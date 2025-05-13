The other day I was doing some research and I saw an ad listing for glow-in-the-dark Sour Patch Kids candy, and I thought to myself, ‘what in the world?’

Yeah, apparently, in March Mondelēz International debuted this new line of candy along with glow-in-the-dark Swedish Fish.

The company partnered with Snapchat to introduce a new blacklight filter so customers can share their glow experience online.

The company said in a press release that “turmeric extract” is what causes the glow.

“Each SOUR PATCH KIDS Glow Ups candy is layered with special edible confetti that emits a fluorescent glow when under a blacklight due to the use of turmeric extract. While turmeric powers the glow, the extract is completely flavorless, allowing the new, mouth-watering strawberry-watermelon flavor to shine through.”

Ah, so that’s what we’re calling this latest chemical concoction: “turmeric extract.” Clever.

Never mind all the potentially hundreds of different chemical combinations hidden in the candy because the company does not have to disclose all these ingredients, under the guise of artificial and “natural flavors.”

Business News Today added:

The introduction of Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups marks a significant step toward the future of interactive snacking, where visual, digital, and taste-driven elements merge to create compelling food experiences. The success of products like this could pave the way for further innovations in the candy industry, including customizable glow effects, expanded flavor profiles, and interactive packaging designs that enhance consumer engagement.

With the growing intersection of food and technology, brands that embrace immersive, multi-sensory trends are likely to thrive in an era where consumers expect more than just taste from their snacks. As the demand for social media-friendly products continues to shape industry trends, the release of Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups signals an exciting evolution in confectionery, redefining how people interact with their favorite treats.

I remember when I used to eat entire large bags of Sour Patch Kids in one sitting as a child (no one bothered to stop me), and these were some of my most favorite candies. And every time I would destroy my taste buds for the next few days because the sugar and chemicals were so intense it just wrecked my tongue.

I have no plans on eating this. I have not touched American candy and most conventional food in years and have no plans to start today. Once you break the cravings and it’s hard to go back, and when I have tried to eat the old food and candy it tastes so utterly disgusting, it makes me wonder how I ever did eat that stuff! I just saw this and thought, my goodness!

Proverbs 13:3 He that keepeth his mouth keepeth his life: but he that openeth wide his lips shall have destruction.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE