Bob
Provide an ID at all time they say, WHERE is my freedom?

Dystopian nightmare is here now

Kim
These ICE agents are out of control. I don't like how they all wear masks to hide THEIR identity, but you have to prove YOURS!! And do they all really have to dress like that? It is purely for optics and intimidation. The police in every single town and city now does the exact same thing. There is no need for all of that. It is absurd. It is no wonder why people have no respect anymore for law enforcement. It basically puts US against THEM, and it doesn't have to be that way!!

And not only is this ICE's motivation to harass and intimidate people, look at what else they are involved in. I just watched this and I was a little shocked.

"S6E33 | Kevin Annett - Mind Control Factories, ICE & the Trump, Dolan & Musk Ninth Circle Death Cult"

https://emmakatherine.substack.com/p/s6e33-kevin-annett-mind-control-factories

