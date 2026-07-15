Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent this morning revealed the U.S. Mint will produce commemorative $1 gold coins with President Donald Trump’s effigy on them to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

“As America commemorates 250 years of independence, the US Mint will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism. Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all.”

However, the coin is not really gold.

"The coin is already in production and will be available beginning this fall, a spokesperson for the Treasury Department told CBS News. It’s composed of non-precious metals, but will have a “gold-like finish,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier this year, Bessent revealed that Trump’s signature will appear on freshly printed dollar bills this year, a first for a sitting U.S. president; and some of those bills are now making their way into the economy.

In May, Bessent also revealed the Treasury had designed mock-ups for new commemorative $250 notes with Trump’s face on them, but would require congressional approval to change the law allowing them to go into circulation, but such bills were designed in advance should that decision be made.

Meanwhile, yesterday Bessent also claimed that all of the country’s purported gold reserves are still there at Fort Knox.

In an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters, Bessent said, "I am happy to say all gold is present and accounted for. The U.S. has the largest pile of gold in the world, over a trillion dollars, at current market value," Bessent told Watters.

However, Bessent said that he wasn’t there to personally audit the facility, but Treasurer Brandon Beach was there to verify that the gold was there, Bessent claims. He also pointed out that the dollar used to “be used to be backed by silver, sometimes gold.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

‘Trust me, bro, the gold is all there safe and sound, don’t you worry a thing. I wasn’t there to verify it for myself as the Treasury Secretary, but it’s there, trust me. Would I, a George Soros acolyte who is married to another man and has two surrogate kids via IVF, lie to you?’

Obviously, the gold is not there, accept a piece of paper that says “IOU” on it; maybe some concrete bricks spray-painted gold from Lowes, but there is no real gold or silver there, I think we all know that.

Remember when Trump and Musk last year teased about doing a live audit of the joint, and they were name-dropping Ron Paul to get the libertarians and fiscal conservatives all giddy, and then… nothing. Trump back in May teased it again: "I do want to go to Fort Knox sometime. I want to see if the gold is there, which I'm sure it will be." But it’s just another throwaway slop comment that means nothing but to get the gold bugs aroused again. Trump did this the first time he was in office, along with other throwaway claims that he was going to end the Fed. Comical. Or remember DOGE and all that abuse, fraud and waste they were going to find, and we were going to get dividend checks from all the savings they found? Remember the External Revenue Service that was going to replace the IRS with all of that tariff revenue. It was all slop nonsense for the ignorant oinkers in the country who fell for the latest shiny object and key rattle, absolute fantasy and delusion.

Furthermore, ZeroHedge pointed out:

Bessent has repeatedly cited annual internal audits by the Treasury Department’s Office of the Inspector General as proof the reserves are secure. These reviews reconcile records and conduct limited sampling of vault compartments rather than physically weighing and assaying every single bar. That said, Bessent addressed the idea of revaluing the US’s gold last year while discussing sovereign wealth fund plans, stating it was “not what I had in mind.”

I pointed out several times last year that the Treasury was not going to, nor had any intention of revaluing the gold, in the face of the YouTube and Reddit bros swearing that they would. First of all, they have no gold to revalue; number two, if they were to try to, it is irrelevant because $1 trillion worth of gold (supposedly) does not even come close to the $40 trillion in national debt; then we factor in unfunded liabilities such as Social Security and Medicare, then that total comes to around $130 trillion; and THEN you tack on the roughly $208 trillion in derivative debt held by U.S. commercial banks: we are looking at upwards of over $335 trillion dollars. And lastly, why would the Treasury want to put power back in the hands of the masses by raising the value of gold and silver? If they did, the revaluation would be so minor anyway, a quick cash grab and nothing more, if that.

As for Trump coin, what else is new? It’s the latest thing he is trying to put his face or name on something.

Mark 12:15 Shall we give, or shall we not give? But he, knowing their hypocrisy, said unto them, Why tempt ye me? bring me a penny, that I may see it. [16] And they brought it. And he saith unto them, Whose is this image and superscription? And they said unto him, Caesar's. [17] And Jesus answering said unto them, Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and to God the things that are God's. And they marvelled at him.

As for Trump putting his name and face on the currency is yet another way for him to be idolized and worshipped, in his mind. Trump knows what he is doing. He wants to feel like he is Caesar. He wants to feel like the money is being rendered unto him. I don’t believe that he is ignorant of that; we’ve all heard that phrase from scripture, whether you have read the scriptures for yourself or not.

Yet ironically, Trump and the Treasury stopped minting pennies last year, claiming they were cutting costs because minting costs more than it is worth. But apparently printing new bills and minting new coins with Trump’s face on them is not wasteful, it is not inflationary and doesn’t devalue the value of the dollar some more.

It’s another canary in the coalmine revealing that the empire is at an end.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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