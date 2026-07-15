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Deborah's avatar
Deborah
3h

Jesse waters and Bessent are both doing the illuminate hand signal, just like DJT does. I'm not buying what they are selling.

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Jesus dog för dig's avatar
Jesus dog för dig
3h

Ahh yes let us report that the gold is safe and there. Let us take the picture with 2 pillars in the background and the checkers floor while we hold our triangel sign with our hands and look smug. Hohoho 🎅

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