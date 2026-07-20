The following report was first published on December 14th, 2022, on winepressnews.com.

You may have heard of derogatory terms like “Islamophobia,” “Gay-basher,” or “anti-vaxxer;” but now you may be called an “anti-chipper.”

“They’re paranoid, don’t believe in science, many have white supremacist tendencies, and most importantly they want you to know that microchip implants are super duper scary,” The opening paragraph read, describing these “anti-chippers.

IQfy, a lifestyle magazine based out of Seattle, Washington, published a recent article that aggressively bashed those who are “anti-chippers.” The way the piece was written (by an anonymous author no less), one would think it is perhaps satirical, but it’s neither, nor is the publication itself.

The article follows-up by referring to Bill Gates as a “savior,” as a “child-loving” man who simply wants to put a tiny chip in people so they can better monitor their health.

But the magazine asserts that this anti-chip mindset also has an affinity for antisemitism, though not all anti-chippers are Jew haters, they say. They point towards one of the ringleaders as being the famous rapper Kanye West, who now wants to be called “Ye.” Ye said several weeks ago “they” – referring to Jews – want people chipped, he claimed in an interview with Tim Pool’s Timcast.

Prior to that interview he also spoke with Forbes where he said that the Jews want to put chips in everyone, referring to these chips as “the mark of the beast” and “they want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven.”

IQfy wrote:

“West, like other antisemites, often invoke religions like Christianity or Islam as a way to exclude Jews. In other words, West is implying that Jews want to microchip Christians to keep them from going to heaven, which also implies that Jews go to hell. This is an idea shared among many anti-chippers.”

Ye was also a recent guest on the Alex Jones Show where he also praised Adolf Hitler and once again bashed the Jews as a whole, even calling himself a Nazi.

“I see good things about Hitler. Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. I like Hitler,” West, who also goes by Ye, told Jones during the bizarre appearance on the Infowars Network, alongside Nick Fuentes.

And speaking of Alex Jones, the magazine also attributes Alex Jones for being another longtime trailblazer for being anti-chipper, who once blasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for also strongly advocating for microchipping residents, especially young children. “Every person, every kid – I want it on kids first – would have a sensor that would sound an alarm when you get too close, like the ones on cars,” Netanyahu said in 2020.

The magazine then transitions away from their counterclaims and then callously says we all need to accept them whether we like them or not. And according to them – “we” (referring to themselves) – “we’ll convince your children to get the microchip implants.” And if you don’t like the sound of that, then they say that’s because you are an anti-chipper.

“Whether you like it or not, you will get the microchip implants. And if you don’t, we’ll convince your children to get the microchip implants. And if that gives you any sort of feeling besides joy, then you’re probably an antisemitic conspiracy theorist, because there’s nothing nefarious about microchip implants. Microchip implants will become a normal part of every day life, and it will be nothing but a net positive for humanity.”

Furthermore, NQfy explains how they will be rolled-out and their assimilation into everyday life, including how police will be able to stop crime because of these chips, “who will be able to detain them for the good of society.” They wrote:

“As microchips become normalized, it seems natural that more services, news, and entertainment will be accessible via a network on the microchip. And eventually, certain services will be only accessible via a microchip, which means that those who refuse to get a microchip will be left out of these services. It would be like not having an internet connection in 2022 and relying only on VHS tapes and a VCR. If you don’t get the microchip, you won’t get the news, you won’t be able to order food, and you won’t be able to unlock your car. But that is a good thing because it will lead to more convenience than ever. “Even putting aside the benefits of convenience, microchip implants will offer other benefits like a sharp decrease in crime. Just like pets and farm animals that are given microchips to track their every movement, humans with microchip implants will be awarded the same benefit. It’s hard to get away with a crime when a GPS will be tracking your every movement. Admittedly, this form of crime fighting might have some systemic racism attached to it, so the future of this particular feature is uncertain. “But what is certain is that microchip implants will be able to fight racism and antisemitism at its very core — that is, in the brain of antisemites and racists. And this is why anti-chippers are obnoxiously fighting tooth and nail to prevent progress. With microchip technology, fact-checkers and medical professionals will be able to intercept racist thoughts and inject positive thoughts about the government and Black people. Those who are “strong willed” enough to resist the injected positive thoughts will have their internal hate speech faxed to their local police department, who will be able to detain them for the good of society.”

And yet, ironically, IQfy lamented over Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, even though Musk wants to start implanting and drilling his Neuralink into people’s skulls within the next 6 months or so.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I started to think this post was satire, but as I started perusing their site and social media it became clear these evil beasts are actually being serious. And the sickening part is this is what is coming down the pike…

And yet what these loonies literally described is the mark of the beast, coupled with this 6G future and being plugged into the grid at all times.

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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