On January 12th, Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a slew of new integrations at the Pentagon and U.S. Armed Forces, lauding that all of its military systems will be automated by AI. Hegseth’s announcement is part of the “Arsenal of Freedom” tour, which, according to the DoW, is “for revitalizing America’s manufacturing might and re-energizing the nation’s workforce. The tour emphasizes that national security and the peace of the world move at the speed of our Defense Industrial Base (DIB) and rely on the hard work of our American workforce.”

The DoW also published several memorandums that detail the Pentagon’s new directives to become AI-dominant.

In a press release commenting on his memos, Hegesth stated:

“We will unleash experimentation, eliminate bureaucratic barriers, focus our investments and demonstrate the execution approach needed to ensure we lead in military AI. We will become an ‘AI-first’ warfighting force across all domains.”

The press release goes on to explain:

The catalyst for this acceleration will be seven Pace-Setting Projects (PSPs), each with a single accountable leader and aggressive timelines. These PSPs will establish a new AI execution standard for the entire Department:

Warfighting

Swarm Forge : Competitive mechanism to iteratively discover, test, and scale novel ways of fighting with and against AI-enabled capabilities – combining America’s elite warfighting units with elite technology innovators.

Agent Network : Unleashing AI agent development and experimentation for AI-enabled battle management and decision support, from campaign planning to kill chain execution.

Ender’s Foundry: Accelerating AI-enabled simulation capabilities - and sim-dev and sim-ops feedback loops - to ensure we stay ahead of AI-enabled adversaries.

Intelligence

Open Arsenal : Accelerating the TechINT-to-capability development pipeline, turning intel into weapons in hours, not years.

Project Grant: Enabling transformation of deterrence from static postures and speculation to dynamic pressure with interpretable results.

Enterprise

GenAI.mil : Providing Department-wide access to frontier generative AI models, like Google’s Gemini and xAI’s Grok, for all DoW personnel at Information Level (IL-5) and above classification levels.

Enterprise Agents: Building the playbook for rapid and secure AI agent development and deployment to transform enterprise workflows.

Last month, Hegseth announced the launch of GenAI.mil, calling it “America’s next Manifest Destiny, and we’re ensuring that we dominate this new frontier.”

In a separate release, the DoW wrote added: “This overhaul replaces a historically fragmented system with a more unified and fast-paced innovation enterprise built to deliver technology to the warfighter with greater urgency. Commercial innovation demands clarity and speed, not long delays or uncertainty. This realignment is designed to push technology to the warfighter through faster decisions and a more focused innovation enterprise.”

Moreover, the third memo prioritizes the Advana program - a massive enterprise data environment that provides the armed services, officials and partners with analytics and data-driven tools from over 400 department business systems - as the formal program of record managed by AI.

Hegseth wrote in his memo:

Effective immediately, the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering and the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer (CDAO) will restructure the Advana program into three distinct program components each with a clear focus:

1. War Data Platform (WDP) program team, focused on expanding the core data integration layer of Advana to provide standardized data access that streamlines secure, rapid development and integration of agentic AI and other applications

Department-wide;

2. Advana for Financial Management program team, focused on supporting the Under Secretary of War (Comptroller) (USW(C)) Audit Remediation Teams in our critical mission to achieve a clean audit opinion on the fiscal year (FY) 27 Defense Working Capital Fund (DWCF) financial statements and FY28 agency-wide financial statements, leveraging an enhanced and dedicated technical team to optimize the legacy Advana application environment for Financial Management and leverage the WDP; and

3. WDP Application Services program team, focused on rationalizing all other existing (non-audit related) Advana application environments, supporting migrations to the new WDP architecture, and supporting self-service integrations of new agentic AI and other applications by Department of War (DoW) organizations.

Hegseth also laid-out these ambitions at a speech in at Star Base in Texas alongside Elon Musk and SpaceX team.

Hegseth said, “We are done running a peace time science fair, while our potential adversaries are running a wartime arms race.”

Hegseth further revealed a partnership to integrate Musk’s LLM Grok into the DoW’s systems as well.

Tap the image to watch the video

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ah, Skynet… what could go wrong?

Proverbs 27:20 Hell and destruction are never full; so the eyes of man are never satisfied.

In a surprise to no one, ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt has previously sounded-off before, saying that these AI systems can be hacked and then kill someone.

“There’s evidence that you can take models, closed or open, and you can hack them to remove their guardrails. So in the course of their training, they learn a lot of things. A bad example would be they learn how to kill someone,” Schmidt said. “All of the major companies make it impossible for those models to answer that question. Good decision. Everyone does this. They do it well, and they do it for the right reasons. There’s evidence that they can be reverse-engineered, and there are many other examples of that nature.”

It is inevitable, it will happen, just wait for it.

Besides this, this latest integration will help to better control and oppress the population with AI as they, I would assume, gain access to even more of our personal data that has been collected, stolen, and sold. They have already talked about using targeted AI propaganda to “suppress dissenting arguments.” Don’t agree with Emperor Trump? Whelp, gotta shut him up and proliferate lies to cloud the truth.

