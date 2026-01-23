Courtesy: Associated Press

This week, President Donald Trump was greeted very warmly by his friend Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock and Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, where he gave a lengthy 90-minute speech laying out some of the United States’ accomplishments and ambitions (namely seizing Greenland).

But that was not before Fink gave great praise to Trump, and said that he was quick to invite the President to Davos this year and lauded their many years of collaboration together. In his introduction to the audience, Fink stated (emphasis mine):

“In the last quarter century, a sitting president of the United States has come to Davos only twice. Both times it was Donald Trump. So when I asked to serve in this new role that I have, he was one of the first leaders I called and invited to return. “I first met the President about 25 years ago, but I worked most closely with him during the early months of COVID. This was March 2020. […] What stood out to me during the extraordinary period was the President's willingness to bring together people from governments, business, across institutions, across perspective, to think differently, and importantly, to act decisively. That instinct to act, especially in pivotal moments, is one reason I think he values the World Economic Forum. “It is a unique institution that brings together the largest combination of government officials, business leaders, technology leaders, civil society and NGO leaders anywhere in the world for a genuine dialogue, and particularly, importantly, this year. Thankfully, this group is meeting under better economic circumstances than during the pandemic. Once again, we are forcing very serious different economic conditions around the world. “One of the central challenges that is impacting me is how capitalism can benefit more, and how can we broaden our global economy for greater and greater participation? That is a question where the president has shown real leadership; through investing in infrastructure, reducing barriers to growth, and initiatives like the Trump account, designed to give more Americans a direct stake in the growth of the U.S. economy. “As he enters the second year of his second term, we are interested in hearing his plans for 2026 and beyond, and will no doubt create more and more conversation. That is what the forum is about, a serious conversation in the spirit of dialogue. Discussions where the world is headed, where are we going, and these discussions would be incomplete without the president of the United States, the most important leader in the world. “We appreciate him here, so let me introduce and welcome back to Davos the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump.”

Prior to becoming President for the first time, Fink had helped manage Trump’s finances, and after a 2017 meeting with his administration, Fink acknowledged his relationship with Trump, noting: “In every meeting we had, he talked about doing more… I didn’t think ‘doing more’ meant [being] the president.” Three years later, Trump called upon Fink once again to oversee the stimulus distribution programs alongside former majority BlackRock shareholder, Bank of America. “I do believe it’s going to continue to bring opportunities for us,” Fink stated during a 2020 earnings call, referring to government assignments.

Trump said during that 2017 meeting:

“Larry did a great job for me. He managed a lot of my money. I have to tell you, he got me great returns.”

Trump speaks with WalMart CEO Doug McMillon (left) and BlackRock’s Larry Fink (right) at the White House in February 2017 – Source

In the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election, Fink said that it didn’t matter who won and not much was going to change. “I’m tired of hearing this is the biggest election in your lifetime. The reality is over time, it doesn’t matter,” Fink said in October.

BlackRock recently surpassed $14 trillion in assets the group manages; which, to put that into perspective, China’s total GDP output in 2025 was $19.4 trillion, second to the U.S. at over $30 trillion. Germany is third at $5 trillion, meaning BlackRock manages nearly three times as much in assets as the world’s third largest economy.

For this cause and more, BlackRock has long come under heavy scrutiny for its business and lending practices, with some referring to it as the most evil business in the world.

In his introduction, Fink referenced “how capitalism can benefit more [people]” and how Trump’s policies are “designed to give more Americans a direct stake in the growth of the U.S. economy.”

Presumably, Fink was referring to “stakeholder capitalism,” a model popularized by WEF founder Klaus Schwab that essentially is the merger of private and public sectors, socializing benefits to the people while still allowing private companies and the government to generate revenue. The WinePress has previously noted that tokenization, of which Fink is a major advocate for tokenizing all assets, directly enabling stakeholder capitalism through what Fink describes as “fractional ownership” and “democratizing investment.”

After Fink’s flowery introduction, Trump proceeded to give his speech. He boasted about how great the U.S. economy is doing, he said; additional plans to further crypto space in the U.S. and abroad; bragged on the progress and innovations with AI, and the race against China for dominance; emphasized the need for lower interest rates and a replacement Federal Reserve Chair; criticized Europe and said they are not going in a good direction; touted energy sector wins, creating deals with Venezuela and their oil resources, while attacking so-called ‘green’ energy such as windmills; he spent a good portion discussing America’s need for Greenland, chastised NATO nations for their resistance in handing over the artic country to the U.S., but said he would not use force to take Greenland, but said he wants to put a Golden Dome defense system on top this “Big, beautiful piece of ice” he, at times, confuses with Iceland; he went on to rebuke Canada and their ungratefulness; and claimed that he wants the war in Ukraine to end.

You can read the full transcript from the WEF’s website here.

In conclusion of this speech, Trump gave praise to Fink and said, “Everything Larry touches turns to gold,” and also praised those in attendance and their contributions to the world.

