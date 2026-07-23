The following report is a press release from defense contractor Anduril, published on July 20th (excerpts).

The proliferation of drones in land warfare has brought maneuver to a stalemate, extracting a significant toll in terms of both man and machine. Attack helicopters and their crews, long the lifeblood of maneuver warfare, are increasingly held at risk by a combination of loitering munitions, cheap air defenses, and ubiquitous persistent ISR platforms that have rendered the near-surface domain one of the most lethal places on the battlefield.

In this robotic kill zone, maneuver warfare hinges on the ability to exploit an adversary’s weaknesses through principles like speed, agility, reach, and decisive mass. Any one of these attributes on their own is insufficient. Instead, it is the combination and orchestration of these elements that unlocks the decisive blows that enable friendly forces to maneuver to a position of advantage. All of these dynamics point to a new reality for maneuver warfare: one that must be driven by autonomous technology in attack aviation.

Today, Anduril is unveiling its answer to these changing conditions: Thunder, a Group 5 autonomous attack rotorcraft specifically designed to multiply the combat power and increase the survivability of current and next-generation crewed attack and assault aircraft. Thunder is equipped with the payload capacity and open architecture required to deliver overwhelming effects for any mission, engineered with the survivability, speed and range critical for the deep fight, and built on flight-proven autonomy that enables validated, high-performance teaming with crewed assets.

Thunder is purpose-built for the new geometry of battlefield maneuver, wherein long-range fires, contested staging areas, and vast theaters all push attack aviation farther from the fight. Thunder’s tiltrotor configuration combines vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) with efficient wingborne cruise, enabling runway-independent operations from austere locations without the range constraints of traditional rotorcraft.

Anduril has configured Thunder to bring affordable mass to the deepest, most heavily-defended parts of the battlefield. Whether the aircraft is needed as a missile carrier, air-launched effects mothership, maritime patrol aircraft, or contested logistics platform, Thunder offers the payload capacity and flexibility required to overwhelm sophisticated defenses and finish the mission.

The advantages that Thunder brings to the battlefield extend beyond its hardware - they are also defined by the centrality of software and autonomy to its performance. Anduril’s core Lattice for Mission Autonomy software delivers the trusted, flight-proven formation behaviors, separation management, and flight logic necessary for Thunder to remain useful, predictable, and safe around crewed aircraft. By translating operator intent into trusted machine-speed route, timing, tasking, and deconfliction decisions, Lattice eliminates the need for pilots to manage Thunder with a stick and rudder, enabling them to focus instead on the most important decisions at hand.

Thunder is urgently needed today. Anduril, Archer, and a team of industry partners are already hard at work developing this capability, leveraging proven technologies to accelerate development and de-risk performance. Anduril has already completed multiple test flights with full-scale surrogate aircraft. Thunder’s first flight is planned for 2027.

The near-surface fight has become one of the most lethal parts of the battlefield. By combining the range and speed necessary to penetrate contested airspace, the autonomy required to maneuver and team with crewed aircraft, and the payload capacity to overwhelm sophisticated defenses, Thunder brings the combination of capabilities necessary to achieve maneuver dominance on the modern battlefield.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

You may recall that this bears a striking resemblance to the Hunter Killer androids (HK-VTOLs) from the Terminator franchise, controlled of course by the AI network Skynet.

What could go wrong?

Anduril is part of a new-age of defense and warfare in contrast to the old, expensive contractors. Companies like Anduril, Palantir, Anthropic and more are all about precision and autonomy, reducing the need for physical operators, easier to deploy, and net overall are cheaper than say building massive naval fleets.

Anduril, as I reported last year, is one of the companies working to supposedly develop Trump’s Golden Dome defense system.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced several times major moves to completely retrofit the Pentagon with AI everything.

Of course, we have to ask, how much is this actually keeping citizens in line? I think we know the answer to that…

Proverbs 27:20 Hell and destruction are never full; so the eyes of man are never satisfied.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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