The lamentation and misery from the Epstein Class, the ultra-Zionists and the military industrial complex, continues following South Carolina GOP Senator Lindsey Graham’s death.

You can hear President Donald Trump almost choke up on camera and said Graham “was like a member of the family to me.”

And Trump is still down in the dumps.

Trump is now seizing the opportunity to use Graham’s death to pass the CLARITY Act — a bill that establishes a market structure for cryptocurrencies and digital assets traded on a blockchain, and is a companion to the GENIUS Act which Trump signed last year, which creates a legal framework for digital dollars in the form of stablecoins.

But then we also heard from GOP Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, who has been framed as this conservative libertarian-esque politician who is all about ending America’s wars and on occasion has publicly chastised Trump for some of his policy decisions, and drew the ire of Trump when Paul supported Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie in his recent primary for his district.

On his social medias, Paul wrote: “I was sorry to hear of the passing of my colleague Lindsey Graham. May he rest in peace.”

Some will say this is just him doing the politically correct thing to do, and maybe it was, but I don’t see it that way and I don’t think most people do either. Sometimes it is just better to say nothing at all.

Proverbs 27:14 He that blesseth his friend with a loud voice, rising early in the morning, it shall be counted a curse to him.

I mean, let’s be real: Graham isn’t resting in peace right now, okay? Let’s call a spade a spade; we need to call balls and strikes.

But this pittance for Graham brings up some things about Paul.

I have been critical of Paul for years. He is another one of those propped-up politicians by Con Inc. tossed around on Fox News and other “alternative” outlets as one of the few ‘good ones’ in Washington. One minute he’s a Trump ally, next minute he isn’t.

But I wanted to showcase some of his lowlights to remind people who this guy is.

For starters, Paul a number of years ago made sure to visit Israel to kiss the wall.

So, that pretty much says a lot right there.

Going back to March 2021, when the Covid vaccine rollout was underway for “essential workers” and the elderly, Rand Paul was having his little fake fight with Anthony Fauci (if you remember those days) and people lauded Paul as some sort of bulwark for standing up to the little tyrant, but then he would later utterly shill for the vaccines on television.

On March 19th, 2021, Rand Paul made the following statements on Fox News:

That the only way “we are getting out of this [pandemic]” is to take the vaccine

Corroborates with the host that getting vaccinated is a great incentive to take off the mask

Says that those that getting both doses of the vaccine are “safe”

Says the vaccine is safe against the variants

A bit double-tongued on masking but said that the mask is not the answer, “the vaccine is the answer”

Reports that he says elderly who have been vaccinated have a “twinkle in their eye” because they got their freedoms back and feel safe from the vaccine, and more.

A similar sentiment was shared in a shorter interview with Tucker Carlson also on Fox. Though he did not overtly say all the things he stated in the previous interview, the sentiment can still be felt. Carlson was also a bit wishy-washy on his stance on masks and vaccines as well.

Is this guy a libertarian or is he an executive for big-pharma? (What’s the difference? I can’t tell…).

Just a couple of months later, this hypocrite said he was not going to get vaccinated because he claimed he had “natural immunity.” But I thought the vaccine was “the answer” and it is how we would get our freedoms back? But then, by year’s end, he advocated for the creation of new Covid vaccines because the current cycle of shots was ineffective against these fictitious “variants.”

“[…] Other than the vaccine – the vaccine was working pretty well in May [and] April, but now the vaccine is not working so well and the virus is escaping it. “So the one thing they could do that they are not doing, is we should allow for a new vaccine to be introduced – they have it waiting, but they’re not doing anything to introduce the new vaccine. “I think well maybe [the government] bought a lot of the old one and they haven’t used it up yet, and maybe they are trying to be frugal, maybe someone has something invested in the old one. “But the old one isn’t working so well. It probably does reduce your risk of severe hospitalizations still, and death, but it’s not fighting off the virus at a level where we really could change the trajectory. “In April and May of this year, we got down to less than 10,ooo cases a day. We did that when the first vaccine was very very effective; we got the Delta variant now that it dominates, the vaccine isn’t as effective as it was. And we have a new vaccine, it’s sitting there: we approve a new vaccine for the flu, they criticized Trump endlessly […], we got a vaccine in one year, and why aren’t they doing anything to introduce a new vaccine or allow – get the red tape out of the way, let’s get the new vaccine out, and see if that helps it.”

So, that’s your “great American patriot” for you: another pied piper who contributed to the untold serious injuries and deaths of many millions of people in the United States and around the world.

Fast forward now to more recent times: despite the little fake spats he Paul has had with Trump, after the blatantly embarrassing fake staged assassination attempt of Trump in April, Rand Paul was quick to introduce legislation, along with Lindsey Graham and others, to continue construction of Trump’s “ballroom.”

“I’m trying to make the point that this is more about security for the president than it is having a ballroom. “I think it doesn’t look really good for the Democrats to oppose this. We have had a sort of crisis of assassination attempts. We’ve had three assassination attempts on this president. So, I think this is a fairly reasonable thing to do.”

As George Carlin once said, “It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it!”

Proverbs 26:24 He that hateth dissembleth with his lips, and layeth up deceit within him; [25] When he speaketh fair, believe him not: for there are seven abominations in his heart. [26] Whose hatred is covered by deceit, his wickedness shall be shewed before the whole congregation. [27] Whoso diggeth a pit shall fall therein: and he that rolleth a stone, it will return upon him. [28] A lying tongue hateth those that are afflicted by it; and a flattering mouth worketh ruin.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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