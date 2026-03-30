Remember when all of our Sinclair-owned media stations in the United States said in unison, “This is extremely dangerous to our democracy?”

Remember the “new normal?”

With the on-going Iran war plunging the world into a major energy catastrophe and supply chain breakdown, the Trump White House and mainstream media — Fox, CNN, NBC, Newsmax, News Nation, ABC, etc. — dropped their latest script and propaganda phrase this month, and they want you to know that this war creates —

“Short term pain for long term gain.”

Watch:

Or this one:

This is the same nonsense some of these lawmakers rulebreakers and presstitutes were saying in 2025 in the wake of the 12 Day war with Iran.

Yet they tell us that the CIA’s Operation Mockingbird was disbanded decades ago. Right…

Just as Trump and his administration in 2020 told us it would be “15 Days to Stop the Spread,” and then turned into 30, and then turned indefinite and you needed to take shots and a booster to assimilate into the “new normal” — we are getting the same thing here with the Iran war.

As I warned several weeks ago on Friday the 13th, the 6th year anniversary of when Trump declared Covid-19 to be a national emergency, we are now seeing a replay of these same lockdown measures take place around the world.

No, it is not “short term.” It is very much long term pain for the average person, and tons of gain for those at the top who are orchestrating this calamity.

Jeremiah 8:11 For they have healed the hurt of the daughter of my people slightly, saying, Peace, peace; when there is no peace. [12] Were they ashamed when they had committed abomination? nay, they were not at all ashamed, neither could they blush: therefore shall they fall among them that fall: in the time of their visitation they shall be cast down, saith the LORD.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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