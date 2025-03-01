A new type of biosensor that is injected into the bloodstream, which eventually travels to the brain, will then begin to monitor the cranium’s neural activity and possibly even thoughts, has been developed – says the team of scientists.

According to Neoscope, the nanosenors the size of cells are called NeuroSWARM3, have the ability to pass through the blood-brain barrier to the brain where the sensors convert neural activity into electrical signals, which can then translated by machinery – says the scientists from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

They believe that this technology can help give added mobility to people with disabilities along with allowing scientists to better understand the thought patterns of mankind. However, they have yet to be tested on animals and people.

A. Ali Yanik, the lead study author, said in a press release:

“NeuroSWARM3 can convert the signals that accompany thoughts to remotely measurable signals for high precision brain-machine interfacing. It will enable people suffering from physical disabilities to effectively interact with the external world and control wearable exoskeleton technology to overcome limitations of the body. It could also pick up early signatures of neural diseases. “We are just at the beginning stages of this novel technology, but I think we have a good foundation to build on. Our next goal is to start experiments in animals.”

The scientists found that their sensor swarm is sensitive enough to where they can pick up on individual activities of brain cells.

‘Single-neuron readings aren’t new, but the ability to detect them with free-floating sensors, and especially the ability to wirelessly broadcast them through a patient’s thick skull, is an impressive technological development,’ says the report.

The report notes that these sensors are different than Elon Musk’s Neuralink, which is more implant-based rather than nanotechnology.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 21:27 The sacrifice of the wicked is abomination: how much more, when he bringeth it with a wicked mind?

WinePress readers know that we have been greatly reporting on these major moves to create mind altering and controlling technologies, as these scientists are playing God in their minds. Of course, it is always sold as a beautiful thing, but anyone with an ounce of prudence knows how quickly wicked man will use this technology for every wrong reason.

Mind control will be something that the future anitchrist system and smart cities will be very reliant upon.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE