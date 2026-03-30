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Kim's avatar
Kim
13hEdited

Would you not think that people would wise up to this endless charade of propaganda put out by these liars ad nauseum?

It is so disturbing to see people fall for it again and again. Why don't they just open their eyes and look at the gas and food prices for themselves? I have to say, I am more disappointed in the clueless, profane idiots that fall for it than I am in the ones putting it out there in the first place.

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David W's avatar
David W
12hEdited

OUR short term pain for THEIR long term gain.

There - fixed it for you!

btw - define 'short term'! Sounds a bit like "3 weeks to flatten the curve" to me!

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