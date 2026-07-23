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Bob's avatar
Bob
21m

SAFETY!!!!!!

Not sure if you have seen this, Florida will be the first state with AI powered drones for school SAFETY

Will be operated out of Austin Texas

https://www.wflx.com/2026/04/30/exclusive-florida-begins-deploying-drones-schools-stop-mass-shootings/

.

Idiocracy 2026

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George Venner's avatar
George Venner
4m

The terminator was powered by a mixture of dianabol, testosterone cyponatev,deca durabolin Iand a touch of anavar. Now you might make a man out of a girl named Trump or hedspeth on this

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