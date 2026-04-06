The following report was first published on December 7th, 2023, on winepressnews.com. (Some editions have been made).

On December 7th, during The Game Awards 2023 in Los Angeles, California, tech giant Meta debuted an advertisement for a new game called Asgard’s Wrath 2, for their virtual reality headset Meta Quest. However, the advertisement was done in an unconventional way, displayed as a giant 3D hologram beamed up into the night sky.

Bystanders on the street and patrons at the event captured the hologram display on their phones.

An official trailer from Meta was released the following day which provided a number of other holographic displays for the VR game.

The game was also advertised on The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, beginning on October 31st. The Sphere is a giant dome that can display a plethora of designs and animations, both inside and outside the ball structure.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Luke 21:9 But when ye shall hear of wars and commotions, be not terrified: for these things must first come to pass; but the end is not by and by. [10] Then said he unto them, Nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: [11] And great earthquakes shall be in divers places, and famines, and pestilences; and fearful sights and great signs shall there be from heaven.

Hologram technology is nothing new, but it is growing in popularity and public usage. I have linked a number of examples of this for you to check into.

There is something known as “Project Blue Beam,” which basically is government plans to fake an alien invasion with the use of this type of technology, and then some. Check into it.

Moreover, creating fake and false imagery during the times of the antichrist and beast system would seem befitting. If this is being unveiled to us now, God only knows what “the club” is holding onto and waiting to unload. SEE: 21Giant Shape-Shifting Statues To Be Built Around The World

UPDATE: It’s also worth pointing out that drone shows have become incredibly elaborate. Just this past weekend, Texas held a 10,000 drone show for its massive Good Friday/Easter drone show.

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE