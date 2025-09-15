Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade drew controversy over the weekend after he openly suggested euthanizing homeless Americans on the streets suffering from mental health issues. His co-hosts posited that these people should have been removed a long time ago, in the context of the recent stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska.

The hosts said:

Lawrence Jones: “Put ‘em in a mental institution, put ‘em in a jail, and you guys figure it out. People having to duck and dive on the trains and the buses and walking through the street - this is one case, but this is happening all across the country. And it’s not a money issue. They have given billions of dollars to mental health and the homeless population.

“A lot of them don’t want to take the programs, a lot of them don’t want to get the help that is necessary, you can’t give them a choice. Either you take the resources we’re going to give you or you decide that you are going to be locked-up in jail; that’s just the way that it has to be now.”

Brian Kilmeade: “Or, uh, involuntary lethal injection.”

Jones: “Yeah.”

Kilmeade: “Or something, just kill ‘em.”

After the clip went viral, Kilmeade issued an apology statement.

“In the morning, we were discussing the murder of Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina, and how to stop these kinds of attacks by homeless, mentally ill assailants, including institutionalizing or jailing such people so they cannot attack again. Now during that discussion, I wrongly said they should get lethal injections. I apologize for that extremely callous remark.”

Kilmeade has been with Fox since the late 1990s.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Matthew 12:34 O generation of vipers, how can ye, being evil, speak good things? for out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh.

He isn’t sorry about a darn thing; he meant what he said and only gave that little prepared statement because he had to.

Proverbs 17:5 Whoso mocketh the poor reproacheth his Maker: and he that is glad at calamities shall not be unpunished. James 2:1 My brethren, have not the faith of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Lord of glory, with respect of persons. [2] For if there come unto your assembly a man with a gold ring, in goodly apparel, and there come in also a poor man in vile raiment; [3] And ye have respect to him that weareth the gay clothing, and say unto him, Sit thou here in a good place; and say to the poor, Stand thou there, or sit here under my footstool: [4] Are ye not then partial in yourselves, and are become judges of evil thoughts? [5] Hearken, my beloved brethren, Hath not God chosen the poor of this world rich in faith, and heirs of the kingdom which he hath promised to them that love him? [6] But ye have despised the poor. Do not rich men oppress you, and draw you before the judgment seats?

This is just utterly repulsive. Of course, if some clown on CNN or MSNBC said this, the “Right” and MAGA would go into convulsions. KILLmeade and the wretched lot at Fox, and the rest of the media on a whole, are abominable people without a conscience or fear of God.

The media does not report news: it promotes propaganda, it pushes narrative and mass-psychosis on the people, to deceive you and to get you distracted and divided. It’s why MSNBC was so quick last week to immediately claim the potential shooter of Charlie Kirk was a fan firing his gun in celebration.

Remember years ago when bad-state actor propagandist Alex Jones talked about how he was prepared to barbeque his neighbors when “SHTF”? He said this to plant the seed in people’s heads, planting the post-hypnotic suggestion in the minds of the masses and his audience, to massage Americans’ brains into accepting a killing spree and cannibalism when things do fall apart.

This manufactured hatred is done on purpose; and these bad actors in the media don’t care about you and I, they are creatures of the state that hate you and hate God.

In the context of Fox & Friends’ remarks, this nation is on borrowed time. Most Americans are a paycheck away, a missed payment, a slip and fall, a job firing, or pension cuts from being on the streets and homeless. More and more Americans are living out of their cars because housing is too expensive, wages are stagnant while inflation erodes their dollar, and the cost of everything else is absurdly out of control. Oh, let’s just ignore the hundreds of thousands of homeless veterans, let’s just euthanize them too while we’re at it: they are of no use to the state anymore.

This tripe from Kilmeade is getting people ready for the new world order and paradigm shift that is taking place under the President of “law and order.” Instead of deporting these illegals, even less than Biden and Obama (and is on track to deport even less than his first administration), instead ICE has become the nation’s largest standing police force, topped off with a fresh injection of capitol and outfitted with new biometric tools, and Trump is sending in the military left and right to these cities to restore “peace” and rid the city of crime. Here comes the ‘clean-up crew’ to wash the streets and toss the homeless into the woodchipper, never to be heard of or seen again.

Now you what “drain the swamp” means.

The military industrial complex, the CIA, the Federal Reserve and central banks, the globalist groups such as the United Nations, the IMF, the WEF, the Bank for International Settlements, the Jesuit order, etc. - have allowed this to happen by design by creating a state of wage slaves that have to constantly work and chase vanity and false riches, fueling and creating this mass drug and murder pandemic to then justify even more usury and an authoritarian government to clean-up the mess they fomented.

We were given the War on Drugs and the War on Terror, but all we got was more drugs and more terror. We had and still have a CIA-funded and trained drug trade and drug cartels established because of these “useless” wars; and with the CIA and the MIC that fostered the creation and training of these cartels in Mexico and Latin America.

And what happens when our fellow Americans try to help the homeless? They get arrested. I reported back in 2022 on a story of a 78-year-old woman who was cuffed and criminally charged because she committed the ‘heinous’ crime of feeding the homeless at the park.

Don’t help the poor, just kill them, says Fox News.

Proverbs 30:14 There is a generation, whose teeth are as swords, and their jaw teeth as knives, to devour the poor from off the earth, and the needy from among men.

I’ve said before that we are that generation and we are about to see an extinction level event of America and Western society as a whole, when the powers that be finally decide to pull the plug and let the Ponzi collapse.

