and expenditures among military personnel and of their locational amenities points to an overall positive picture with respect to BAH, a substantial, though minority, share of members report dissatisfaction with BAH.”

In the press release from the Department of War (DoW), there is no mention of tariffs paying for the checks.

Money to pay for the Warrior Dividend came earlier this year as part of the president’s One Big Beautiful Bill. Approximately 1.28 million active-duty and 174,000 reserve component military members will receive the dividend as a nontaxable supplement to their regular monthly housing allowance.

Even panelists from Fox News were disappointed to learn that these checks were not coming from tariff revenue. Greg Gutfeld irritably said, “Well that kind of sucks.” Jesse Watters said, “So we’re stealing the money from the troops and then giving it back to the troops.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Yes, Jesse, this administration steals from Americans something they were already going to get and then giving them a little lunch money in return, and calling it a “bonus.” It’s no different than the stimulus checks Trump and Biden gave to Americans during the Covid War, where they stole our money and hyperinflated the currency, and then gave us a small pittance in return, conning people into thinking that they just got “free money.”

Let’s also not forget this either:

Donald Judas Trump.

John 12:3 Then took Mary a pound of ointment of spikenard, very costly, and anointed the feet of Jesus, and wiped his feet with her hair: and the house was filled with the odour of the ointment. [4] Then saith one of his disciples, Judas Iscariot, Simon's son, which should betray him, [5] Why was not this ointment sold for three hundred pence, and given to the poor? [6] This he said, not that he cared for the poor; but because he was a thief, and had the bag, and bare what was put therein.

Trump came out recently (and during has address to the nation) claiming that we brought in $18 trillion in tariff revenue - a completely asinine lie that he made up out of thin air. It’s literally impossible for that to be the case. The federal government collected $236 billion in tariffs and duties. That figure comes straight from the Treasury Department’s monthly reports. Even conservative outlets like The Washington Examiner are calling him out for his tariff lies and failures.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