“But opportunities that are bigger and grander than ever before in human history are right before us. It is the pioneers in this room. Many of you in this room are true pioneers. You’re truly brilliant, brilliant people. Just your ability to get a ticket is brilliant, because you have about 50 people for every seat. I don’t know what … that’s Larry. Everything Larry touches turns to gold. He made this very successful. But you’re in this room, and some of you are the greatest leaders anywhere in the world. You’re the greatest brains anywhere in the world. And the future is unlimited. And to a large part because of you or we have to protect you and we have to cherish you. “I always say we have to cherish our brilliant people, because there aren’t many of them. So together with confidence, boldness and persistence, let us lift up our people, grow our economies, defend our shared destiny, and build a future for our citizens that is more ambitious, more exciting, more inspiring and greater than the world has ever seen. We’re in a position to do things that nobody else has ever even thought of before. “And many of the people in this room are the ones that are doing it, and I want to congratulate you. And I’m with you all the way you can do things that nobody else can even think about. So, I congratulate you on your tremendous success. And the United States is back, bigger, stronger, better than ever before, and I’ll see you around. Thank you all very much. Thank you very much.”

In the post-speech Q&A, Trump once again lauded the militarized Operation Warp Speed in 2020. “We did something [called] Operation Warp Speed, which some people say was one of the greatest military feats ever. We did a great job, used our military, used a lot of people.”

After his main speech on the grand stage, Trump held a shorter speech with a number of business leaders, who were once again introduced by Larry Fink.

Trump said of Fink that “he’s a hell of a guy, but we have an audience. I recognize so many, I know so many. […] But I do want to say that the people in this room are amazing. Most of you were in the other room also, and the United States is doing really well doing like nobody thought was actually possible. Certainly not this soon. It’s one year. It’s exactly a year.”

Near the end of his spiel, Trump once again praised the businessmen in the room and Larry Fink for getting them there, and reiterated that Fink wanted Trump to come to Davos to speak.

“So it's been it's been really amazing. And you are the people that made it happen. Really, largely, largely, it's you. It's you and a group of others. Not a lot more. I mean, the people here, I guess because of Larry, the people that came to this event, it's really incredible. I wasn't sure how it was going to turn out. “We had somebody, as you know, that ran it for many, many years — [Klaus Schwab] — and I'm not sure what happened there, but I figured, Well, that's all right. They had a hell of a run in Davos. “Then I heard Larry was taking it over more or less. And he called me. He said, ‘Would you do me a favor? Would you be there?’ And we've had some great business dealings together. And, you know, he's great. He's one of you. He's one of the greats.”

Trump was, of course, referring to WEF founder Klaus Schwab, who was effectively forced out of his own institution last year over sexual misconduct allegations that were eventually dropped. Nonetheless, Trump was still jovial with Schwab the times that he was there prior years.

In January 2020, Trump, standing next to Schwab, addressing the press, said,

“We’re here meeting with world leaders, the biggest, most important people in the world, and we’re bringing back tremendous in the United States, […]. “We look forward to being here. Klaus has done a fantastic job.”

But continuing where Trump left off in her closing remarks on Wednesday, Trump referred to himself as a “dictator.”

“It was an honor. We had a we had a good speech. We’ve got great reviews. I can’t believe it. We got good reviews in that speech. “Usually, they say he’s a horrible dictator type person. I’m a dictator, but sometimes you need a dictator. But they didn’t say that in this case. “And no, it’s common sense. It’s all based on common sense. You know, it’s not conservative or liberal or anything else. It’s mostly, let’s say, 95% common sense, and that’s what we have. So I just want to thank everybody for being here. It’s such an honor. And if we can ever help, you’re gonna let me know.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 28:15 As a roaring lion, and a ranging bear; so is a wicked ruler over the poor people.

Go back a couple of years ago, in late-2023, when Trump was still on the early campaign trail: if you recall, I reported at the time that he joked about playing dictator on day one of office. When asked by Fox News’ Sean Hannity if he would use his second term to seek retribution, Trump said, “Except for day one.” “We love this guy,” Trump said of Hannity. “He says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’ I said: ‘No, no, no, other than day one. We’re closing the border, and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.’”

