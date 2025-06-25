Courtesy: AP Photo/Eric Thayer

After controversially deploying the National Guard and Marines to manage the riots and anarchy in Los Angeles, California - without the approval of the Governor or local officials - an appeals court ruled that the President is allowed to do this and keep the troops there at his discretion.

Fox 11 Los Angeles reported last week on the 19th (excerpts):

Thursday's ruling comes as a previous appeals court hearing decided to block a federal judge's ruling that initially ordered Trump to give control of the troops to California. The ruling favoring the Trump administration's wishes to keep the National Guard in Southern California turned the tables on Governor Gavin Newsom, who wanted the troops out of the area.

In its decision, the court concluded that "it is likely that the President lawfully exercised his statutory authority" in federalizing control of the guard.

It also found that even if the federal government failed to notify the governor of California before federalizing the National Guard as required by law, Newsom had no power to veto the president's order. The court case could have wider implications on the president's power to deploy soldiers within the United States after Trump directed immigration officials to prioritize deportations from other Democratic-run cities.

This deployment was the first by a president to mobilize the National Guard without the governor's permission since 1965.

Earlier in the week, the Department of Defense announced it would send 2,000 additional National Guard troops to Southern California as the area remains a target for ICE raids, which have drawn protests and demonstrations from immigration advocates.

[…] The ruling means control of the California National Guard will stay in federal hands as the lawsuit continues to unfold.

Newsom responded to the court's ruling on social media on Thursday night. In his post, he said "the fight doesn't end here," and that his office "will press forward with our challenge to President Trump's authoritarian use of U.S. military soldiers against citizens."

Over the weekend, Trump declared he will use "every resource possible" on ICE raids targeting Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City and other Democratic cities.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

In the wake of these riots, and the subsequent “No Kings” protests that followed, we discussed the current mess this country is in, and in one of those posts I wrote:

The truth is the government KNOWS mass civil unrest is coming as the economy gets worse, we are drawn into more foreign wars, supply chains break down, bird flu, etc. The cover story is dealing with illegals and those who hate the country. In reality is, what Trump did by sending the Marines in there is illegal. What you are seeing in California is a dry run: how much can the feds get away with without public pushback? Will they wholly condemn it or will they cheer for it? Get the people used to the idea of full-blown combat-ready military on the streets before martial law is implemented. 2020 was a dry-run, hence we saw such rapid militarization and all the branches and departments working around the clock to implement Trump’s Operation Warp Speed. Now that the President of “Law and Order” is back, we can assume he will be the one who brings us to that point. This introduces a conundrum (the Hegelian Dialectic) at play. Obviously anyone with half a brain would condemn this violence and such violence needs to be condemned; but this is why the Second Amendment to the Bill of Rights was created - A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed” - so we the people can handle this mess ourselves without bureaucratic overreach. Of course, the second amendment is a shell now and powerful in name only in many cases: try to actually use that weapon for self-defense or to stop a crime, and see how the police and liberal courts and national media treat you… Nowadays, I think we understand that if we intervened to stop this the feds would drag us off to the funny farm before the illegals and rioters, and probably let the rioters keep rioting. But the question arises, do you want anarchy and molestation in your towns, or do you want technocratic martial law with boots on the street corner, digital ID check points, social credit scores and complete AI surveillance? Neither is desirable, but the latter is the assured result.

So now Trump is being permitted to keep this overstep in place. Again, do we want anarchy? Of course, but we understand this goes from here… to the point where this becomes permanent and the ‘new normal’ in major cities across the country; and even if eventually the National Guard is decommissioned from this latest peacekeeping incursion in L.A., we know that in the not-so-distant future martial law and full-on technocratic police statism will be unleashed.

Isaiah 1:7 Your country is desolate, your cities are burned with fire: your land, strangers devour it in your presence, and it is desolate, as overthrown by strangers.

