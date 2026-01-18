Amidst escalating tensions and violent riots in Minnesota, and increased aggression by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem revealed this week that ICE officers may begin asking Americans to show proof of identification.

Earlier this week, a clip went viral after an ICE officer detained a legal U.S. citizen because of his accent, and was arrested in front of his 5-year-old daughter.

Moreover, in recent days a naturalized and legal American from Somalia was tackled to the ground and arrested, and alleges that ICE did not look at his ID to confirm that he was a legal citizen.

On January 15th, Noem, during a press gaggle, addressed the situation unfolding in Minnesota, the potential for the Insurrection Act, and how ICE agents are able to operate.

Noem was asked why is ICE asking legal Americans to provide proof of citizenship. She claimed that ICE is performing “targeted enforcement” and advises Americans to be able to provide ID at all times.

“In every situation, we're doing targeted enforcement. If we are on a target and doing an operation, there may be individuals surrounding that criminal that we may be asking who they are, and why they're there, and having them validate their identity. That's what we've always done. “In asking people who they are so that we know who's in those surroundings and if they are breaking our federal laws, we will detain them as well until we run that processing.”

When queried if ICE agents have perhaps gone too far in their duties in Minnesota, Noem said, “Our ICE agents are following the law and running their operations according to training.”

She was then questioned if she is fine with ICE breaching American’s Fourth Amendment rights. Noem did not answer the question outright, but implied yes.

“Every single action that our ICE officers take, is according to the law and following protocols that we have used for years, that this administration has used, that the previous administration used. “They are doing everything correctly and over and over again in litigation in the courts we've proven that they've done the right thing.”

As noted earlier this month, The WinePress noted that in the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE officer, while Good was showing to be antagonist and disruptive to ICE, the agents on hand broke a number of safety and legal protocols in dealing with the woman.

Vice President JD Vance, the day of Good’s shooting, wrote on X:

“I want every ICE officer to know that their president, vice president, and the entire administration stands behind them. “To the radicals assaulting them, doxxing them, and threatening them: congratulations, we’re going to work even harder to enforce the law.”

During his press conference addressing Good’s death, Vance added:

“That guy [the ICE agent] is protected by absolute immunity.”

The DHS and ICE are supposed to be detaining illegals and going after violent criminals, gangs and drug mules, but by their own numbers per a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request last summer, the Trump administration has deported very little compared to his predecessors, and when self-deportations are removed it is even drastically less.

However, according to Vance these ill-reported numbers will soon go up as ICE is increasingly directed to go door-to-door. “I think we’re gonna see those deportation numbers ramp up as we get more and more people online, working for ICE, going door to door,” he told Fox News.

In November, Noem lauded that under Trump more illegals are becoming legal.

“Under the Trump admin, we’ve sped up our process and added integrity to the visa programs, to green cards, to all of that, but also more people are becoming naturalized under this admin than ever before. More people are becoming citizens.”

Real ID Is Not Good Enough

Even though Noem said ICE will increasingly ask Americans to provide proof of citizenship, it has also come out that ICE will not accept Real ID as a valid form of identification.

Biometric Update reported:

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) immigration enforcement agent told a federal court that the REAL ID–compliant driver’s licenses that it certifies as meeting federal standards are unreliable for confirming U.S. citizenship. Americans are required to obtain REAL ID to clear federal checkpoints, yet DHS now argues that the same credential may not be sufficient to quickly dispel suspicion of unlawful presence in the field.

For context, Real ID was approved in the post 9/11 years under the DHS, which acts as a nationally approved ID that is valid in all 50 states, and consolidates other documents such as a passport. Uptick was slow, but on May 7th, 2025, Real ID was mandated in order to pass TSA security at airports, and end enter federal buildings.

However, this is not entirely true as weeks after she made her initial announcement in April, Noem revealed that Americans could still fly as long as they provided a valid passport and other paperwork, as is also explained in the TSA website.

Real ID has faced plenty of scrutiny, not just for being able to travel, but on the additional powers the Real ID act are granted to the DHS Secretary. From the bill H.R. 1268:

OFFICIAL PURPOSE- The term `official purpose' includes but is not limited to accessing Federal facilities, boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft, entering nuclear power plants, and any other purposes that the Secretary shall determine.

Jon Padfield with Business Reform explained in an excellent report that this opens the door for the standing DHS Secretary to enforce a Real ID check for a number of things, from opening a bank account, to renting vehicles purchasing a phone, booking a hotel, and so on; which could force businesses to comply as to meet the proper terms of Know-Your-Customer (KYC) laws.

Padfield also noted that the DHS during the Biden administration was already discussing turning Real ID into a digital app on phones - digital ID. Sarcastically speaking, Padfield remarked:

“I seem to recall another government issued ID a few years ago - [Covid vaccine passports] - that people were required to show if they wanted to eat in a restaurant, attend a sporting event, or take public transportation.

“But I am sure Real ID would never be used to limit people's movements or to enforce curfews or lockdowns. This is America and we don't do things like that except for, well, never mind.”

On top of this, though most Americans (94%) already have a Real ID, the administration is now upping the pressure by enforcing fines starting next month for non-compliant residents.

Announced on December 1st, the DHS wrote in a press release that those who do not have one will face a $45 fee at airports.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced today that it will refer all passengers who do not present an acceptable form of ID and still want to fly an option to pay a $45 fee to use a modernized alternative identity verification system, TSA ConfirmID, to establish identity at security checkpoints beginning on February 1, 2026. Travelers will be able to pay $45 to use TSA ConfirmID for a 10-day travel period. TSA urges travelers who do not have a REAL ID to schedule an appointment at their local DMV to update their ID as soon as possible. “Identity verification is essential to traveler safety, because it keeps terrorists, criminals, and illegal aliens out of the skies and other domestic transportation systems such as rail,” said Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy Administrator for TSA Adam Stahl. “The vast majority of travelers present acceptable identification like REAL IDs and passports, but we must ensure everyone who flies is who they say they are. Beginning February 1, travelers who do not present an acceptable form of ID at our security checkpoints and still want to fly can pay a $45 fee and undergo the TSA ConfirmID process. This fee ensures the cost to cover verification of an insufficient ID will come from the traveler, not the taxpayer. The security of the traveling public is our top priority, so we urge all travelers to get a REAL ID or other acceptable form of ID as soon as possible to avoid delays and potentially miss flights.”

With this in mind, it is quite odd that ICE does not regard Real ID as sufficient enough.

Biometric Update goes on to explain why ICE is not accepting Real ID:

The position is now at the center of a civil rights lawsuit brought by Leonardo Garcia Venegas, a U.S. citizen who says he was illegally handcuffed and detained during immigration enforcement actions at private construction sites in Baldwin County, Alabama, even after agents found his Alabama REAL ID. The lawsuit seeks targeted injunctive and declaratory relief that is aimed at stopping DHS from continuing the practices that led to Venegas’ detention and clarifying the limits of immigration enforcement against U.S. citizens. After 20 years, billions in projected costs, and a deadline that kept receding into the future, the government’s position that a DHS-certified REAL ID is not sufficient to prevent an American citizen from being handcuffed and detained during an immigration raid raises the question of what, exactly, the program was built to guarantee? In a December 11 declaration, Philip Lavoie, acting assistant special agent in charge for Homeland Security Investigation’s Mobile office said agents “needed to further verify” Venegas’s citizenship because states’ REAL ID compliance laws can permit issuance to noncitizens and based on training and experience, “REAL ID can be unreliable to confirm U.S. citizenship.” “He [Lavoie] freely admits that HSI trains officers to treat REAL IDs as unreliable proof of lawful presence,” the lawsuit says. “He says REAL IDs are unreliable evidence of lawful status because some states issue them to illegal aliens … he says that agents kept [Venegas] detained after seeing his REAL ID in order to ‘verify his U.S. citizenship because … based on HSI Special Agent training and experience, REAL ID can be unreliable to confirm U.S. citizenship.” Venegas alleges he was detained during immigration enforcement actions at private construction sites. He says masked officers entered the sites without warrants and detained workers based on appearance and occupation. He alleges officers retrieved his Alabama REAL ID but dismissed it as potentially fake. The declaration states he was handcuffed for about 18 minutes before his citizenship was verified and he was released. In a December 18 filing, the Institute for Justice – which is representing Venegas – seized on DHS’s position as a striking contradiction. REAL ID, the group argued, is specifically built on documentary proof of citizenship or lawful status, and DHS is the agency that certifies state programs as compliant. The group contends DHS’s practice of treating a REAL ID as insufficient evidence of lawful presence is part of a broader pattern of warrantless worksite incursions and detentions without individualized suspicion. By the time that airport enforcement began, the federal government insisted that REAL ID was not a “national ID,” while critics argued it functioned like one in practice because it created a uniform credential required to move through core federal chokepoints and drove deeper data-sharing and document requirements across states. DHS’s own early privacy assessment acknowledged an “overarching” concern that REAL ID could be perceived as creating a national ID or database, which is exactly the fear that fueled opposition in state legislatures and among privacy advocates. While DHS maintains REAL ID does not create a single federal database, the program’s standardization and verification ecosystem has long raised concerns about broader sharing of personal data and the security risks that can follow from large identity systems. Concerns DHS itself highlighted in early privacy documentation. REAL ID is supposed to be harder to counterfeit and more reliable for identity assurance at federal checkpoints. Yet, DHS has now argued in court that a REAL ID is not reliable evidence of U.S. citizenship because states can issue compliant IDs to noncitizens and because agents believe REAL ID can be faked or misused.

Read the rest of the report here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

What an absolute joke this has become. Real ID is mandated for everyone in order to fly and enter federal buildings, but is not good enough for the masked goon squad to shake people down and obstruct their 4th Amendment rights to prove they a licensed U.S. citizen. It’s asinine.

James 3:16 For where envying and strife is, there is confusion and every evil work.

Clearly, Real ID, as most us understood from the jump, that this was a pretext for a full-fledged digital ID; which the current Trump administration quietly creating.

Then you have this repulsive, plastic, fat-lipped woman once again gaslighting everyone about how ICE is perfectly well within their standard procedures.

‘Show us your papers!’ Where have we heard that before?

And for all the hypocrites who shrieked that the Covid vaccine passports in many cities and states from a few years ago was tyranny and Nazism, don’ talk to me about how what ICE is doing is any better.

This is such a blatant psyop. ICE is deporting jack squat, this administration brags about simply making the illegals legal, while we continue to see these untrained, legalized vigilantes in suburban neighborhoods and shopping areas causing all kinds of ruckus. It’s as if they are trying to cause a riot knowing what the reaction will be, knowing that there are paid plants ready to create more discord.

Psalm 73:8 They are corrupt, and speak wickedly concerning oppression: they speak loftily.

Such overreach will only get worse this year as the administration does everything it can to divide and distract, while it works to help vastly expand the debt and make World War III ‘official.’

