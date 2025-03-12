The following report was first published on September 26th, 2021, on winepressnews.com.

Engineers at Northwestern University have recently unveiled new microchips that are the size of a grain of sand, and can be used to monitor things such as pollution levels, spread of airborne diseases, and even surveillance of the masses.

According to a recently published article in the journal Nature, these chips are touted as the smallest man-made flying structures ever created.

The chips do not have motors, but are inspired by and operate similarly to how maple tree’s propeller seeds fly and fall. John A. Rogers, lead developer, said:

“As these structures fall through the air, the interaction between the air and those wings cause a rotational motion that creates a very stable, slow-falling velocity. “That allows these structures to interact for extended periods with ambient wind that really enhances the dispersal process.”

NPR explains that the wind would scatter these microchips, and then collect data in their current environment. The developers say that these chips could be used as “large, distributed collections of miniaturized, wireless electronic devices.” Essentially, they could form a swarm.

‘Although the size and engineering of the microfliers are unique, NPR reported on the development of similar “microdrones” in March. The concept has also found its way to the dystopian science fiction series Black Mirror,’ says the NPR report.

The developers are still fine tuning the chips to make the descent slower so they can collect more information in the process. One of the team members has set up a computer model to determine the best design for these goals.

“This is impossible with trial-and-error experiments,” Yonggang Huang said in a university release.

Rodgers added:

“We think that we beat nature. At least in the narrow sense that we have been able to build structures that fall with more stable trajectories and at slower terminal velocities than equivalent seeds that you would see from plants or trees.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

No Rogers, you have not beaten God’s creation…

Proverbs 12:2 A good man obtaineth favour of the LORD: but a man of wicked devices will he condemn.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

