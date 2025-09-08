Following the tragic Minnesota Catholic school shooting last month, the Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly looking into prohibiting transgenders from owning and possessing firearms in a potential landmark move.

Reuters reported:

CNN, citing unnamed sources, described talks on the matter as "preliminary in nature" and said they stemmed from last week's shooting at a Catholic church in Minnesota, which left two children dead and 17 others injured. The suspect in the shooting was transgender, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The New York Post, also citing unnamed sources, also reported that talks were under way.

"The DOJ is actively evaluating options to prevent the pattern of violence we have seen from individuals with specific mental health challenges and substance abuse disorders. No specific criminal justice proposals have been advanced at this time," a Justice Department spokesperson said when asked about the media reports.

The talks within President Donald Trump's administration would pit the Republican Party's long-held support of gun rights against the administration's moves to limit the rights of transgender Americans.

A number of gun rights groups and lobbyists have pushed back against this. Gun Owners of America says it “opposes any & all gun bans. Full stop.”

The National Rifle Association (NRA) released a statement as well condemning a potential ban, saying “The Second Amendment is not up for debate.”

The U.S. Secret Service National Threat Association Center reported in 2023 that from 2016 to 2020, 96% of shooters were men, 3% women, and 2% transgender.

However, The Washington Post ran a story earlier this year talking about how there are, apparently, a number of transgender Americans purchasing guns in fear they may need to use them for protection because they are being marginalized by the Trump administration and society.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ecclesiastes 9:18 Wisdom is better than weapons of war: but one sinner destroyeth much good.

I needn’t explain why transgenderism is evil and how I absolutely condemn it, I think we all agree with that, so I am not going to get into that.

I think we also understand that when it comes to something espeically important as this that if you give an inch they take a mile. The Second Amendment is clear: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

Of course, the 2A has been butchered in this country and it no longer holds true to its original meaning; as even the NRA is a big reason why we have background checks. Executive vice president and CEO Wayne LaPierre has on more than one occasion bragged about this. “The best kept secret is that the national instant check system wouldn’t exist at all if it weren’t for the NRA.”

For those of you who have followed my work, you may recall last year when I said that if Trump became President again to not be surprised if he goes after the guns some more. I wrote over a year ago:

I would not be surprised at all if Trump and the GOP, should they be [s]elected in November do more to crackdown on guns and the 2nd Amendment.

President Trump succeeded in getting bump stocks banned and was adamant that they were, after the Las Vegas mass-shooting that took place in 2017.

However, Trump’s ban was recently overturned on June 14th, the ATF explained in a post, after the Supreme Court ruled against the idea that bump stocks should be included in the same classification as a “machinegun.” Perhaps that’s why YouTube updated their policy…

Trump is pro-red flag laws; and when he was President he was quoted as saying,

“I like taking the guns early. To go to court would have taken a long time. “Or, Mike, take the firearms first and then go to court. You could do exactly what you’re saying, but take the guns first, go through due process second.”

So now that a so-called attempt was made on his life, don’t be shocked if he goes after more guns if he is [s]elected again.

Jesus told his disciples to sell what they had to purchase a sword. You need to defend yourself.

Luke 22:36 Then said he unto them, But now, he that hath a purse, let him take it, and likewise his scrip: and he that hath no sword, let him sell his garment, and buy one. [38] And they said, Lord, behold, here are two swords. And he said unto them, It is enough.

