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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
8h

I'm sorry, I wouldn't even get my pets chipped, if I had any. Sounds so like the venom that was spewed at some during the plandemic. These people are certifiably insane.

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LillyLovesJesus's avatar
LillyLovesJesus
5h

No chips for me or mine. And I will raise my own kids, not someone else, so one one can or will 'convince them' of any of this evil. (If I had them of course.)

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