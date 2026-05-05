The following report was first published on June 4th, 2022, on winepressnews.com.

“If we understand the mechanism and motives of the group mind, is it not possible to control and regiment the masses according to our will without their knowing about it?”

Those are the words of famous propagandist Edward L. Bernays, an American business consultant whom history regards as the father of public relations, nephew to infamous psychologist Sigmund Freud, and who played an integral part in propagandizing the American people to support the U.S.’ entry into World War I.

After the war Bernays was contracted by many companies and large corporations to boost sales through very calculated and effective marketing campaigns, designed to sway public opinion on different issues.

In 1928, Bernays released a book titled “Propaganda,” laying out how to manipulate large groups of people into believing in and acting in a determined way. Gleaning from the work of Gustave Le Bon, Wilfred Trotter, Walter Lippmann, and Sigmund Freud, and his personal experiences, Bernays details how the “group mind” can be goaded and manipulated.

Bernays makes it clear that a core theme of any propagandistic initiative, is that in order for a democratic society to “work,” the “conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses” must be influenced and controlled.

“We are governed, our minds molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of. This is a logical result of the way in which our democratic society is organized. Vast numbers of human beings must cooperate in this manner if they are to live together as a smoothly functioning society.”

You can read/download the book here.

Ryan Matters from New Brave World has highlighted six of the core tenets needed for effective propaganda.

1: Manipulate The Leader, The People Will Follow

One of the easiest ways to influence the thoughts of a large group of people is to go after the leader.

If you can influence the leaders, either with or without their conscious cooperation, you automatically influence the group which they sway.

Matters expounds a bit further, noting that “one of the most firmly established principles of mass psychology is that the “group mind” does not “think”, rather, it acts according to impulses, habits and emotions.” The initial impulse of the people is to seek after a trusted leader of figurehead for council. Whether people realize it or not, they try to follow the crowd or their ‘click’ or ‘tribe,’ in order to fit in and/or seek validation. Therefore if the leader is administered or issues bad advice, the people will collectively follow.

Proverbs 15:22 Without counsel purposes are disappointed: but in the multitude of counsellers they are established. Proverbs 20:18 Every purpose is established by counsel: and with good advice make war.

2: Emotions Can Be Influenced By Selective Wording

Words have meaning, and many of them can become ‘loaded,’ and carry with them additional baggage and subconscious implications.

By playing upon an old cliché, or manipulating a new one, the propagandist can sometimes swing a whole mass of group emotions.

Matters used the word ‘vaccine’ as a good example, and how the broad public perception of vaccines are safe and good; but in the case of the Covid vaccines, the word was chosen instead of saying “gene therapy” and “experimental mRNA” injections. But really the list here is endless: “conspiracy” is a classic example, or “alien,” as these words have been misconstrued into a very taboo subject of discussion or thought.

3: Any Form Of Communication Can Inhibit Any Form Of Propaganda

Any form of communication and transmission can and will be used to influence the masses.

There is no means of human communication which may not also be a means of deliberate propaganda.

“Bernays goes on to stress that a good propagandist must always keep abreast of new forms of communication, so that they may co-opt them as means of deliberate propaganda,” Matters explains. Furthermore, social media censorship, approved messaging, verified accounts, and fact-checkers also most certainly count. Or when internet browsers and search engines, for example, control what information is presented and/or buried.

4: Keep Repeating The Message To Generate New Habits

It was one of the doctrines of the reaction psychology that a certain stimulus often repeated would create a habit, or that the mere reiteration of an idea would create a conviction.

Bernays says this is a classic tactic utilized by the “old propagandists,” but recognizes that it is quite effective nonetheless. This is one of the more basic tactics used in propaganda, but, as the old-saying goes: ‘If ain’t broke don’t fix it.’

This same philosophy was greatly emphasized by Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf, along with the Nazi’s propaganda mastermind, Joseph Goebbels.

“But the most brilliant propagandist technique will yield no success unless one fundamental principle is borne in the mind constantly and unflagging attention. It must confine itself to a few points and repeat them over and over. Here, as so often is this world, persistence is the first and most important requirement for success. “The purpose of propaganda is not to provide interesting distraction for blasé young gentlemen, but to convince, and what I mean is to convince the masses. But the masses are slow-moving, and they always require a certain time before they are even ready to notice a thing, and only after the simplest ideas are repeated thousands of times will the masses finally remember them. “At first the claims of the propaganda were so impudent that people thought it insane; later, it got on people’s nerves; and in the end, it was believed.”

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

Some modern day examples of this are terms like “new normal,” “social distancing,” “safe and effective,” and so on. The globalists’ term “Build Back Better;” or the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset,” and “You’ll own nothing and be happy.” Qanon likes to say “trust the plan,” “the great awakening,” “the storm is coming.”

5: People Lust After Things Not For Their Intrinsic Worth, But Social Representation

Bernays made the observation that people will buy certain things not because of their direct value or usefulness, but because it represents something else that they really lust over.

A thing may be desired not for its intrinsic worth or usefulness, but because he has unconsciously come to see in it a symbol of something else, the desire for which he is ashamed to admit to himself.

Bernays gave a man purchasing a vehicle as an example, and how the man does not buy the car because of its functionality as a basic means of transport, but buys it because he desires that elevated social status. We see this all the time with fashion, for example, where a lesser-known brand offers nearly an exact replica of the same product as the ‘name-brand,’ but the recognized company is exponentially higher in price and is more favorable because of social standing and the logo.

In terms of the Covid pandemonium, Matters uses masking as an example of this, where the broad masses have long known that a dainty mask will hardly stop anything, but people did it to fit in and follow the trends, representing that they were and are willing to obey and submit.

6: Create Artificial Circumstances To Manipulate People

Bernays said that the most effective way to get to someone is to force them into a circumstance that entices them to respond and act to it.

What are the true reasons why the purchaser is planning to spend his money on a new car instead of on a new piano? […] He buys a car, because it is at the moment the group custom to buy cars. The modern propagandist therefore sets to work to create circumstances which will modify that custom.

The term ‘influencer’ is thrown around a lot these days, whose literal job is to get you to conform to them as they seek self-validation and adoration. There is a meme known as the “NPC”— which stands for a ‘non-playable character’ in a video game, where the background characters are preprogrammed with certain actions and emotions, and do what the algorithms direct them to do — usually paired with a slogan that says, “I support the current thing.”

The Hegelian Dialectic: Problem. Reaction. Solution – is an extension of that, where an arbitrary problem is created, wait for the public’s response, and then give them the preplanned solution.

1 Corinthians 15:33 Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners. Ephesians 4:14 That we henceforth be no more children, tossed to and fro, and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the sleight of men, and cunning craftiness, whereby they lie in wait to deceive; [15] But speaking the truth in love, may grow up into him in all things, which is the head, even Christ: 1 John 2:26 These things have I written unto you concerning them that seduce you.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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