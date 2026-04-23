Facial recognition cameras will be deployed across the United Kingdom after a court ruled to strike down a lawsuit that challenged the legal right to surveillance residents.

The WinePress reported a little over a year ago to-date that two counties introduced live active facial recognition cameras in public.

Two filers, one of them from Big Brother Watch, argued to a court that the Metropolitan Police’s use of live facial recognition technology (LFT) who argued that the cameras could “be used arbitrarily or in a discriminatory way,” Sky News reported. The lawyer handling the case contended it would be "impossible" for Londoners to travel without their biometric data being taken.

The court did not share this view.

Lord Justice Holgate and Mrs. Justice Farbey said in a judgment on Tuesday:

“In the context of promoting law and order in a large metropolis, the policy provides the claimants with an adequate indication of the circumstances in which LFR will be used and enables them to foresee, to a degree that is reasonable in the circumstances, the consequences of travelling in an area of London where LFR is in use.”

Prior to the ruling, the U.K.’s Parliament website published guidance explaining how the technology works.

Speaking to LBC News after the ruling, Met Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley denied that the force had increased use of the technology before enough laws and regulations around LFR had been put in place, stating “not at all”.

“We’ve got a Human Rights Act, we’ve got all sorts of data protection and other privacy provisions that we have to work with. “The myriad of laws and provisions that my team have looked at and made sure our policies work within, it’s massively constraining and I don’t complain about that. People’s rights are important, so we’ve worked within those confines of those laws. “Today’s court judgement says the Met have got it right, that we are protecting people’s rights as well as keeping them safe.”

In a separate, public statement, Rowley called the ruling a “significant and important victory for public safety.” He referred to the technology as “highly accurate and fair.”

Rowley added:

“The courts have confirmed our approach is lawful. The public supports its use. It works. And it helps us keep Londoners safe. The question is no longer whether we should use live facial recognition – it’s why we would choose not to.” “This technology is far more accurate than you or I. If we do get misidentification, and we’ve had I think 12 in a couple of years out of three million people walking past the cameras – that’s far better than a human being would do – not one of them has been arrested and many of them haven’t even been stopped because it has been so obvious.” “It’s very safe and if you’re nervous about your civil liberties it’s important you know that your image is deleted in less than a second after you’ve walked past the camera. That’s different from the CCTV systems in town centres which keep your face for a month.”

Policing Minister, Sarah Jones added: “I welcome today’s ruling because there can be no true liberty when people live in fear of crime in their communities. Live facial recognition only locates specifically wanted people - law abiding citizens have nothing to fear.

“This technology puts dangerous rapists and murderers behind bars – and I question any group who call that uncivil. “We are rolling out facial recognition across the country with record investment to keep communities safe.”

Shawn Thompson, one of the litigants in the case, expressed his displeasure with the ruling. Despite Rowley’s comments claiming false-positives are reviewed and corrected, Thompson was arrested last year because the FRT mis-identified him and the police refused to listen to reason even after he provided proper documentation to prove his identity.

“I’ve considered the court’s judgment today and decided to appeal it to protect Londoners from facial recognition being used for mass surveillance and leading to situations like mine, where I was misidentified, detained and threatened with arrest. “No one should be treated like a criminal due to a computer error. “I was compliant with the police but my bank cards and passport weren’t enough to convince the police the facial recognition tech was wrong. It’s like stop and search on steroids. It’s clear the more widely this is used, the more innocent people like me risk being criminalised. “My daily work getting knives off the streets with the Street Fathers proves we can keep London safe through community action, not by spying on the public with cameras that real criminals already know how to dodge.”

In a series of statements following the ruling, Big Brother Watch shared their disappointment with the ruling.

“We are on the precipice of a completely different world, where cameras act as identity checkpoints on every street corner, turning open societies into systems of constant surveillance. There has never been a more important moment to defend our rights and freedoms from dystopian tech.

“The Metropolitan Police’s use of live facial recognition in London is unprecedented. Last year alone, 4.2 million people’s faces were scanned – more than in any other European capital or Western democracy.

“We support the responsible use of new technology in policing, but the Met’s current approach is excessive, intrusive and risks misidentifying innocent people. With powerful surveillance tools now readily available, we urgently need laws and policies that protect the public and uphold the hard-won democratic freedoms that define Britain.

“We believe the Human Rights Act can, and should, ensure meaningful safeguards on police use of live facial recognition. This legal challenge is about securing those protections.”

Claimant and director of Big Brother Watch, Silkie Carlo, added:

“This is a disappointing judgment but the fight against live facial recognition mass surveillance is far from over. “There has never been a more important time to stand up for the public’s rights against dystopian surveillance tech that turns us into walking ID cards and treats us like a nation of suspects. “Innocent people deserve clear and strict protections from live facial recognition cameras, which should be reserved for the most serious cases rather than used to scan millions of people, and that is what the appeal will seek to achieve. “This legal challenge, which was made possible by concerned members of the public, has already led to a change in the Met’s facial recognition policy and to a payment awarded to Mr Thompson who was misidentified by the tech and threatened with arrest. “He has been courageous in challenging the police, defending his rights and now standing up for the rights of millions of others in the country.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Lamentations 4:17 As for us, our eyes as yet failed for our vain help: in our watching we have watched for a nation that could not save us. [18] They hunt our steps, that we cannot go in our streets: our end is near, our days are fulfilled; for our end is come. [19] Our persecutors are swifter than the eagles of the heaven: they pursued us upon the mountains, they laid wait for us in the wilderness.

Social credit scores… great ready, England: London Bridge has fallen down.

As we can see, even if the FRT is wrong and the targeted individual can provide heaps of evidence that the surveillance is wrong, too bad: our AI god is supreme.

Everyone is guilty until proven innocent. That’s why ‘they’ want digital ID so badly.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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