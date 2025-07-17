Courtesy: Ethan Swope / AP

On Monday, California lawmakers passed a bill that would purchase land rights in Palisades, Los Angeles County after large parts of it were destroyed and many residents lost everything to begin 2025.

There were plenty of “abnormalities” when these “wildfires” scorched the city, such as houses and cars completely destroyed and metal melted, but trees and shrubbery were left completely fine.

With this recent state bill’s passage, a number of so-called “conspiracy theorists” now feel vindicated that this was more than just a freak fire.

Senate Bill 549 passed in the state House on Monday, which would allow Los Angeles County and other municipalities to utilize property taxes to fund “Resilient Rebuilding Authorities," with at least 40% of the funding to go towards constructing low-income housing and apartments.

As a funding mechanism, the bill would allow the RRA for the Los Angeles wildfires to “Issue, receive, and administer funds, including, but not limited to, tax-increment financing, federal loans and grants, state loans and grants, and philanthropic grants, to support recovery.”

RRA-LAW would then be able to use taxpayer funds to oversee most of the construction process, and would be granted the power to “Purchase lots at a fair price for land banking,” “purchase critical construction materials in bulk,” and “Support the reconstruction workforce by partnering with trades, facilitating training and workforce development, and creating temporary workforce housing.”

RRA-LAW would also “Facilitate reconstruction of lost rental housing stock, including by promotion of accessory dwelling units, senior-serving housing, and replacement of affordable housing lost in the fires.”

The remaining funding could be used for “multifamily affordable housing projects,” “transit capital projects,” and “transit-oriented development projects.”

Wednesday's hearing is set for just over a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the allocation of $101 million in taxpayer funds for “multifamily low-income housing development” in communities in Los Angeles devastated by the Palisades, Eaton and Hughes wildfires.

In conjunction with the governor’s funding announcement, which provides per-unit funding of up to $450,000 in loans and up to $90,000 in grants, funding from RRA-LAW could make it easier for more income-restricted housing to be built in the Los Angeles area.

In Los Angeles, 73% of city planning applications for new units are for income-restricted housing. In the previous four years, income-restricted housing represented only an average of 30%, meaning the latest data reflects a precipitous drop-off in production for standard, market-rate housing.

Steve Hilton, a candidate for Governor, says this is Governor Gavin Newsom’s war on single family homes and this is what he wants to turn the rest of California into.

When the fires occurred at the start of this year, a number of people recalled an action plan called SmartLA 2028, which seeks to completely transform the city into a robust one by 2028.

The committee behind the plan listed five key conclusions:

Smart cities are multi-faceted and made up of several components, not just IT infrastructure Smart cities are evolving, which requires both near-term and long-term goals that adhere to an overarching set of Smart City values Smart cities require collaboration, where government and non-government entities work together to deliver best-in-class services to the public Smart cities require local resident and business participation, especially in light of major social movements, such as the protests for racial justice, the Digital Divide, and social impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic Smart cities don’t happen by accident; they require careful strategic planning and investment to become intelligent urban ecosystems designed for the humans that live there.

The authors explained their vision:

Los Angeles residents will experience an improved quality of life by leveraging technology to meet urban challenges. No longer the “car capital of the world”, residents will choose how they wish to get around LA, using a single, digital payment platform, with choices like renovated Metro rail and bus systems or micro transit choices, such as on-demand LANow shuttles or dockless bicycles. Neighborhoods will again welcome the pedestrian and allow easy access to green space.

LA will host the 2028 Olympics.

No, never… they wouldn’t commit deliberate premeditated arson under the pretense of seizing private residences via eminent domain because of an “environmental catastrophe”, so they can seize natural resources, build subsidized living and smart city Internet of Things technology control clusters - no, no, they wouldn’t do such a thing. Right?