John & Nisha Whitehead from The Rutherford Institute wrote an excellent piece at the time Trump said that, and how the U.S. had already succumbed to dictatorial government. They wrote:

Once a dictator, always a dictator. Power-hungry, lawless and steadfast in its pursuit of authoritarian powers, the government does not voluntarily relinquish those powers once it acquires, uses and inevitably abuses them. Likewise, any presidential candidate who promises to be a dictator on day one, if elected, will be a dictator-in-chief for life. Then again, the president is already a dictator with permanent powers: imperial, unaccountable and unconstitutional thanks to a relatively obscure directive (National Security Presidential Directive 51 and Homeland Security Presidential Directive 20), part of the country’s Continuity of Government (COG) plan, which gives unchecked executive, legislative and judicial power to the president in the event of a “national emergency.” That national emergency can take any form, can be manipulated for any purpose and can be used to justify any end goal—all on the say-so of the president. It doesn’t even matter what the nature of the crisis might be—civil unrest, the national emergencies, “unforeseen economic collapse, loss of functioning political and legal order, purposeful domestic resistance or insurgency, pervasive public health emergencies, and catastrophic natural and human disasters”—as long as it allows the government to justify all manner of government tyranny in the name of so-called national security. The country would then be subjected to martial law by default, and the Constitution and the Bill of Rights would be suspended. For all intents and purposes, the Constitution has long been suspended, and we’ve been operating in a state of martial law for some time now.

And so here we are now in 2026, and Trump has taken final form as the man he always was, and has dropped the old act of being a populist who was fighting the deep state cabal, draining the swamp, playing 4D chess and all this other nonsense and lies we were told for years; and is now openly reveling with the rich elite class, with Fink and Trump fanboying over each other, celebrating in broad daylight how they have and will continue to screw over the little guy.

Ecclesiastes 4:13 Better is a poor and a wise child than an old and foolish king, who will no more be admonished. Ecclesiastes 10:12 The words of a wise man's mouth are gracious; but the lips of a fool will swallow up himself. [13] The beginning of the words of his mouth is foolishness: and the end of his talk is mischievous madness. [14] A fool also is full of words: a man cannot tell what shall be; and what shall be after him, who can tell him? [15] The labour of the foolish wearieth every one of them, because he knoweth not how to go to the city.

Remember, too, that Trump once said in 2024 at a Turning Point USA rally that if his base voted for him, they’d never have to vote again.

Birds of the same feather flock together.

Job 34:7 What man is like Job [Donald Judas Trump], who drinketh up scorning like water? [8] Which goeth in company with the workers of iniquity, and walketh with wicked men. [9] For he hath said, It profiteth a man nothing that he should delight himself with God. Proverbs 12:20 Deceit is in the heart of them that imagine evil: but to the counsellers of peace is joy.

There is more I could discuss concerning his speech (and I will briefly in other reports), but most of it was just one big giant claptrap.

The world is a stage, and this once again had a flare of stage acting, but Trump has left absolutely no doubt about who he is and what his intentions are. Those who follow The WinePress already knew this years ago, but some people are just now finally figuring this out, though it is too late at this point: the country is destined for collapse, the way I see it; and only after were people’s wallets pitched did they finally realize they were sold out. You’d think 2020 would be a wake-up call; but idolatry, willful ignorance, false hopes, and Golden Age Kool-Aid is one heck of a drug.

Remember: when Trump is speaking, he is not speaking to you and I; he is speaking to the people in the room, the Davos elite and industry titans; the same ones building his “ballroom” and other enmities that he’s building for himself. So when he brags of a booming economy, he’s right: he’s talking about the 1% and 2%’ers in the room he’s talking to, and all the gains they have made by extracting every ounce of wealth that can be siphoned from the dying system, and it will only get worse as they move the world into total tokenization of everything.

The administration has always been tone deaf and has never cared about the people who pinned all their hopes on him. Again, going back to 2020 when he deployed Operation Warp Speed, Fink was called in to help with the debt buying program to hijack the economy and people were losing everything. In comes Trump’s spoiled princess daughter Ivanka, his economic advisor, who created an ad campaign and program for those who lost their jobs because of the lockdowns and restrictions, called “Find Something New.” That’s it: you lost your job, it’s not coming back, so find something new to do. The campaign came and went because it was so incredibly stupid, but it speaks to the mentality of these people. Might as well have said, “Let them eat cake.”

And even just recently, as Americans are struggling to put bread on the table while falling deeper and deeper into debt, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins is here to remind us: “We’ve run over 1,000 simulations. It can cost around $3 a meal for a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, corn tortilla, and one other thing. So there is a way to do this that actually will save the average American consumer money.”

Proverbs 30:14 There is a generation, whose teeth are as swords, and their ja w teeth as knives, to devour the poor from off the earth, and the needy from among men.

We are that generation; and the elites, including Trump, in 2026 are enacting their next phase to destroy us, consolidate more money and power for themselves, and continue to usher in the beast system. As per the WEF, “You will own nothing and be happy” by 2030.

Jeremiah 17:5 Thus saith the LORD; CURSED be the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm, and whose heart departeth from the LORD. [6] For he shall be like the heath in the desert, and shall not see when good cometh; but shall inhabit the parched places in the wilderness, in a salt land and not inhabited. [7] Blessed is the man that trusteth in the LORD, and whose hope the LORD is. [8] For he shall be as a tree planted by the waters, and that spreadeth out her roots by the river, and shall not see when heat cometh, but her leaf shall be green; and shall not be careful in the year of drought, neither shall cease from yielding fruit.

